We found fake, politically-motivated comments on BikePortland

We can’t say it enough: comments are an integral part of BikePortland, and tending to our comments section is something we care deeply about.
Our goal is to provide a space that encourages expression of a range of opinions, where people feel they can discuss and disagree (or agree), but with guardrails in place that keep the threads from nose-diving into a lowest-common-denominator sewer, like has happened with comments on so many other news sites.
We do this by moderating the comments. In other words, either Jonathan or I read and approve each comment before it gets published.
It takes a bunch of time, but we are all rewarded with being one of the best places to go to share experiences about riding in Portland, for serious discussion of transportation issues, and yep, some politics.
A few weeks back, I commented about what I do to keep the site clear of “soft trolls.” A few people reading that comment thread had no idea of the work involved in keeping our threads clear, or the extent to which some actors will go to manipulate them.
Jonathan wanted to elevate that discussion out of the comment thread and onto a front page post. So here I go.
For about a year and a half, I’ve noticed that BP has one, or a small handful, of commenters who use multiple identities to post a barrage of comments all with the same point of view. You might recognize some of these identities: Happy Guy PDX, Yoko Chen, Mary Vasquez, Mauri Rocco, Ralph Chang, Randi J, Arturo, Marika S, Jim Knox, SeaTacgoride, Jimmie Green, Romy G, Jerry Perez, Susan Portier, Jeremy Pascal, Jenny Parto, RationalcycleGuy, Priscilla B, Priscilla T . . .
Read enough yet? because I can keep going.
What all of those names have in common is that they have posted from the same handful of IP addresses (often the identities will rotate between IP addresses), with similar political talking points, and often the same writing style.
Comments like these three, which were submitted a couple of weeks ago:
None of them stand out as being offensive. They had no swear words or blatant hate speech. But they are part of a barrage of similar comments from multiple IDs. Let’s look more carefully at what’s going on here.
First HappyGuy posted Thursday evening, with a veiled swipe at city council candidate Angelita Morillo. We didn’t publish it. So that same IP address tried another comment with a different user name, Priscilla. Still not published. Finally, the commenter returns to the HappyGuy identity, but uses a different IP address, one that connects this person to the Margo J identity, who is connected through yet another IP address to at least three other identities . . . Get it? Chains of identities which can be linked through IP addresses. I have been loosely keeping track of this in a folder for about a year and a half.
So why is this person or persons doing this? My guess is that they are trying to flood the public sphere with a certain political stance, and to make it appear as if it is widespread. The comments always hit a disciplined set of talking points: what a mess Portland is; how the commenter doesn’t feel safe; mentions the need for more police; takes a swipe at liberals; takes a swipe at elected officials, especially women (former Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was a favorite target).
I’m not going to guess at who is doing this, but we thought we would let people know it is happening. Again, it is not the opinion that is the problem, it’s the sneaking around with multiple IDs, among other things, that raises suspicion. What is the result of this barrage? It creates fertile ground for a strongman autocracy — or on a lesser scale, a tilt towards the “law and order” approach more popular with conservative or right-leaning politicians. The comments also stoke cynicism. They wear you down. Some people might be swayed by a narrative of general disorder when they fill out the ballot.
I’ve gotten sick of it, and I recognize the writing. So I’m comfortable just not posting it without having to perform IP traces to justify the trashcan treatment. But I expect this activity to increase because of the elections, as I expect the flow of legitimate comments to pick up.
So you hang on to your hat, and we’ll do our damnedest to keep the ride from getting too wild. Jonathan always says if you care about keeping this comment section productive, the worst thing you can do is quit on them when something rubs you the wrong way (but by all means do so, if if it feels right). The best thing you can do, however, is tell us if you see one that looks suspicious and leave great comments of your own to drown it out.
Wow!! You’ve mentioned this in the past and I’m glad you spelled it out for those of us (myself) who are not all that computer/network literate. It seems crazy that people (or person) would waste energy doing things like that, but it’s a crazy world for sure. On a positive note, it seems like BP has been identified as a strong means to get a message out which….is……good…..maybe kind of??
Jake, it’s not necessarily a waste for them, they might be paid staff, or part of a campaign, or all sorts of things. I don’t think they are very sophisticated, but they are quite disciplined with their message.
When I was younger, there were a lot of newspapers, not just the Oregonian but lots of local rags in every city and town. Most died out because of the internet – why buy news when you can get it for free on the internet – but all those writers are still out there, likely retired and with nothing to do. The style of the samples you have provided is much the same as those small-town newspapers – innocuous gossip pieces, pointless sports stories, food reviews of YMCA cafeterias, and so on – so my guess is that your author or authors are a bunch of older folks with some mediocre writing ability and way too much free time.
I am super impressed, thank your for hard work and dedication- truly above and beyond!
Well, that’s interesting. I remember Randi J going on and on about the homeless, and JM chastising her for it. I’ll bet he didn’t realize he was yelling at a bot!
I notice the same thing happens to the Portland subreddit come election time. They don’t really moderate it for those kind of comments so it gets pretty toxic over there leading up to the primary and again at election time.
I post from work which has other cyclists that I’m sure also occasionally post too. I’m guessing you can tell us apart though. When I’m at home or posting from my phone it’s through a VPN with a rotating IP address so I assume you have quite a few IP addresses associated with my posts. Anyway I appreciate all the effort and if posting from the VPN is problematic for you let me know and I’ll bypass your site / turn it off.
No problem w VPN, and no problem with coworkers at same IP (unless you all have same writing style and identical political talking points, then it might catch my attention. So far all is good.)
Yeah I remember in the run-up to the last local election, every single violent crime that occurred in Portland got a post in the /r/portland subreddit. Each one would have hundreds of upvotes, and highly upvoted comments blaming Hardesty for the problem. Literally the day after she was voted out, the posts stopped.
The astroturfing of online local communities to influence public opinion is very real. I’m glad BikePortland staff cares about this stuff, because other platforms do not. All traffic/engagement is good traffic/engagement to them.
I definitely recognize several of those names because of the shared talking points. the talking point that I remember most is “I was just downtown a few hours ago and it was a nightmare” because I’ve offered my own experience as a counter to comments like that several times. The funny thing is, I have eyes to see that some bad stuff is happening downtown, alongside the good. I occasionally walk past people smoking off of foil on my way to work or lunch or whatever, I just don’t write about it here because there’s no shortage of writing about that. The market for positive news is under-served so that’s what I focus on here. But I do have eyes to see and I know that there is plenty of genuine disgust and anger about the state of Portland. That’s why I find it so perplexing that people would resort to sock-puppetry to get their message out. There’s no shortage of people in Portland who would say the same thing as the puppeteers under their own name or under a stable pseudonym.
Indeed, the lying involved in such widespread sock-puppetry is actually undermining their message, at least with me. I try to keep an open mind, and I have certainly noticed that downtown is not all sunshine and roses. But I make a point of looking around at who’s on the sidewalk. People of all ages: plenty of them hurried and purposeful, but many talking and laughing. I see kids all the time, with their parents or on school trips. Toddlers even. All this sock-puppetry has got me thinking that I need to trust my own eyes more, and trust Bike Portland commenters less.
https://www.opb.org/article/2024/02/08/portland-oregon-economy-livelihood-voter-survey/
As someone who posts from different devices, and has once or twice chosen to post with additional layer of anonymity I’m sure I’ve been swept up with the house cleaning, and will take the opportunity to apologize for any past headaches I’ve induced.
Having comments is great as it’s allowed for a lot of discussion that may not happen otherwise. Having them moderated case by case is quite the service, thank you again for that. Having them accessible, open and effectively untangled from an account with BikePortland is mind boggling to me, and I’m sure has proven a mess of unique challenges. Personally I would be interested in hearing more about those finer details, but also understand that this probably isn’t the place for me to learn about them.
Since you did not use the opportunity to, and I haven’t *yet* been able to follow my own advice, allow me to remind those that can to bump over and make a contribution or subscribe to help keep the lights on, comments moderated and the reports coming in. I’m sure the challenges of moderation will have a steep uptick with local and larger elections coming, and I wish you the best. Thanks for all of it.
Pockets, there is nothing wrong with switching devices, switching out a user name, and I wouldn’t even notice that. We get tons of comments, something has to be really egregious to draw my attention.
Awesome work, Lisa! I really enjoyed the ‘revealing of the curtain’. I hope it’ll help brush some of these frequent, bad-faith commenters from posting on BP. Would really be interested to see a conglomerate of account names some of the top bad-faith commenters have.