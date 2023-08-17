Bike Route Report: NoPo Kelley Point Park Loop (Video)

I had so much fun creating that video on local bike path conditions a few weeks ago, I decided to do it again. I’m calling this series Bike Route Report and it’s a fun way for me to share routes, highlight the good/bad/ugly conditions along them, and offer some background and insights about the infrastructure along the way.

This episode’s route is one that’s near and dear to my heart. It starts at Peninsula Park and does an 18-mile loop up to Kelley Point Park (where the Willamette and Columbia rivers meet north of downtown St. Johns). This is one of the best routes in Portland and it has been a staple for me for many years.

In this video, you’ll learn about and see up close: The protected bike lanes on North Rosa Parks Way, the conditions on N Willamette Blvd as we wait for the big changes coming soon, how to connect to the 40-Mile Loop under the St. Johns Bridge, the protected bike lanes on N Lombard, the dicey intersection and bridge on Columbia Blvd, the multi-use path out to Kelley Point, the massive new car storage lot at Terminal 6, the off-road trails at Smith & Bybee Lakes park, the Columbia Slough Trail, and more.

Here’s the route:

If you’ve got info to share about this route, feel free to leave a comment. And thanks for riding along with me! If you like the video, subscribe to our YouTube channel where you can also browse all our past videos.