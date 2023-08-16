Riding the reborn SW Capitol Highway

Back in July, the City of Portland finally cut the ribbon on their $30 million makeover of Southwest Capitol Highway. This morning I finally got out there to take a closer look.
The project stretches about one mile from SW Garden Home Road (near Multnomah Village) to SW Taylors Ferry Rd (near I-5). And if you’re wondering why we spent $30 million on one mile of road, keep in mind that this was much more than just a transportation project. In addition to new sidewalks, bikeways, curbs, and pavement, the City also laid down 7,000 linear feet of stormwater pipe, 3,000 linear feet of water main, built three large stormwater treatment gardens and built 13 retaining walls.
Combine all that with the fact that folks have been asking for this for over 30 years, and the City had to cut into the yards of about 100 homes to gain the width for the sidewalk and bikeway — and you understand why it was such a big deal to finally get it done. And in a part of town like southwest, where it’s almost impossible to ride a bike in most areas, having a mile of protected bikeways on a major street is nothing to shake a frame pump at.
This morning I rode it a few times. Scroll down for a full photo gallery and video ride-through.
This is some of Portland’s best work. Besides the cross-bureau collaboration it took to make this happen, the street itself looks and feels really good. At quick glance, the non-driving space is about as wide as the driving space. That’s a great sign that people will feel comfortable walking and biking.
The biking space feels more like a sidewalk than I prefer. It’s separated from the street by a curb, which is great, but the concrete material is indistinguishable from the sidewalk and the bikeway. PBOT is still in the process of laying down a dividing line stripe which should help a bit, but I’d love to see more use of different colors to mark vehicle spaces (which bike lanes are) from walking spaces. (It’s also notable that the concept drawings on PBOT’s website show the bike lane a different color than the sidewalk.).
The bikeway itself is intuitive to use and feels very safe. Because the street is only one lane of car drivers in each direction and the speed limit is just 25 mph, the overall riding environment is pleasant and calm.
The bikeway crosses a ton of residential driveways. This might not end up being an issue, but any time you have people backing out with their cars over a bikeway, bad things can happen. The fact that PBOT has installed a bunch of yellow caution signs saying, “Warning Look Driveway Slow Down” makes me think they are concerned about this too.
The southbound bikeway is very slightly uphill, so it’s not as wide and has less separation from pedestrians than the northbound (downhill) side. In some spots, both sides feel a bit cramped. If we ever have the type of bike mode share we all expect and dream about, facilities like this will be very tight.
I saw only three bike riders the entire time I was out there (on a sunny, pleasant, weekday morning) and they were all on e-bikes and they were all taking the lane (not even using the new bikeways).
This project is a godsend for runners and walkers! What an amazing new facility for nearby residents.
On both ends of the project, I was sad to see the same thing our bike network suffers from almost everywhere else: the protected environment erodes quickly into narrow, unprotected bike lanes and then drops to nothing right when all the good destinations appear. On the Multnomah Village side, the project dumps riders onto a narrow, paint-only bike lane (that was full of gravel) as it descends into the shops and cafes where it them becomes a shared-lane environment.
At least on the Village end, the street is chill and calm. But on the south side, the project comes to a very ignominious end. In a matter of a few hundred yards, you go from: off-street protected bikeway, to on-street, curb-protected bike lane; then to painted, unprotected bike lane; and then you are discarded into a narrow crossing of a slip lane before being directed onto a narrow sidewalk. Then you come to SW Barbur and I-5 on-ramps where they’ve installed a teeny-tiny bike box. I shudder to think what some folks will do when they reach this point. It takes a big leap of faith to continue southbound to the other side of the freeway.
Overall, this project is a huge step forward for southwest Portland and our bike network in general. It’s a demonstration of what’s possible when the City puts their best foot forward and builds “8-80” all ages bike facilities. I just wish projects like this didn’t take so long to get built. And I wish they connected directly to other bikeways of similar quality.
As it is, with its limited connections and the overall lack of bike-friendly routes in this area, I just hope enough people ride it to solidify the “built it and they will come” narrative that is likely to be increasingly scrutinized in political debates in the months and years to come.
NOTE: I forgot to switch the banner in the second half of the video. Sorry for any confusion.
I like it, but it also illustrates that the difference between riding your bike on the sidewalk and “shared ped/bike facilities” is that there is paint that says bikes can be here. That may be a wider sidewalk than needed for just pedestrians, but not by much. That just looks like a sidewalk! That can be spun positively in that anywhere we have a sidewalk, if it’s at least that wide, just call it ped/bike and expect bikes.
When I used to live in that area, I commuted to downtown and this section was on my route, so I would have used this every day if it existed. Would have been much appreciated, as this was the main sketchy part of my ride. That, and the part where capitol highway turns into that ramp to merge onto Barbur after Hillsdale, but that was just fun for me, I liked recklessly going 35 with traffic. Not for everyone.
I’ve ridden this a few times, and have mixed feelings. It’s obviously a huge improvement from the prior conditions especially for pedestrians, and it’s more or less well thought out. I love sidewalk level bike infrastructure! But projects like these do make me wonder if anyone at PBOT is really riding a lot. Sidewalk level bike infrastructure is nice, but the sidewalk-style paving rather than road-style paving is definitely a miss, and a fairly obvious one at that. I’ve never met a single person who rides a bike who would recommend that. Plus, the cycletrack crosses all of the curb cuts (and there are many) fairly close to street level which makes for a fair amount of up-down movement. Some of these up-down jogs mix in with awkwardly placed utility poles which make the experience mildly annoying. I imagine in wet conditions it would make it mildly sketchy – which isn’t something we need on newly built infra.
All that said, it’s a big improvement from the prior conditions, but still lacks the sort of intuitive useful connections that are desperately needed in so many places in SW it’s hard to imagine this moving the needle appreciably. I’d say at minimum, this needs a more direct connection with the pretty good cycletrack on Multnomah Blvd (which in turn needs a better connection towards downtown than the I-5 off ramp to Terwilliger) and a safer crossing of Barbur/that I5 exit to really feel like anything other than a nice piece of bikeway in no mans land.
Kachunk, kachunk, kachunk, kachunk, …
The Linwood Avenue Improvements project in Clackamas strikes a nice balance of smooth asphalt alternating with concrete driveways:
https://www.clackamas.us/development/linwood-avenue-improvements
I think someone mentioned that about the sidewalk style paving last time this path was written about on BP. I just wonder, what are you riding, or what do you think is an alternative? Asphalt? I don’t want yet another head-island exacerbating piece of black asphalt to ride on. I don’t know any other type of finished surface that exists that wouldn’t have those joints. Maybe I’m just blanking on something obvious.
Can you really feel the tiny bumps between the sections? Maybe I’m just feeling newly superior because I ride around on cushy 47mm tires now, but those feel smooth as glass compared to even a mild crack on a piece of asphalt. You don’t know me, but I’ll put my hand up as a person who likes that style.
Unless you’re talking about something completely different, in which case I’ll delete my account.
Yes. They’re not always so tiny. I ride a typical urban commuter bike, with tire pressure around 80psi.
Asphalt (or continuous concrete) is far more pleasant to ride on (and helps with separation from pedestrians). If you’re concerned with heat, shade it with trees. Lots of trees. You know, the kind Portland keeps removing and letting people cut down.
I mean what’s wrong with whatever surfacing they use on like the Springwater Corridor? Doesn’t have to be like pitch black. And concerning heat island, having lots of trees is still probably the best way to combat that, rather than using sidewalk pavers for bike infrastructure.
My widest tires are 38s and I can definitely feel it when I ride on the sidewalk pavers. It’s annoying and pointless in my book, and you are the first person I’ve ever interacted with who prefers it.
I think it’s really clear why ebikes were still in the road, despite the law to use bike facilities where available. This still “feels” like a sidewalk to them. You’re not going to feel like going 15-20 mph on a sidewalk, let alone 25-28 mph, even an empty one because it’s not wide enough and those cracks, when they’re disturbed by tree branches, freeze thaws, soil settling, etc. cause shifting which leads to major height hazards (maybe this is fine for now but a crack in asphalt just breaks down but concrete sidewalks tend to all slant together and soil settles…). I’m glad they’re building out facilities that make biking a lot more welcoming for all ages–don’t get me wrong–and I don’t want perfection to be the enemy of the good but I’m not sure an extra wide sidewalk is the right approach.
Seattle has the Burke Gilman where you have stretches by business, the university, etc. that are dark asphalt next to sidewalks for pedestrians. This makes it very clear to pedestrians, who are more prone to meandering and distractions (phones, headphones, etc.) where they’re meant to walk. This area may not have been wide enough to do that but I suspect this will probably be done in the next iteration because people will realize it’s worth it to have clear boundaries. Or, like the Dutch, you have stamped concrete like pavers so you get a clear visual difference. It’s worth the cost because paint alone doesn’t work and shouldn’t be considered infrastructure. Other areas in Seattle are putting protected bike lanes in similar neighborhood, even ones that cross driveways. Maybe that would have been better. Sidewalks might feel safer to few cyclists and city planners that don’t ride but I don’t really think they are…
Good points, E. I’m just waiting for the first fast downhill cyclist to be taken out by a car or dog or whatever on that tiny sidewalk. Really we should have a regular bike lane downhill and not force everyone to ride in a space that is right for eight-year-olds and their moms.
Everyone else should continue to take the downhill lane.
Another good argument against requiring people to ride in the bike facility. It reminds me of a comment in another recent article about the danger of riding in a bike lane that puts you in the door zone, especially when passing a car with large doors and tinted windows.
In both cases, it’s not a matter of a facility that would typically work for bike riders, but happens to be temporarily unusable/unsafe due to a temporary problem like a parked car blocking it.
Instead, both are regularly problematic to use, without anything unusual happening–this one because it mixes downhill riding with slow and unpredictable sidewalk users on a narrow path, and the door-zone ones because they put riders so close to parked cars that each parked car is a potential danger.
If a bike rider told a cop they had to ride in the lane because there was dumpster blocking the bike lane, they’d be believed. If they said it was because they were trying to avoid riding past people walking dogs, or past parked cars, they might not be believed.
When I ride it, I tend to take the separated sidewalk on the uphill and the lane on the downhill. Not too hard to go near 25 MPH on the downhill.
So by law bikes have to ride on the path. But there is no legal requirement that pedestrians stay off the bike path. Seems like accident waiting to happen.
It is interesting to see so much discussion about the feeling of the concrete expansion joints, when the dips for the driveway curb cuts are much worse IMO. There must be some regulatory snafu going on there, you can see the same extremely uncomfortable dips on the SW Vermont between 50th and 52nd. I feel like cars don’t need that generous of a grade to enter the roadway. I mean – look at the grade the driveways have to their homes – it is much more severe and irregular than when they have to enter the roadway.
The core issue is whatever regulatory body decided it was okay to have driveways off of a road. Streets – okay, those are local access only and are typically designed to not have much traffic. But it is simply bad planning to have a throughway with driveways off of it – and we see it all over the USA. They used to have back alleyways to address this problem, but at some point some idiot decided those weren’t necessary for whatever reason. I can only assume drugs were involved.
“a bunch of yellow caution signs saying, “Warning Look Driveway Slow Down”
I’ve never understood this… what signage do the folks in cars backing out of their driveways get?
Am I wrong or does the existing signage invert/confuse/misrepresent who actually has the right of way?
I always felt the same way about the initial caution signs along the 17th Ave bike route south of Sellwood. It inverts Oregon statutes and the responsibility of people driving to stop twice before exiting driveways: Drivers stop once at the sidewalk and once again before entering the roadway.
I think there is a deeper less here about Carhead.
El Biciclero would no doubt have some well-articulated thoughts on the subject.
I had the same thought, 9watts. None of the entering streets has a “Stop short for bicycles” sign, so you can guarantee some driver is going to take out a bike rider, esp on the downhill side.
Got dizzy watching it!
JM, I don’t understand why you didn’t call out the not one but TWO telephone poles DIRECTLY IN THE MIDDLE of the northbound (downhill) bike lane.
Also you should have visited on Monday morning, which is trash pick-up morning, when the bike lane is essentially unrideable thanks to all of the containers on the sidewalk.
Yes, it’s better than it was, by a long shot, but still it falls so far short of what we could have.
Apparently the utility poles will be moved by the electric company but they haven’t gotten around to it yet. (They obviously have no incentive or disincentive to do it this year or in a decade so don’t hold your breath.) At least that’s what PBOT told me when I suggested that they protect them like the field goal post at the back of an end zone. As they are now, definitely a hazard. Especially at night.
I think it’s absurd that they took so much space to put in those little street parking bays, right next to these house with huge garages and driveways.
Right? Amazon trucks can just park in those garages and driveways!
Correction in the story body: It’s SW, not SE.
Wow that embarrassing. Thanks for telling me. Fixed it.
With a 25mph speed limit on the road and the “bike path” (wide sidewalk) being unsafe to ride at speed you can bet if I ever ride this I’ll take the lane downhill.
I don’t ride the downhill Sunnyside “bike lane” (I take Sunnybrook to 82ndthen up to Harmony/Sunnyside) or the south half of the 17th ave path for similar reasons – they aren’t actually properly designed for cyclists.
Those yellow caution signs do not invert Oregon law – they’re based directly on ORS 814.410 Section 1 – part of which requires cyclists on sidewalks to slow to walking speed when interacting with vehicular traffic
What they really mean is that PBOT knows this is a sidewalk with explicit bikes allowed markings (like the Hawthorne bridge) not a bike lane, and they’re reinforcing that 814.410 is in effect on it.
I ride 44mm tires all around – I barely feel new sidewalks, but once those pavers shift a bit, those expansion joints will become very noticeable.
What??!! You’re saying that any sidewalk bike infra requires bikes to slow down to ped speeds?
Yet another reason for any cyclist over the age of eight to take the lane.
Where the sidewalk meets car traffic if a car is present IIRC the text correctly. Yes.
(d)Operates the bicycle at a speed greater than an ordinary walk when approaching or entering a crosswalk, approaching or crossing a driveway or crossing a curb cut or pedestrian ramp and a motor vehicle is approaching the crosswalk, driveway, curb cut or pedestrian ramp. This paragraph does not require reduced speeds for bicycles at places on sidewalks or other pedestrian ways other than places where the path for pedestrians or bicycle traffic approaches or crosses that for motor vehicle traffic.