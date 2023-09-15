Thieves hit Chris King headquarters, steal rare show bikes

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
0
ENVE
Cielo
Moots
All three bikes were stolen this month.

Around 4:00 am this morning two people broke into the warehouse and offices of Chris King Precision Components in the northwest industrial area and made off with a custom ENVE road bike. It took them only a few minutes to come and go —as if they knew exactly what they wanted and where to find it.

According to Chris King Marketing Manager Jay Sycip, it appears to have been a repeat job by the same individuals who broke in and stole two other valuable show bikes two weeks ago.

Chris King is a highly respected company in the bicycle business that started making durable, after-market headsets in 1976. The company’s founder and namesake, Chris King, is in the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame.

All three bikes are still missing. They are one-of-a-kind and outfitted with prototype parts.

Below are the details on all three bikes, including serial numbers and a few close-up photos:

Moots Vamoots Ti CRD prototype with serial number #T4864, AeroSet headset, and Chris King ARD44 carbon wheelset.

Cielo (one off) gravel/drop bar MTB built for 2017 Salt Lake City North American Handmade Bicycle Show. Color is Matte Poppy / Bourbon. Size large. Serial #1601944.

ENVE custom carbon T2 aero all-road bike (one off) serial number unknown for now. Built for Chris King to celebrate the co-development of the new AeroSet headset. We are working with ENVE for more info.

Please keep your eyes peeled and call the Police non-emergency line 503-823-3333 and/or contact Chris King at info@chrisking.com or 503-972-4050 if you have any information.

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

Thieves hit Chris King headquarters, steal rare show bikes

Row of mature street trees cut by private developer along NE Lombard

Lime sets summer record, touts 35% e-scooter trip increase so far this year

City of Tigard ready to reveal free e-bike library program

Featured Story

The Oregonian Editorial Board on Portland’s “risky bike share venture”

10 years later, there's been no risk and the program is a big success.