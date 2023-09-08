Weekend Event Guide: Sunday Parkways, Carry Shit Olympics, and more

Zack’s back and he’s ready to carry shit. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Time to make a plan for weekend fun. Check out our picks below for the best things to do this Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, September 9th

Historic Highway Ribbon Cutting – 8:00 am at Bridge of the Gods (Cascade Locks in the Gorge)
Ride out to Viento State Park from Cascade Locks with an experienced ride leader and friendly group from Portland Bicycling Club and join the grand opening of two new miles of the Historic Highway State Trail. More info here.

Ride Westside – 9:30 am at Tigard Public Library (Washington County)
This merry band of bike lovers and Washington County advocates is at it again. This time they’ll help you discover the Tualatin River Greenway Trail on a 10-mile loop. More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 at SE Clinton & 41st (SE)
Grab your groceries and treats in style as you support local farmers and build community in one fell swoop. Always great people on this ride and what better way to break the ice on new friendships then breaking fresh bread together on a bike ride?! More info here.

The Every Bike Ride Bike Ride – 7:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)
One ride to rule them all. Join a fun-loving crowd to celebrate all the great rides that happened over summer. Soak up the final warm nights of the year with friends old and new! More info here.

Sunday, September 10th

Harvest CX Corn Cross – All day at Liepold Farms (Boring, OR)
Stop #2 in the Harvest CX series heads southeast of town to a farm with classic course features that includes a flyover, tight turns among the corn stalks, and more. More info here.

Carry Shit Olympics – 10:00 am at Colonel Summers Park (SE)
Zack is back for another batch of loaded bike lunacy. Register and take part in one or all of the events taking part throughout the day. Bring your cargo bike — or remember that everything is a cargo bike as long as you’re carrying something. More info here.

Sunday Parkways SW – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm (SW)
PBOT is back with our city’s premiere open streets event. Walk or ride your bike on a fun 3.5 mile loop between Gabriel Park and Spring Garden Park. See the amazing new bikeways on SW Capitol Hwy and be enchanted by the magical neighborhoods and green streets of southwest. More info here.



Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

2 Comments
mc
mc
1 hour ago

“The more info here” link for the “Carry Shit Olympics” goes to the “Every Bike Ride Bike Ride” event on the Shift Calendar.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
1 hour ago
Reply to  mc

yikes! Sorry mc. Fixed now.

