Witness version of fatal Polk County crash differs from police

A driver who saw the tragic collision that took the life of Vancouver teacher Adam Joy has come forward to try and set the record straight.
On June 10th, Joy was biking with his young son on Wallace Road NW in rural Polk County when he was involved in a collision with the driver of a Ford F-350 truck. Joy was hit from behind and did not survive. A woman who saw it happen is frustrated because she believes the official account shared by the Oregon State Police (and parroted by media outlets statewide) is false.
As we reported last week, the police statement issued on June 12th included a number statements about what they believed took place. “The bicyclist fell over, into the lane of travel, just as the F-350 passed,” the OSP statement reads. “Even though the F-350 had slowed when passing, the rider of the bicycle was run over by the F-350.” (Note: Oregon law says drivers must give bicycle riders enough space when passing so that if they were to fall over they would not hit them.)
The F-350 was being driven by McMinnville resident Robert Weeks. Given that the police didn’t see what happened and that the other party in the collision was unable to speak, it seems as though the OSP simply accepted Weeks’ version of what happened. They then issued a statement. The media repeated that statement. And the narrative — that Joy, a highly experienced bicycle rider, just happened to fall over right as a large truck passed him — was set.
But based on a conversation I had this morning with someone who saw the entire crash unfold from a close distance, what actually happened might have been much different.
A woman named RM (I’m using fake initials because she asked to remain anonymous) says she was driving her Chrysler Pacific minivan north on Wallace Road on Saturday and had just passed Hopewell Road when she began to see oncoming traffic come into her lane. Then she realized why: There were two bicycle riders on the southbound shoulder heading toward her.
“So I was scooting over onto the shoulder a bit to let people have enough room to go into the middle of the road,” RM recalled. “I had done this for three cars before I saw the truck.”
As Weeks and his F-350 approached RM’s minivan, she realized something wasn’t right. “I was like, ‘Oh, that truck is going pretty fast,'”. So RM slowed even more (as did the car in front of her). Then she noticed Adam Joy look back over his shoulder toward the oncoming truck.
“The truck [which RM described as a “big fricking truck”] never moved over. And then he clipped him. It was the worst thing I’ve ever seen. It was very obvious that [the truck driver] didn’t stop or swerve,” RM said.
RM then pulled over, called 911 and waited for police to show up. She wanted to share what she saw with OSP troopers who arrived at the scene; but says she (along with at least one other witness) was told to leave the scene. She left her phone number and was told she would be called for a statement. RM then read about the crash in the news and was disturbed to learn the OSP statement didn’t match what she saw.
“It bothered me. Why would they say that? Why would they say that? They’re saying he fell into the road. If that was my family, I would want to know exactly what happened. I feel like they’re protecting the driver.”
She has tried for over a week to contact various law enforcement officials to share her story, but has not been able to do so. She has left messages and has not heard back. She has reached full voicemail boxes.
BikePortland tried to call the Polk County DA’s office, but no one picked up and there’s no option to leave a voice message. Emails to DA Aaron Felton have not yet been returned. Inquiries to the OSP have been referred to the DA’s office.
RM won’t give up. She wants the public — and more importantly, the family — to know what she saw.
“I feel for that man and his family so much,” she told me. “For everything that I saw, he was doing everything right. He was checking, he was all the way over. This truck did not move over any… any little bit.”
It’s time for the bicycle community to respond to this. I think the Bikeportland blog is doing its job well and RM is doing what she can and appears to be ready to do more. We need to take the next steps. There are a number of reasons to do so:
– Mainly, because we’re now nearly certain that law enforcement is acting in a way that’s at least negligent and probably hostile to bicyclists. It’s was already obvious that the OSP had 100% accepted the driver’s account. That’s the only way they could make any inferences about Mr. Joy ‘falling into the truck’s path or the driver slowing down. Now we have an actual witness with a different account who, along with another witness, was sent away and has not since been allowed to give her account either to the OSP or to the Polk Count DA. This is not only unjust but dangerous.
– The media have repeated the OSP account at face value even though anyone with the slightest bit of ability to think critically should immediately want to ask how they knew about the falling cyclist and the slowing truck, and journalists much more so. There’s no chance of preventing more such fatal encounters without getting accurate information out and that won’t happen unless blatant disinformation is responded to with strength and persistence.
– The public, including drivers, need to know what’s really happening out there. In my experience, most people, including those with pickups, really try to keep cyclists safe. Calling attention to what really happened here and the terrible role that law enforcement and the media have played, I think, would change how many people drive. For example, I doubt that more than 1 out of a hundred drivers know about the change in rules for passing bikes. I only learned about it from reading Bikeportland. Busy, frustrated commuters who don’t really want to kill anyone might think a bit more about how they drive near more vulnerable road users.
I think focusing on the above is much better, much more worthwhile than wallowing in hate for and wanting to lynch the driver in this case. So, rallies, picket lines? I confess that I haven’t participated in any organized pro-biking political activity in some years. I’m ready, now.
For the BP readers seeking to take constructive action for the family of Mr. Joy [+other rural cyclists/ pedestrians] and who are Oregon residents/ voters please consider an organized effort to communicate to your local and state representatives WHY Oregon State Police (OSP) needs to revise how it communicates traffic crash press description conducts witness interviews in a more professional manner (based on this recent report)..
Kudos to RM for their persistence in trying to be heard. With this new witness statement it seems to confirms many suspicions that there was not an accident when for whatever motivation Robert Weeks killed Adam Joy. I say it was not an accident because knowing where your vehicle ends and where another person is (or at least should be) at the minimum……
163.005 Criminal homicide. (1) A person commits criminal homicide if, without justification or excuse, the person intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence causes the death of another human being.
(2) “Criminal homicide” is murder, manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide or aggravated vehicular homicide.
(3) “Human being” means a person who has been born and was alive at the time of the criminal act. [1971 c.743 §87; 2007 c.867 §4]
His son was with him when it happened.
I hope that he can find a way to live with this, and knows its okay to not be okay.
I hope that he can know that this was never at any point or in anyway his fault.
I hope that he can find a way to get back on a bike and complete the STP he and his father were training to complete together, maybe not this year but one year.
I hope he and his family have all the support that they need and more.
I am so very sorry.
There’s literally no possible situation where the Robert Weeks didn’t negligently end the life of Adam Joy. Robert Weeks killed a human and is not going to face any punishment because the police don’t care about cyclists.
Cops are also apart of toxic car culture. They drive fast, they break the law, lots of them drive big dumb trucks. We can’t expect these people to care about our safety. The police rolled up to the scene with their preconceived notions and bias, told the only witnesses not involved in the negligent homicide to leave, and then asked the perpetrator, Robert Weeks, what he wanted the story to be. ACAB
All cats are beautiful, indeed.
All cyclists are beautiful <3
Another case of the coverup being worse than the crime (and I’m referring both to the driver and to the police). This is absolutely disgusting.
If this witness account is true, several OSP personnel should lose their jobs!
Question is, what can be done?
When George Floyd was killed1800 mile away, Portland lost its mind.
https://www.oregonlive.com/galleries/6JTNG23TENDKZBEQ2HW4JPQVP4/
Adam Joy was killed an hour or two away and crickets. I’ve been thinking a lot on why that is and I can’t seem to think of a reason.
OK, I give up. What does George Floyd have to do with this?
Something? Anything?
It’s a comparison DWK, between a local person brutally killed in front of his son and nothing happens in comparison to a complete stranger brutally killed far away and Portland goes crazy in sympathy. Why aren’t the streets filled with protesters for Adam Joy? I don’t know, do you?
I think if there were an 11 minute video of the driver threatening the cyclist people begging him to stop and eventually the driver killing him with his car people would come out. It’s a pretty different scenario. People came out in protest over Sarah Pliner
You’re probably right about the video, it’s unfortunate that it will probably take something like that to motivate the local bicycling scene. I mean, thousands to ride naked, Pedalpalooza to play the fool and barely anyone to remind the police and other drivers that’s it’s not okay to run down bicyclists?? The organizational abilities are clearly there, it’s just an impetuous that’s missing.
Because the city isn’t stir crazy after several months of lockdown?
This is horrifying. Please stay on top of this. Justice for Mr Joy
Eyewitness accounts aren’t as infallible as you’d like to think. Memories are influenced by procedure, repeated retellings etc. not to mention trauma.
Be especially wary of anyone who’s just lost their loved one, as the shock, emotional overload and adrenaline are very strong influencers upon what was likely a very fractured, fleeting moment.
Ultimately we can’t see what the driver saw from their perspective, so the rush to judgement in the comment section is disappointing (no surprise from BikePortland).
I recently began running a dashcam when I drive, partly inspired by the online mob mentality that’s so prevalent today. I pray that I’m never involved in a bad crash, as a driver OR as a cyclist who spends plenty of time on rural roads. But if I do, I’m going to make sure there’s an objective record of the collision. I encourage everyone else to do the same.
Witness statements not taken can never be verified.
Why would you bother mentioning “Be especially wary of anyone who’s just lost their loved one”, when the eyewitness in this article appears to be a random stranger? It seems to me that you are not arguing in good faith.
The official account of this crash does not make sense. This eyewitness’s account makes perfect sense. Why are you trying to “both sides” this tragedy?
“Eyewitness accounts aren’t as infallible as you’d like to think.”
“Ultimately we can’t see what the driver saw from their perspective”
How do these two sentences square in your brain? Is the driver not an eyewitness? Why aren’t you questioning their account? Especially when they have a massive incentive to tell a story that makes them appear to not be at fault?
Calling out comments here while you do the same thing on the drivers behalf is pretty hypocritical don’t ya think? As was pointed out in the previous article the driver at the minimum did not give safe passing distance of the cyclist could fall in front of their massive truck. They were also going too fast if they couldn’t avoid the crash.
I mean, everything you say applies double to the driver, who apparently was the sole witness actually interviewed by OSP.
You’re way out of line here.
How to kill someone and get away scot-free, Exhibit #752,943: be in a car or truck, hit a pedestrian or cyclist, make sure there’s no video, and “remain on the scene”.
Thanks so much to RM for reaching out to you. I’m a bit worried for her and appreciate her persistence. Based on his age and name and town, Robert Weeks is ***portion of comment deleted by moderators *** There’s a chance that the OSP cops know him, and this sure seems like an intentional cover-up.
If he truly ‘fell over’ in front of the truck, the damage to the bike (and rider) would be dramatically different than if the truck ran him down or clipped him and threw him off. Same for damage to the truck. Funny the cops don’t seem to mention other evidence besides witness statements.
To be scrupulous, they may be investigating that evidence, but they don’t word the release that way. Also, note to (nonBP) media: that police press release is not the article.
Within a week of this man’s death i was riding in Columbia county when an F350 buzzed me on a country road and scared me a lot. I doubt it was the same guy but who knows. These people are a menace.
Jonathan, have you filed any public records requests with OSP or Polk County related to this? E.g. requesting crash investigation/reconstruction reports, bodycam/dashcam footage, etc?