Weekend Event Guide: Bike rally, freebox frolic, Lower Southeast Rising tour

Welcome to the weekend! Spring has finally sprung and it’s the perfect time to ride your bike. Here’s our hand-picked selection of the best events to check out this weekend. (But be sure to wear sunscreen — we Portlanders aren’t used to all this UV exposure.)

This week's guide is sponsored by the Cannon Beach Fat Tire Festival, coming May 12-14 on the Oregon Coast.

Friday, April 28th

Breakfast on the Bridges – 7 am to 9 am at various locations

Start your day off right with treats and coffee from the BonB crew! They’ll set up shop on the Steel, Flanders, Tilikum and Blumenauer bridges to meet you on your morning commute. More info here.

Bikes are the Future Rally – 5 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)

Do you want to see more biking in Portland? So do the folks at BikeLoud PDX — so they’re organizing a rally to show it. Meet at the Salmon Street Springs at 5 or City Hall at 5:30 to demonstrate your passion for making it safer and more accessible to bike in this city. More info here.

Saturday, April 29th

Fanno Creek Trail Ride – 9 am at Upper Sellwood Park (SE)

Join the Portland Bicycling Club on 44ish mile tour of the Fanno Creek Trail, which links SW Portland to Tigard. It will be a beautiful Saturday to check out this beautiful bike path and get some mileage in. More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at various locations (SE)

Get on your bike and meet up with friends to see what’s for sale at the PSU Farmers Market. This weekly ride is led by Hami Ramani and is always a great way to meet new people or catch up with folks you haven’t seen in a while — with the opportunity for some shopping. More info here.

Freebox Frolic Ride – 12 pm at Brooklyn Park (SE)

Need to clear out the clutter? Gather some of the stuff you don’t want anymore and join a bike ride tour of the many free boxes in southeast Portland so you can distribute that stuff back into the world. More info here.

Sunday, April 30th

Meet Portland Bicycling Club Ride – 9:30 am on the north side of Laurelhurst Park (by the bathrooms)

The Portland Bicycling Club is hosting a no drop ride for people looking to get back in the saddle after a long winter. “If you just haven’t been on your bike lately due to injury, pandemics or binge watching the Gilmore Girls, these rides are for you,” PBC says. This ride will consist of a mostly flat 20 mile route with a coffee break and time for meeting new people. More info here.

BikeLoud PDX SE Chapter Ride – 11 am at Mt. Scott Park (SE)

Join BikeLoud’s SE chapter on a tour of the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Lower Southeast Rising plan, which will bring new bike routes to outer SE Portland. You’ll have plenty of time to talk policy and meet new friends. The ride will end at the Portland Mercado on 72nd and Foster — one of the city’s most beloved foodie spots — so be sure to check it out. More info here.

