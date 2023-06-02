See the Pedalpalooza Kickoff Ride video and get inspired for #BikeSummer

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
1

You’ve seen the photos and maybe you were even on the ride… But you need to watch this video if you want to get hyped for Bike Summer.

See fun footage of last night’s ride and hear from folks what rides they are looking forward to. You’ll also hear from a few ride leaders (including actors with Bike Play!) who share what they’ve got planned.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804.

Josh Mahar
Josh Mahar
10 minutes ago

Love love love!

So sad that this wasn’t on my radar yet, but got my schedule for the rest of the fest on the books now!

Ironically, yesterday evening, I debated with my son whether we should bike over to hang at Alberta Park or Fern Hill Park. I’m kicking myself for going with Fern Hill and missing all the wonderousness that happened at Alberta and beyond!

Reply

