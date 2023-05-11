Weekend Event Guide: Fat Bike Fest, slough sleuthing, short track racing, and more

Portland’s flowers have been a joy to ride through lately. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our weekly selection of rides and events worth your time.

This week’s guide is sponsored by the Cannon Beach Fat Bike Festival (May 12th – 14th). This weekend is a perfect time to head to the Oregon Coast and you can make it even better by signing up for three days of fat biking bliss.

Friday, May 12th

Bike Book Author Talk at Powell’s – 7:00 pm (Downtown)

Author Kristen Jokinen (we profiled her back in March) will share her inspiring story of adventure on two wheels as told through her book, Joy Ride. More info here.

Saturday, May 13th

PNW Short Track Cup #1 – All day at Washougal MX Park (Washington)

Get ready to rip on an a one-mile off-road course with enough turns-n-berms to satisfy your inner bicycling beast. More info here.

Cycle the Well Field – 8:45 am at Cascades Parkway (NE)

Learn all about the Columbia Slough watershed straight from the source on this popular annual ride that takes you behind-the-scenes with the Portland Water Bureau and water quality advocates. Advance registration required. More info here.

Tigard Mural Ride – 9:30 am at Tigard Public Library (West Side)

Join Shawne Martinez for a tour of public art in and around Tigard as part of the city’s “Move 4 May” events. (More info here)

Beginner Gravel Clinic – 10:00 to 11:30 am at Cyclepath Bike Shop (NE)

Professional bike coach Julie Browning will lead her informative skills clinic that will help build your confidence in riding unpaved roads and trails. Optional ride follows! More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am Clinton/41st, 10:10 Clinton/26th, 10:30 am East end Tillikum Bridge (SE)

Join a friendly group of folks and get some shopping done at a local outdoor market downtown. Simple, social, fun. More info here.

Saturday Social Ride – 10:00 am at Wilshire Park (NE)

The Portland Bicycling Club will host this intermediate level ride that will cover about 20-30 miles. More info here.

Sunday, May 14th

PNW Short Track Cup #2 – All day at Washougal MX Park (Washington)

Get ready to rip on an a one-mile off-road course with enough turns-n-berms to satisfy your inner bicycling beast. More info here.

Mother’s Day Ride Bridgetown Tour – 9:00 am at Wilshire Park (NE)

Veteran Portland Bicycle Club member Ann Morrow will lead a bridge-centric ride through the central city. Non-mothers welcome! More info here.

Monthly Overlook Ride – 9:30 am at Stacks Coffeehouse (N)

Overlook Neighborhood Association member and BikeLoud PDX Chair Nic Cota will take you on a north Portland pleasure cruise as he points out the good, bad and ugly about bike routes. More info here.