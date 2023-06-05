Monday Roundup: New bike film, Montreal and Denver’s big moves, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…

How to do carfree: Montreal walks-the-walk when it comes to being a city that puts people first. A new initiative will ban cars on major sections of 10 downtown streets in an effort to boost businesses and livability. (Montreal Gazette)

Science knows: New research using biometrics and machine learning proves what many of us have understood forever: That humans hate being around cars in cities and are much happier when streets do not have cars on or near them. (Scientific American)

What Earl thinks: In a new interview, Portland Congressman Earl Blumenauer opines on e-bike rebates, Portland’s cycling decline, and why the bike lanes on Pennsylvania Ave are his favorite piece of infrastructure. (Slate)

Ticket timing: Seattle PD failed to process automated cameras quick enough and their expiration means the city will lose crucial revenue for safety projects. (The Urbanist)

Dangerous driving epidemic: In Washington D.C., a council member held a six-hour roundtable discussion about dangerous drivers and found there’s, “a lack of coordination among enforcement agencies, a lack of strategy, and a lack of urgency.” (DCist)

Fiscally irresponsible: A provision tucked into the big fiscal deal worked out by Biden and Congress includes language some fear could gut the power to hold massive freeway projects accountable for environmental impacts. (Streetsblog)

Bicycling prizes: Bloomberg Philanthropies announced that a city in Brazil has won $1 million and nine others won $400,000 in a contest that awarded the best bicycling infrastructure project ideas. (The Guardian)

Video of the Week: This new film, The Engine Inside, partially funded by Shimano and bike advocacy group People for Bikes, looks fantastic! (Notable that Portland is not (yet!) on the screening tour.)

