Row of mature street trees cut by private developer along NE Lombard

A row of large street trees on Northeast Lombard have been cut down, robbing the street of an important source of shade, traffic calming and myriad other benefits.
A reader tipped off BikePortland to the removal and shared a photo that shows around eight mature trees are now gone. The trees were planted in pairs across a 420-foot expanse adjacent to a sidewalk on the north side of Lombard west of 82nd Avenue (map) and they were adjacent to an industrial property (8121 NE Lombard) that is currently being redeveloped.
According to our tipster, the trees were ground down to stumps earlier this month.
The City of Portland Urban Forestry Office, says that since Lombard is part of Highway 30 and is managed and owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation, the construction permit is exempt from the chapter in Portland’s tree code that would have allowed the city to review the plans and possibly spare the trees
Chapter 11.05.040 (C) of Portland’s Tree Code states:
State or Federal jurisdiction. Trees within public rights-of-way that are managed by the State of Oregon are exempt from the regulations of this Title… However, these trees may be subject to other City regulations or Intergovernmental Agreements. Furthermore, the City retains summary abatement authority for nuisances posing an immediate threat to public safety.
When our tipster shared the news with the staffer at Urban Forestry, they said, “I am sorry to hear of this removal and understand how frustrating tree loss is for the community.”
Reached for comment, a spokesperson from the Oregon Department of Transportation told BikePortland the trees were a City of Portland matter.
This is just the latest bad news for street trees in Portland. A story in the Portland Mercury in August shared how City of Portland bureaucracy and “inter-bureau power struggles” have coupled with a warmer climate to “make it more difficult for Portland’s tree canopy to thrive as it used to.”
Street trees are also an equity issue because of how the benefits of a strong tree canopy are not evenly spread citywide. The location of this latest removal on Lombard is in a census tract that scores in the highest level on PBOT’s Equity Matrix. PBOT’s plans for nearby 82nd Avenue
I’ve asked PBOT for comment and will update this post if/when I hear back.
This area has gotten worse for walking and riding lately in part because the casino that opened across the street often doesn’t have enough parking and people tend to park their cars in the bike lane and on the sidewalk. With the removal of these trees the bus shelter has now also lost the afternoon shade that they provided. Unfortunately everything about the way that ODOT manages what was Killingsworth but is now Lombard says you shouldn’t come here without a car.
I would encourage you to go to Portland maps, and review the approved site plan. The planting plan will eventually increase the total number of trees along this portion of the corridor. Particularly near the bus stop. The long term plan is better than what is currently there. Also, the photos taken towards the meadows sign are not related to the development mentioned in the article.
Interesting Jeremy. I’ll take a look at that.
It is great to hear that just a decade or two from now we might be back to where we were but it is certainly much much worse in the shorter term. I am less concerned about this exact spot though and more concerned with the idea that no one thinks they are in charge of protecting street trees along ODOT managed roads.
all of the so-called street trees were planted, and actually become a nuisance when they get larger, breaking up pavement and knocking down powerlines.
This is just the latest bad news for people trying to figure out who is responsible for various pieces of city infrastructure. It seems that the city, state, and county aren’t really sure who owns anything when those things cross over between them.
Mostly that shade has been keeping cars cool because people park there on the sidewalk all the time when the Portland Meadows lot gets full across the street.
So no one had to pull any permit for the tree cutting?
does that mean ODOT owned roadways, it is free for the public to cut down trees?
Are you serious? Have you not seen all the ODOT property that is occupied by vagrants? Just look at any off ramp. ODOT owned roadways are free to do anything. If you want some help taking trees from ODOT to your property, I got a strong back.
https://www.reddit.com/r/treelaw/
This is the way it is going. The Governor’s housing task force’s first recommendation was to exempt developers from most Tree Code restrictions on cutting down larger trees.
Plenty of people on this forum oppose stricter rules protecting trees. It’s just sad.