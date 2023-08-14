Monday Roundup: Right to repair, future of cities, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…

Right to repair: Environmental advocates want e-bikes to be simpler to work on and repair, but the bike industry says the risk of fires is too great. But is the industry just looking to protect big bike brands from cheaper competition? The right to repair debate is definitely something to watch. (Fast Company)

Post-Lyft Biketown? Interesting shifts in the bike share business landscape could impact Portland’s system and heightens the need to look beyond private ownership. (Slate)

Post-car era: PBOT is closing one of their underused large car parking garages downtown to save money. Perhaps a more productive use of the space would be some type of shelter? Or secure bike parking? (The Oregonian)

Other obesity epidemic: I’m heartened that every week another large media outlet picks up on the problem of large EVs and the many environmental and safety problems they pose. (The Economist)

Future of cities: This is a good roundup and update on where American cities stand post-Covid, and how we can make sure they thrive going forward. (Vox)

Free for kids: The mayor of Boston has launched an initiative to provide free biking lessons to kids in parks citywide. (WBZ)

Media literacy: Before America kills off yet another threat to the all-powerful automobile, do your homework and learn how to spot bad e-bike articles. (Streetsblog USA)

Colorado’s e-bike rebates: The statewide e-bike purchase incentive program launches this week and Oregonians should watch it closely as it’s a very similar model to what will eventually be passed here. (Colorado Public Radio)

Ticket-hater = ticket-getter: The creator of hit show “The Wire” lambasted NYC’s DOT on Twitter about a speed camera ticket, then it came to light that he’s a repeat offender. (Streetsblog NYC)

Bike Index FTW: A San Francisco man whose bike was stolen in 2018, recently got it back thanks to someone who saw it on Bike Index. (SF Gate)

Thanks to everyone who shared links this week!