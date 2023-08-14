Monday Roundup: Right to repair, future of cities, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…
This week’s sponsor is the Vineyard Tour, organized by Umpqua Velo Club. It’s a full weekend of amazing rides and country roads coming Labor Day Weekend, September 1-4th.
Right to repair: Environmental advocates want e-bikes to be simpler to work on and repair, but the bike industry says the risk of fires is too great. But is the industry just looking to protect big bike brands from cheaper competition? The right to repair debate is definitely something to watch. (Fast Company)
Post-Lyft Biketown? Interesting shifts in the bike share business landscape could impact Portland’s system and heightens the need to look beyond private ownership. (Slate)
Post-car era: PBOT is closing one of their underused large car parking garages downtown to save money. Perhaps a more productive use of the space would be some type of shelter? Or secure bike parking? (The Oregonian)
Other obesity epidemic: I’m heartened that every week another large media outlet picks up on the problem of large EVs and the many environmental and safety problems they pose. (The Economist)
Future of cities: This is a good roundup and update on where American cities stand post-Covid, and how we can make sure they thrive going forward. (Vox)
Free for kids: The mayor of Boston has launched an initiative to provide free biking lessons to kids in parks citywide. (WBZ)
Media literacy: Before America kills off yet another threat to the all-powerful automobile, do your homework and learn how to spot bad e-bike articles. (Streetsblog USA)
Colorado’s e-bike rebates: The statewide e-bike purchase incentive program launches this week and Oregonians should watch it closely as it’s a very similar model to what will eventually be passed here. (Colorado Public Radio)
Ticket-hater = ticket-getter: The creator of hit show “The Wire” lambasted NYC’s DOT on Twitter about a speed camera ticket, then it came to light that he’s a repeat offender. (Streetsblog NYC)
Bike Index FTW: A San Francisco man whose bike was stolen in 2018, recently got it back thanks to someone who saw it on Bike Index. (SF Gate)
Thanks to everyone who shared links this week!
Extremely disappointing to see People For Bikes lobbying to exempt e-bike manufacturers from entirely reasonable regulation. What good is owning an e-bike if you need to spend money out the wazoo to get it repaired a proprietary shop? It’s nakedly bad for consumers (not to mention the effect on the local bike shops!) and really rubs me the wrong way. People For Bikes, or People For Bike Manufacturers?
Just browsed through their Board of Directors listed on their website and am somehow unsurprised by this result.
If e-bike batteries were built to one industry standard, or perhaps a small number of standards, there would be a virtuous cycle of benefits:
–range would not be such a concern because instead of buying a battery you could buy a battery exchange contract.
–the cost of battery replacement would be spread over time.
–the potential fire hazard from charging powerful batteries in residential buildings could be avoided, and a common argument against e-bike or other micromobility devices would be annulled.
–users would experience less performance loss because charging stations could test and identify battery packs that need service.
–improvements in battery technology would penetrate the market more quickly.
–battery contracts could provide an avenue for user insurance as well as a way to Finance Bike Infrastructure.
Are bike taxes off-topic? You hate it, right? Consider this: if we provide a revenue stream we can reasonably argue for that money to be used for our benefit. If there was a way that I could pay $15.00 a month to leverage investment in development of safe and expeditious bike routes I’d do it in a second.
I can’t believe the amount of crying about the bike sales tax. Here’s what was wrong with that tax: the amount was insignificant, and it was too easily avoided. I’m pissed off about the bike tax because I can’t put money in the pot without buying a whole new bike which is not a thing that I need.
Yes, they are but whatever. I’ll talk about anything
Not sure why you’d assume that, though I generally am a bit skeptical of them. $15/month would be absolutely outrageous, especially if it were levied as a tax.
I can believe the amount of crying about a bike sales tax, it’s Oregon. A state with no sales tax! There are no taxes on purchasing a motor vehicle! It’s absolutely ridiculous that the only sales tax we levy is on bikes.
I’ve got no issues with sales tax in general, but the state of affairs in Oregon specifically makes me not support a sales tax on bikes specifically unless we were to introduce a sales tax writ large. A strange political position maybe, but it’s one born from an even stranger reality.
I certainly agree with the stuff about e-bike batteries though. Not having standardized batteries is extremely bad for all the reasons you listed.
Is it outrageous? I’m not wealthy but $15.00 is discretionary income for me. It’s two microbrews. I’d gladly give up a monthly afternoon at the pub if I could exchange it for a network of practicable bike routes. Not platinum, just solidly mediocre would do.
As a community we’ve decided that $100.00 per month is an alright price for a transit system that wants to be mediocre when it grows up. Fifteen dollars sounds like a bargain compared to that.
We have a network of practicable bike routes. I think they’re better than mediocre, but they’re at least that.
Are you going to finish those beers?
Okay, well when I ride the bus or train there’s a whole slew of specific costs that are obvious. Paying the driver for example! There are functionally no costs associated with riding a bike, which is one of the major benefits of cycling.
What’s more, it’s not really your responsibility for providing the money to build said bike route. Safe bike infrastructure is a public good, and should be funded as such – not that funding should be a huge issue. Portland could build those bike routes you’re talking about for like 0.1% of the yearly state DOT budget. The reason the bike routes of your dreams don’t exist isn’t because cyclists aren’t “paying their fair share” – it’s because the political will doesn’t exist to do it. And it’s pretty ridiculous to imagine charging people $15/month to ride a bike will make it more popular.
If you want those bike lanes to be rideable year round, there are ongoing costs. They’re very low, but present none the less.
I rode through 3 counties and multiple municipal jurisdictions this morning on my commute – and none of them care enough to maintain the bike lanes.
Sure, there are trivial costs to maintaining a bike network (that Portland mostly does a bad job on!). But again, having a safe (and clean) bike network is a public good and the trivial maintenance costs are part of that.
Just want to point out that that there’s absolutely a tax on purchasing a motor vehicle: Oregon Department of Revenue : Vehicle Privilege and Use Taxes : Businesses : State of Oregon
The state taxes dealers, who have the option to pass the cost on to consumers or not, and not all vehicles are taxed that way. The Vehicle Use Taxes are levied only on vehicles bought out of state that will be registered in Oregon.
So I think it’s fair to say its not really a sales tax, though it obviously does have some parallels
https://www.doj.state.or.us/consumer-protection/motor-vehicles/buying-a-vehicle/
A rose by any other name…
I have news for you dealers will charge the 0.005% tax on new vehicle purchases. When I bought a new motorcycle in 2018 the tax was included in the final price. Recently while looking to purchase a used vehicle the dealer added in what they calculated as my share of the CAT (Corporate Activity Tax). As you stated they the option to pas the cost on to the customer, and they will.
Let’s hope Portland is not an example of where the future of cities is heading.
This is needlessly negative, probably time for you to go for a bike ride or do something other than complain online.
There are lots of things that I like about Portland including it’s bike culture and generally reasonable housing laws that will allow the city to become more dense like no parking minimums and allowing ADUs.
It would be a lot better for everyone else (and you too) to funnel your negative energy somewhere better.
Hope you have a great day!
JM, for both the Future of Cities and obesity articles, you have a formatting issue: Instead of bolding them as for the other articles, you have instead made them links to the Right to Repair article.
Ugh. Thanks David. Fixed that.
No no no, do not put a homeless shelter in place of that parking garage. High rise affordable housing, yes. But dt has beared the brunt of enough homeless services clustered in one area – if we have any hope of recovering this neighborhood, a full block homeless shelter smack in the middle of the retail/ hotel district is another well- intentioned idea that would have horrible effects.
Agreed. Also it just encourages more homeless to keep coming here. Many many articles keep showing that people come to Portland because of lax laws, lots of drugs and no enforcement of camp clean ups, etc. We do not need any more incenstive for more homeless, but we definitely can use far more real affordable housing.
Do you have links to those articles? Everything that I find says that’s explicitly not the case (slightly dated article here, and a more dated one here). Those articles are quoting something like 10% to 20% of homeless folks are new arrivals, and are not moving explicitly because of services rather for potential job opportunities or familial/friend connections.
We’re not “post-covid” at all. Please don’t use that term. The virus is still very much with us. We are post the official emergency, unfortunately, for now anyway.
Covid will NEVER go away. But the emergency is gone, and the Covid impact is gone so yeah, we are def. post-covid.