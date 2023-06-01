Jobs of the Week: Go By Bike, Ride Report, Community Cycling Center, NW Pro Gear

Need a new job? Want a better job? Hiring season is in full swing.
We’ve got five excellent new opportunities for you to consider. Learn more about each one via the links below…
- Senior Software Engineer – Ride Report
- Summer Bike Ambassadors – Go By Bike
- Pedicab Driver – Go By Bike
- Full-time and Part-time Mechanic Openings – NW Pro Gear
- Director of Diversity and People – Community Cycling Center
For a complete list of available jobs, click here.
Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Twitter.
These are paid listings. And they work! We’ve helped hundreds of people find great jobs and great staff members. If you’d like to post a job on the Portland region’s most popular bike and transportation news platform, you can purchase a listing online for just $75. Learn more at our Job Listings page.