Weekend Event Guide: Filmed By Bike, adaptive group ride, Timbers crawl, and more

Grab yer buds. Ride some bikes. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our weekly selection of rides and events worth your time.

This week’s guide is sponsored by Ride the Dirt Wave – Klootchy Creek June 3-4. This new event will introduce you to amazing mountain bike trails relatively close to Portland in the Coast Range. One day for fun riding and one day for racing. Perfect for families too! Register and learn more here.

Friday, May 19th

Lloyd Bike to Work Day – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Hassalo Plaza (NE)

Get pumped (literally) to ride your bike at this traditional gathering sponsored by Go Lloyd. Free repairs, scooter and Biketown demos, coffee, treats, and more. More info here.

Filmed By Bike – 7:00 & 9:00 pm at Hollywood Theater (NE)

It’s here! Portland’s fave film fest. Time to roll out for inspiring bike movies full of beautiful places and people. It’s the perfect excuse to go out and meet friends old and new. More info here

Bike Party and Fundraiser Feat. Machete Mike – 5:00 pm at Irving Park (NE and NW)

Meet at the park and ride to the venue in northwest for a night of music and fun with six bands, including Machete Mike (Royal from the Timberwolves bike recovery crew). They’ll be raising money to get a new bike for friend of the community, Greg Cedarbeard. More info here.

Saturday, May 20th

Cutty Cap Challenge – All day

If you have a Ride With GPS account and love going on bike scavenger hunts, make sure you are linked into this cool event. Starting at 8:00 am, they’ll release (via email) the locations of custom-designed caps and bandanas all over town. More info here.

SW Trails Walk – 9:00 am at Council Crest Park (SW)

Join walking lovers for a 3.2 mile stroll around beautiful Council Crest and Marquam Park. More info here.





Bike With a Buddy Adaptive Bike Ride – 11:00 am at Kerr Bikes on the Esplanade (SE)

Are you or someone you know unable to ride a traditional, two-wheeled bike? Come rent an adaptive bike from Adaptive Biketown and join a fun group ride that ends at a pizza joint. Easy, family-friendly vibes. More info here.

Filmed by Bike Parking Lot Party – 2:00 to 4:30 pm at Cyclepath Bike Shop (NE)

Our friends at Cyclepath will host a banger hanger with all types of fun treats to get you psyched for the festival. Then the Ride with JennaBikes will start here and roll together to the theater for the movies. More info here.

Asprilla Bicycle Club Pub Crawl to Timbers Match – 4:30 pm at Gorges Beer Co. (SE)

Meet at Gorges and then make a stop at Paymaster before rolling into the stadium at 6:30 pm to watch the Timbers v Minnesota United. A perfect Portland night! More info here.

Filmed by Bike Showings – 6:00 and 8:00 pm at Hollywood Theater (NE)

Don’t miss the Bike Love and Adventure movies, and then there’s the after-party that starts at 10:00 if you still haven’t gotten enough. More info here.

Sunday, May 21st

Filmed By Bike – Sunday Funday

A full day of playing on bikes! Starting with Coffee Outside at 10:00 am, there’s also an alleycat and a BIPOC ride before the film showings start. And don’t forget the big closing party. More info here.

BikeLoud PDX SE Chapter Ride – 11:00 am at Piccolo Park (SE)

Head down to Milwaukie to explore their new bikeways with fellow advocates and wonderful bike nerds. You’ll be treated to a very cool and safe route that includes time on the Springwater Corridor and through the Reed College campus. Ends at food cart pods! More info here.