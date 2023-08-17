Bike Route Report: NoPo Kelley Point Park Loop (Video)

I had so much fun creating that video on local bike path conditions a few weeks ago, I decided to do it again. I’m calling this series Bike Route Report and it’s a fun way for me to share routes, highlight the good/bad/ugly conditions along them, and offer some background and insights about the infrastructure along the way.
This episode’s route is one that’s near and dear to my heart. It starts at Peninsula Park and does an 18-mile loop up to Kelley Point Park (where the Willamette and Columbia rivers meet north of downtown St. Johns). This is one of the best routes in Portland and it has been a staple for me for many years.
In this video, you’ll learn about and see up close: The protected bike lanes on North Rosa Parks Way, the conditions on N Willamette Blvd as we wait for the big changes coming soon, how to connect to the 40-Mile Loop under the St. Johns Bridge, the protected bike lanes on N Lombard, the dicey intersection and bridge on Columbia Blvd, the multi-use path out to Kelley Point, the massive new car storage lot at Terminal 6, the off-road trails at Smith & Bybee Lakes park, the Columbia Slough Trail, and more.
Here’s the route:
If you've got info to share about this route, feel free to leave a comment.
The way to avoid the “dicey intersection and bridge on Columbia Blvd” is to take North Time Oil Road from the top of the hill on North Lombard. Turn right at the intersection of North Rivergate Road onto the bike path that takes you over a new bridge back to North Columbia Blvd. It’s a much nicer route and not much longer.
Thanks for the video! I do this loop about once a month and never knew about that little gravel section by Smith & Bybee Lakes.
Also, I usually continue down past the lakes on Marine Drive but cross to the north side of the street at Portland Road and take that wide MUP with nice views of the boats in the harbor to the Expo center, then cruise up N Expo road and link back up with the Slough trail.
Riding under N Denver Rd there by PIR is always a questionable decision as you never know how many people are living under there or if you can even make it through. It is better now but for about 2 years, I would just cross the street using the beg button.
Going under I-5, as you pointed out, can also be a little dicey as that area can get very inhabited with burned out cars, trash and people. And there is always a lot of questionable activity in that area where the Slough trail meets Vancouver, so be on guard.
I will definitely take the trail through Farragut Park next time.
Yes, a go-to ride for me too for sure….for many years.
Like Starbreaker, I too have at times avoided going under N Denver when I’m alone. I also noticed the extra sand and garbage in the slough trail cut through.
I tend to find this loop more enjoyable on weekends due to much less traffic on Marine and all the driveways.
Once you get to Vancouver Ave, it’s easy to connect to the Marine drive path area you documented earlier, riding all the way out to 205 and then head back inland. Starting at my house in NE, I can make my own version of the “40 mile loop” quite easily and even throw in a Rocky Butte lap for a little elevation.