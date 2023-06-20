River City Bicycles owner spent two weeks in ICU after truck collision

Given the extent of his injuries, it’s probably for the better that River City Bicycles owner David Guettler doesn’t remember what happened as he crossed NE Sandy Boulevard while on a bike ride on June 2nd.
Just after 5:00 pm, Guettler was rolling southbound on 42nd Avenue as he came toward Sandy Blvd. Portlander Üma Kleppinger, who shared an account of what happened with BikePortland, said she was in a car just one vehicle back from the same intersection going the opposition direction (so she was facing the collision). Kleppinger said the signal for traffic on 42nd Avenue was red. When the light turned green, she noticed the bus in front of her move forward. And then out of the corner of her eye she saw a pickup truck driver on Sandy Blvd increase their speed. “The truck driver definitely ran a light and was going well over the speed limit,” Kleppinger said.
The truck driver, “just blasted through the intersection really fast, like someone does when they’re trying to run a red light,” she added. Then Kleppinger heard “the sound” of impact and saw a bicycle rider, “Fly up into the air about 15 feet.” Guettler landed about 25 feet west from the point of impact.
Kleppinger parked her car and ran into the intersection to direct traffic. She didn’t know the victim’s identity and was shocked to find out later that it was Guettler.
Guettler (above) was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at Legacy Emanuel hospital where he spent the next two weeks in the ICU. Staff from River City Bicycles posted a photo of him in a wheelchair on Instagram Saturday. Here’s an excerpt from the post:
“After riding bicycles nearly every day for over 45 years, our fearless leader Dave was struck on his bike by a vehicle that ran a red light. He woke up in the emergency room with nine broken ribs, a broken pelvis, clavicle, shoulder blade, and more. He feels fortunate to be leaving the hospital considering the extent of his injuries.”
This section of Sandy is in the heart of the Hollywood District and is full of retail businesses. The speed limit is 30 mph. 42nd Ave has a bike lane and is a main north-south route over I-84 (via the Hollywood Transit Center).
Guettler is a very skilled and experienced rider who logs thousands of miles on his bikes through all types of terrain each year. He’s been the owner of River City Bicycles since he founded the shop in 1995.
The police have confirmed the crash and say they’ve conducted an investigation. Impairment was ruled out as a factor. Kleppinger says she spoke to officers at the crash scene to share her story (which was corroborated with another witness at the scene). The driver was heard saying, “I don’t know what happened. I don’t remember anything.”
For Guettler, the severe impact will (hopefully) shield his memory from the trauma; but he won’t forget its aftermath. “Sadly, I am not the only one who has gone through this. Others have been through worse,” he shared via Instagram. “I consider myself an extremely safe cyclist and anticipate others not following the rules of the road. This collision has changed my life and I hope others learn the ramifications of careless driving…”
I’ve reached out to police to see if any charging decisions have been made in the crash. I’ll update this post when I hear back.
I did a shop ride with Chris a few years ago and he’s a strong rider, I hope he can get back on the bike soon. As far as the driver, I hope they lose their license for awhile, but I know that won’t happen. Frustrating.
Jesus. It’s been a bloody year so far.
I hope that driver gets a long long time in jail and is never allowed behind the wheel of a car again.
Literally a cycling hero in Portland. I’ve always worried more about him being out so far and deep on country roads during his epic rides. Unbelievable it happened at a stop light with bike lane, cars are lethal.
I’m glad that Mr. Guettler is recovering but am also sad that a driver violently changed his life.
Red light running by motor-vehicles has become the norm in Portland. When I cross on a green I now assume that oncoming traffic will blow through the red at high-speed. For example: if there is a motor-vehicle stopped in one lane of a two lane road, I slow down and take a careful look to make sure that oncoming traffic can’t threaten me in the other lane. On roads like Sandy (which I cross ~12-14 times each week) this means that I will sometimes stop mid-intersection to ensure that an oncoming driver in the other lane actually stops/slows on their red signal. And FWIW, as a lifelong urban cyclist who enjoys riding on arterial roads, I have for the first time in my life started to intentionally avoid arterials/collectors because reckless driving is at levels that I have not seen in 40+ years of utilitarian bike riding.
I will also note that the increasingly high likelihood of drivers aggressively running a stale red has made me more likely to run a red light if there is no oncoming traffic. If I can illegally cross an intersection with no risk, I will always make that choice rather than wait for traffic to pile up and have a red-light runner threaten my life on a green.