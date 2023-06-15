Reader says Dutch Bros employees intentionally park in SE Division St bike lane

A reader named Michelle is peeved at the owners of a Dutch Bros outlet on SE Division and 137th that is intentionally blocking the bike lane. She also shared photos (more below) of a large, white SUV parked in the bike lane with several blue, Dutch Bros-branded traffic cones to mark off the spot.
Michelle also sent an email to the City of Portland Office of Equity and Human Rights (which she cc’d to BikePortland):
Dear Dutch Bros, Portland City Office of Equity and Human Rights, and Jonathan Maus with Bike Portland,
The Dutch Bros at 13640 SE Division St. is intentionally blocking off the bike lane. I asked them to stop. They refused. They are blocking the bike lane off with traffic cones and their personal vehicles on purpose so that customers don’t park there, park badly, and then make it very hard to get out of the drive thru. They are doing this to make their own business run more smoothly. They said this to me.
I am a biker and a disabled person. I bike because I can’t drive because of my eyesight/spatial deficiencies due to brain injury. When I bike, I often bike with my 6 year old child in a trailer. When the employees of Dutch Bros block the bike lane they force me (and all other bikers) into a busy artery (Division) that is known for traffic deaths. The lady that owned my condo just a block away from this Dutch Bros before me was killed by two drunk drivers crossing the road at 138th and Division (please see this news article about her murder).
Because of how close I am to Dutch Bros my only option is to either cross where Loan was murdered or cross at 135th to get off Division. Because I live so close to Division I *have* to walk or bike here, I can’t avoid it if I want to go to the park and have a life. The crossing at 135th is quicker and safer–as long as Dutch Brothers doesn’t illegally block the bike lane.
I ask for reasonable accommodation for the city of Portland and for the Dutch Bros to not block the bike lane in front of Dutch Bros. It would include enforcing ORS 811.550.
I also ask for a reasonable accommodation for either the city or Dutch Bros (or both) put up signage warning their customers in cars about pedestrians and bikes. Passing the area in front of the Dutch Bros at 13640 SE Division St is dangerous not just because Dutch Bros employees are intentionally blocking it, but also because the customers zoom in and out and don’t look for bikes and pedestrians. This puts my life in danger and my child’s life, and I don’t have the choice to drive a car.
Thank you,
Michelle, Portland Community Member
So far Michelle hasn’t heard back from anyone at the city about her concern. We’ll report back if and when this gets cleared up.
By the way, when you see something like this, the best thing to do is contact PBOT’s dispatch hotline at 503-823-5195 so they can send someone out.
UPDATE, 3:00 pm: PBOT saw our story and says, “We are sending our lead parking enforcement officer to inquire about this issue with the company. If it is occurring, we will ask them to stop.”
First off, Dutch Bros is trash coffee. Yuck. In a city with incredible coffee choices, I will hear no reason as to why one would go there.
Second, with the rise of delivery options and a near total lack of parking enforcement, I take it as a given someone is gonna be parked in a bike lane somewhere anytime I ride my bike. If my route takes me down a commercial street, there’s gonna be a delivery driver parked in the bike lane. Hats sorta off to PBOT for their overhaul of outer Division, but there’s never not vehicles parked in the bike lane. Especially outside of the Asian market at 83rd and Division. ALWAYS cars parked in the bike lane.
I do want to push back a bit on the contention that we have a “near total lack of parking enforcement”.
Not long ago I came across a parking patrol officer in the process of ticketing about 5 vehicles parked in the bike lane on Division St. just east of 82nd Ave. I doubled back to thank her, and when I did, she said, “I was afraid you were coming back to yell at me.” I told her she had another half a dozen vehicles parked in the bike lane west of 82nd, and she said she would ticket them, too.
With polite persistence, alot can be accomplished. I suggest that people make the calls, document with photos and notes the location and time of call, and then consistently follow up with Parking Patrol to find out the action taken.
Email or call Parking Patrol supervisor Donald Hunter at donald.hunter@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-6834 a few days later and ask what action was taken. They can track every call you have made to them with your phone number. While Donald’s personal style can be a bit crusty with advocates, he will give you the info. If not satisfied, keep pushing back, directly with him, or up the organizational ladder.
Just about every commute I experience multiple cars blocking multiple bike lanes. This has become normalized behavior post-pandemic. And in my experience, the rudest people who park in bike lane are parents picking up their progeny from daycare or sports activities.
Well I’d boycott Dutch Bros….but I don’t really like their coffee so I never go there. 🙂
Seriously though in a normal city this recurrning infraction would be noticed by traffic enforecment, a citation would be issued and the situation would be remedied. Yet in Portland this kind of stuff is just allowed to happen.
John DiLorenzo needed to sue the city on behalf of the disabled to get them to agree to keep our sidwalks clear, maybe we need to ask him to sue the city to keep our bike lanes clear?
Portland to clear sidewalk tents to settle suit with people with disabilities – OPB
Amen, Marissa. Blocking bike lanes and sidewalks is a cash cow for most city gov’ts. CoP is strapped for money and can’t even milk this one. Pathetic.
Drive-thrus are the problem and create more crashes.
Absolutely. The Starbucks near my house on MLK and Ainsworth is a really annoying and dangerous example. They have room for like three cars in a line in their lot, and the rest are constantly sort of trying to turn off Ainsworth in there when there isn’t room (so, waiting, blocking cars, who go around them unpredictably), or people who thought they could get in just stopped perpendicular to traffic. The entrance is close to MLK so you get drivers who though they could turn off MLK and go in the drive thru also stopped in the road. There is not much / any bike lane on Ainsworth there, but there is a bike signal for crossing MLK so you get treated to a deadly puzzle when you cross the road there in the morning.
Just get the hell out of your car, people! There is tons of street parking literally on that block around the corner, just get out and take a few steps, your body will thank you!
I’d also guess that SUV is blocking the crosswalk from view, making the intersection more dangerous for pedestrians too.
Glad Michelle is doing something about this. In the mean time, isn’t there a place you can report parking violations to (with pictures)? Not that anyone will do anything, but just in case. I thought I heard about that, and I should really put the number/email in my phone so it’s ready.
Also I think anyone would be well within their rights to move the cones. Their debris left in the road, always safe to remove it. Not suggesting she personally do that, just saying. The SUV not so much I guess.
EDIT: 503-823-5195 / https://www.portland.gov/transportation/parking/report-illegally-parked-vehicle
You can report at https://pdxreporter.org. You can also call. I’ve done both. Most of the time nothing happens although once I had a quick response when a car was blocking a fire hydrant. Still the Portland city motto should be changed to “the city that only occasionally works”
Just another day in America’s Bicycle Capital™. I’m not on outer Division much, but the few times I’ve ridden there I’ve been disappointed to see so many vehicles blocking the bike lane.
Tires are expensive.
Regarding the 3:00 pm update:
“:Ask them to stop.” Way to put the hammer down. That will show them!
The city should be required to relinquish its motto (The City that Works) when it so clearly doesn’t.
Looks like a good place for bollards or a concrete barrier.
“If it is occurring, we will ask them to stop.”
Hoo boy.