Weekend Event Guide: Bike sale, crossing 217, fixed gear fun, and more

✅ Baguette. ✅ Sandals. ✅ Guns out. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our weekly selection of rides and events worth your time.

This week’s guide is sponsored by Ride the Dirt Wave – Klootchy Creek June 3-4. This new event will introduce you to amazing mountain bike trails relatively close to Portland in the Coast Range. One day for fun riding and one day for racing. Perfect for families too! Register and learn more here.

Friday, May 26th

🚨 NOTICE: River View Cemetery is closed from 8:00 today (Friday) through dusk on Monday for their annual Memorial Day observance. Please obey this request and do not ride in the cemetery during these times. In case you didn’t already know, the amazing route through River View is private and they let us ride through out of the kindness of their hearts. Please show some respect back and obey this closure. Thanks in advance.

Saturday, May 27th

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am Clinton/41st, 10:10 Clinton/26th, 10:30 am East end Tilikum Bridge (SE)

Join a friendly group of folks and get some shopping done at a local outdoor market downtown. Simple, social, fun. More info here.

Bikeworks by P:ear As-Is Sale – 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Bikeworks (14127 SE Stark St)

It’s a first-ever for Bikeworks as they look to clear out some stock. Get great prices on full and partially-built bikes and check out this cool shop while you’re at it. More info here.

Ride Westside 217 Crossing Ride – 11:00 am at Beaverton Farmers Market (West Side)

Join a wonderful group of humans to explore Beaverton and learn how to best criss-cross Highway 217. 12-mile ride ends at a really good food cart pod. More info here.

Destroy Bikes – Retrogression Grand Re-Opening Ride – 5:30 pm at Mt. Tabor Community Garden (SE)

Fixed gear and singlespeed lovers will unite (but all are welcome!) to support their favorite local bike shop’s new location. Expect solid shwag and shenanigans. More info here.

Retrogression Grand Re-Opening Party – 7:00 pm at Retrogression (1530 SE 7th)

Help warm this shop’s new space. Bike shops are the backbone of our community and they need our support to stay strong! More info here.

Sunday, May 28th

STP Training Ride with PBC – 7:30 am in Hillsboro (West Side)

Ready to go big this year at STP? You’ll need some training miles. This ride will be led by an experienced rider and will traverse 125 miles down to Dallas and back. More info here.

BikeLoud West Monthly Ride – 2:30 pm at Fields Park (NW)

Get to know bike routes in northwest while meeting other advocates and volunteers who make BikeLoud tick. More info here.