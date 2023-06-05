Comment of the Week: Pedalpalooza—for the joy of riding together

Welcome to the Comment of the Week, where we highlight good comments in order to inspire more of them. You can help us choose our next one by replying with “comment of the week” to any comment you think deserves recognition. Please note: These selections are not endorsements.

This year’s Pedalpalooza kickoff was one of the event’s biggest crowds Jonathan has seen. A whole lot of people needed to grab some fun.

One of them was stalwart BikePortland commenter “John.” He left his impassioned social commentary at the side of the road for a while and went out and had a good time. His comment captures what just might happen when you step out of your routine.

Here’s what John had to say:

I was there with my family, it was a great time! I haven’t done many group rides but I’m always surprised just how easy going it is. When I ride solo I have a tendency to ride fast so going anywhere, you know, feels like exercise. While this kind of ride just feels like a super relaxing stroll and yet we still went from Alberta park to the waterfront. My kid was pretty into all the fun costumes and things like bubbles and bells and all of it. It really is great seeing just how many people in the photos are smiling as they ride. Not because they see the camera, it’s just that the ride puts a smile on your face. And thank you corkers!

