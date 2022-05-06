Mt. Hood Skibowl suspends bike operations due to lawsuit verdict

Posted by on May 6th, 2022 at 8:40 am

Screen grab from Mt. Hood Skibowl site showing 2 MTB riders in protective gear and the words "Bike Operations Suspended for 2022"

From Skibowl website.

A popular off-road riding area on Mt. Hood will be closed all summer.

Owners of Mt. Hood Skibowl wrote in a statement posted on their website that a, “recent unprecedented plaintiff verdict in a mountain biking lawsuit,” is the reason they’ve decided to suspend all mountain bike operations for summer 2022.

Here’s an excerpt from the statement:

“After 32 years without a serious mountain bike claim of any kind, the winds have shifted. Our industry has focused heavily on user education and operational best practices, while working hard toward mitigating risk where possible. Eliminating all risks with recreational activities—especially in downhill mountain biking through forests at high speed— is something that is just not possible.

Oregon ski area operators and other recreational outfitters are facing the enormously impactful challenge – recreational liability for activities that are inherently risky. Oregon has seen some significant lawsuits in recent years (now most recently hitting home at Mt. Hood Skibowl) with outcomes that make operating a small, recreational business in the state exceedingly challenging. Liability releases in Oregon currently offer recreation providers with practically little to no protection, and they are less effective as they are in neighboring states and others across the country, which allow for the use of liability waivers in recreational contexts.

Advertisement

Given the current legal landscape in Oregon, the future of Mountain Biking at Mt. Hood Skibowl remains uncertain while we work through the judicial process with hopes to find more effective ways of protection for offering these popular—albeit inherently risky—recreational activities.”

I’m still trying to find out more about the lawsuit that led to this decision.

In addition to lift-operated downhill runs and a variety of cross-country trails, Skibowl has also played host to the popular 6 Hours of Mt. Hood endurance race. That event is scheduled for June 26th this year and we’re awaiting to hear back from the organizer if it will be impacted by this decision.

###

NOTE, 5:38 pm: This post has been edited from its original version after considering feedback in the comments below. Thanks – Jonathan.

Front Page, Off-road Cycling
,

Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

What does Hannah’s personal history and misdeeds possibly have to do with an announcement about access closure?

Vote Up21Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

He is the owner. This story is about a lawsuit. This is a news site and that is something we news publishers tend to do. We remind folks of other stories we have done about the business. I assume most folks are smart enough to understand this and understand that I’m not drawing any direct lines, just relaying what I think is a worthwhile connection. If I leave it out of the story, the first comment would be: “Why did you not mention that the Skibowl owner was in a lawsuit! You even covered it!”

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Let's Active
Guest
Let's Active

I generally agree with your point, JM, but think you might have separated the issues a little more clearly since you led into the sentence about Hannah with …

“Skibowl is no stranger to the courts and has faced numerous lawsuits over the years.”

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

It’s never not right to remind people of drunk drivers who have injured or killed cyclists.

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
PS
Guest
PS

Fair, as long as the criminal history of everyone is eligible to be used as representation of their character and is relevant to anything they are even cursorily involved with.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

I’m okay with that.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Moleskin
Guest
Moleskin

Agreed. No sympathy for DUI but there’s no link between trail conditions & use at Skibowl and that incident. Also, the link to “numerous lawsuits” leads to just one lawsuit related to Skibowl that was quickly dismissed it seems. I’m all for journalism but this seems a bit hyperbolic and unjustified.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

“numerous lawsuits” is a fact. Just google “skibowl lawsuit”. I don’t think I say anything “hyperbolic” or “unjustified”. But I’ll consider removing the hannah reference. Thanks for the feedback.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Samuel Colt
Guest
Samuel Colt

Agree with Moleskin. The mention of the, apparently unrelated, car accident and mentioning the man’s name in the worst possible light, seems a tad, what is the word I’m looking for – mean? spiteful? revengeful?
I noticed the problem the moment I read the article and was pleased to see that others noticed it too.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I’ve deleted that last paragraph. The distraction from the story isn’t worth it to me. Thanks for the feedback as always. I don’t agree with you, but I also don’t want to defend this anymore. Happy weekend!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
PS
Guest
PS

Would be more compelling and newsworthy if you mentioned that many ski areas in Oregon have been subjected to lawsuits (and won) from users and that we really do have a different approach to liability for recreational pursuits than many other states. There aren’t many details on this specific case, but there are a lot of cases out there that suggest that many recreational service providers may not realize how exposed they are. I get that the clicks to old articles never hurts, but not sure that makes you a better news publisher as much as someone looking for clicks on a Friday.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks for the feedback.

There are many ways that every story we post could be better. I agree with that. Sometimes I will just post something with bare bones details because that’s all I’ve got time for.

Also, I don’t make any decisions like this based on clicks, so you can just forget that entire framing. If you think I care about clicks to old articles or clicks in general, you do not know me at all.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
bbcc
Guest
bbcc

I appreciate the inclusion. I’m skeptical of Skibowl’s rationale given that they fail to name the specific lawsuit they’re responding to. I wonder if they’re withholding services from a customer base their executive team doesn’t particularly value as a means to push for looser liability regulations. The fact that their owner hit a biker going 80 mph and sped away from the scene is pretty essential context for me.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
lvc
Guest
lvc

I don’t see that there is a reason to assume Ski Bowl is being deceitful. Their statement pretty strongly implies that there was a specific incident, suit and verdict against them for a mountain biking related incident. However, I don’t think mountain biking was much of a money maker for them. In my experience, on weekends you would get a couple of dozen riders up on a day pass or season pass. They’d maybe have a similar number of riders just doing a run or two on rental gear while they were up doing other stuff. If there was no specific mountain biking suit, the next most likely cause was a simple case of the money coming in didn’t justify the insurance premiums going out.

All the mountain bikers in Portland don’t even have enough political clout to get a couple of trails inside the city. There is no way that a small subset of those riders will have anything like the clout to impact liability law in the state one way or another.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Schrauf
Guest
Schrauf

I appreciate the inclusion as well and it certainly provides some background on the current situation. Maybe a few extra words would provide clarity, such as “[Separately from Skibowl’s operations,] in 2012, Skibowl owner Kirk Hannah was driving drunk when he seriously injured a bicycle rider…”. However, perfect is the enemy of good.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Time to use those leg muscles, fellas.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
lvc
Guest
lvc

I don’t think there was much of a park rat culture at Ski Bowl. I think most of the regulars can and do climb regularly under their own power. Ski Bowl is (was) the only place around that both warranted the use of a DH bike and didn’t require shuttle vehicles.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
lvc
Guest
lvc

To Alan’s point below: If legal/insurance costs are too high, you bet they’d not open for skiing/snowboarding either.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Alan Love
Guest
Alan Love

Hundreds of people are injured every year while snow skiing/snowboarding at lift operated resorts. Does SkiBowl plan on suspending Winter operations as well?

Vote Up6Vote Down 
8 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

I wonder why there is not, or if there could be, a law that protects MTB park owners like the Equine Activity Liability Act. A posted sign is literally all that is needed to indemnify equestrian centers.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Not indemnify just hold not liable for injuries.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

I freely admit I know nothing about this, but I could imagine there’s a difference between riding horses on trails and hitting kickers in a MTB park, where it’s possible for the feature to be built in a way that increases the risk of injury.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Samuel Colt
Guest
Samuel Colt

Unlikely in Oregon. In Oregon, if a criminal steals a gun from your locked home, goes out and kills people with it, YOU, THE GUN OWNER, will be charged with serious crimes if you can’t prove it was locked up. Your door lock is not sufficient. When we have legislators that are this out of touch with reality, reasonable protections become less likely. Voting has consequences.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
DS
Guest
DS

The accident happened 8 years ago on a run called Cannonball and the lawsuit is/was real. Huge payout involved, it was in millions (8-10). They already had a worker shortage, why open up to get sued again? Skibowl makes horrendous decisions by the month, but this is a great decision. Mountain Bikers were the worst clientele when the did show up, pass sales were terrible. It’s Kirk Hanna (btw)not Hannah.

Ps- Don’t always believe what you read on the DUI either. I prefer not defend Mr. Hanna but just because it was his car doesn’t mean it was him. I’m sure others had access to his keys 😉

Probably enough chatter from the woods, for now.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
FuzzRider
Guest
FuzzRider

Many of us have bombed down Cannonball more times than can be remembered. If you get hurt going down that you did it to yourself. We need to know all about this lawsuit. We have many questions. If you have more information please share. Thank you.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
