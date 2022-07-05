Comment of the Week: We’d get more street trees with better city code

“Trees require care and tidying up, so they’re not convenient anywhere, but they are necessary everywhere.”
Welcome to the Comment of the Week, where we highlight good comments in order to inspire more of them. You can help us choose our next one by replying with “comment of the week” to any comment you think deserves recognition.
It’s always worth keeping an eye on Scott Kocher, he has a track record of successfully getting the city’s attention on a number of issues. Urban trees, and their importance to cooling the city, have become a focus for him.
We published last week’s post, You have trees to thank for Portland’s cool streets, a year after the deadly “heat dome” killed 72 people in Multnomah County, many in east Portland which has the most anemic tree canopy in the city.
Scott was ready with some code changes in response. We’ve added a couple of images to illustrate his points. Here is what he wrote:
My observations are that new development routinely allows other competing uses (utility poles, underground utility vaults, on-street parking, etc) to supersede the “required” number of street trees planted, resulting in few or even no trees along many frontages that are now being redeveloped. And, current tree code limits the places trees must be considered for planting, and the size of allowable trees. 25′ canopies are now the max for most species allowed in 3′ planting strips.
Replacing a huge old tree with a miniature species results in net loss. I would like to see the tree code amended to require at least consideration of curb zones and medians for street tree plantings, for existing and new development. While future bike lanes, or underground utilities make this impossible some places, there are many other places where large-form trees could be planted in large wells, including East Portland streets that have no curbs.
Thank you Scott! You can read Scott’s comment, and the full comment thread, under the original article.
(Disclosure: Kocher is a Portland-based attorney and safety advocate, and his law firm, Forum Law Group, is a financial supporter of BikePortland.)
Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.
We have experienced this goofiness firsthand. We lost several huge old trees on our street in the last few years to storms, but we can‘t replace them with anything that will grow over 25′ tall. There are also limits on how far the canopy can extend over the street. Yes this makes things [easier] for PGE (line maintenance esp. during storms) and PBOT (leaf removal) but I would (personally) pay more for those services in return for more trees
I find it pretty rich that the city laments the fact that its policies are working exactly as designed. If we want more tree canopy, we need to incentivize planting more trees and bigger trees. It’s really not much more complicated than that.
I lost a huge elm a few years ago to age and disease. It was growing in my parking strip. After I paid for it’s removal (at no small cost), the city guy visited and reminded me that I was required to replace the tree. Only thing was, he said that my parking strip was an inch or two too narrow. I wasn’t allowed to plant even a modest sized street tree in the place where a towering elm once stood.
I wish I could fulfill my obligation to replace by buying a tree for Portland Parks and Rec to plant in a park where there’s a need.
I wonder how likely it is the city would send someone around to check up on your tree if you get an approval, plant an approved tree, them later replace it with something else. And if they would notice the change in species. Maybe the answer is very likely, I don’t know. But it might be worth a try.
bury our power infrastructure
fewer outages & allow the trees to grow without topping them prematurely
Bury low-density housing and build tall housing towers and forests.
I’m for a classical liberal view that allows diversity and inclusion in housing options. I enjoy my single family dwelling and back yard. I don’t begrudge your choice to live in a tall housing tower.
But you do begrudge it, or you wouldn’t feel so threatened by the mere mention of higher density housing that you take a comment that had nothing to do with you as something to get defensive about.
I am very bummed out about the way the city has decided to cut costs and prioritize parking on the 72nd avenue project. We were supposed to get planter strips that could support trees and would physically protect the bikeway in front of our house, but now we are going to get additional street parking and ugly plastic wands. It is crazy to me that the city is forcing additional street parking on neighbors who don’t even want it.