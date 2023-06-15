Reader says Dutch Bros employees intentionally park in SE Division St bike lane

A vehicle parked in the bike lane in front of Dutch Bros on SE Division at 137th. (Photo: BikePortland reader)

A reader named Michelle is peeved at the owners of a Dutch Bros outlet on SE Division and 137th that is intentionally blocking the bike lane. She also shared photos (more below) of a large, white SUV parked in the bike lane with several blue, Dutch Bros-branded traffic cones to mark off the spot.

Michelle also sent an email to the City of Portland Office of Equity and Human Rights (which she cc’d to BikePortland):

Dear Dutch Bros, Portland City Office of Equity and Human Rights, and Jonathan Maus with Bike Portland, The Dutch Bros at 13640 SE Division St. is intentionally blocking off the bike lane. I asked them to stop. They refused. They are blocking the bike lane off with traffic cones and their personal vehicles on purpose so that customers don’t park there, park badly, and then make it very hard to get out of the drive thru. They are doing this to make their own business run more smoothly. They said this to me. I am a biker and a disabled person. I bike because I can’t drive because of my eyesight/spatial deficiencies due to brain injury. When I bike, I often bike with my 6 year old child in a trailer. When the employees of Dutch Bros block the bike lane they force me (and all other bikers) into a busy artery (Division) that is known for traffic deaths. The lady that owned my condo just a block away from this Dutch Bros before me was killed by two drunk drivers crossing the road at 138th and Division (please see this news article about her murder).

Because of how close I am to Dutch Bros my only option is to either cross where Loan was murdered or cross at 135th to get off Division. Because I live so close to Division I *have* to walk or bike here, I can’t avoid it if I want to go to the park and have a life. The crossing at 135th is quicker and safer–as long as Dutch Brothers doesn’t illegally block the bike lane. I ask for reasonable accommodation for the city of Portland and for the Dutch Bros to not block the bike lane in front of Dutch Bros. It would include enforcing ORS 811.550. I also ask for a reasonable accommodation for either the city or Dutch Bros (or both) put up signage warning their customers in cars about pedestrians and bikes. Passing the area in front of the Dutch Bros at 13640 SE Division St is dangerous not just because Dutch Bros employees are intentionally blocking it, but also because the customers zoom in and out and don’t look for bikes and pedestrians. This puts my life in danger and my child’s life, and I don’t have the choice to drive a car. Thank you, Michelle, Portland Community Member

So far Michelle hasn’t heard back from anyone at the city about her concern. We’ll report back if and when this gets cleared up.

By the way, when you see something like this, the best thing to do is contact PBOT’s dispatch hotline at 503-823-5195 so they can send someone out.

UPDATE, 3:00 pm: PBOT saw our story and says, “We are sending our lead parking enforcement officer to inquire about this issue with the company. If it is occurring, we will ask them to stop.”