Here’s the new ‘complete street’ coming to Cully Blvd

Looking north onto NE 57th from Fremont. PBOT’s design would swap the curbside parking for a wider sidewalk and a sidewalk-level bike lane.

Back in October I shared the news that the Portland Bureau of Transportation had their eyes on a major redesign of Northeast Cully Blvd/57th Ave. Now we have a much better idea what they’d like to do with the $8.5 million investment.

For the 0.6-mile section of Cully/57th between NE Prescott (Albertsons) and Klickitat (a neighborhood greenway), PBOT wants to install; protected bike lanes, some sections of wider sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, crossing upgrades with median islands, better bus stops, and one full signal rebuild. The goal of the project is to slow driving speeds, make it safer and more welcoming for bikers and walkers, and create a more functional transportation facility that neighbors can be proud of.

For a better understanding of what could change, check out the before/after graphics below:

Cross-sections by PBOT. Before/after edits by BikePortland.

Today, this stretch of Cully/57th is pretty typical and outdated. It varies in overall, curb-to-curb width, but there’s mostly just painted bike lanes, wide driving lanes without much visual obstruction (like street trees or parked cars, which can help traffic calming). According to PBOT data, more than 75% of all drivers in the project area break the speed limit of 25 mph — and about 14 percent of them are going over 35 mph. Given those behaviors, it’s not a shock that the curved section where the bike lane is “protected” (NE Failing to Fremont), PBOT has had a hard time keeping the plastic wands in the ground because (distracted? careless? speeding? apathetic?) drivers slam into them.

Project area.

Another reason this location is a priority for investment is its crash history. PBOT says there were 114 crashes in the project area between 2014 and 2023 — 87 of which resulted in injuries. 11 of those injuries were serious and one person trying to cross at NE Mason (in 2019) died after being hit by a driver. Of the seven pedestrians injured, PBOT says five were in marked crosswalks when they were hit. At NE 57th and Fremont alone there were 32 documented crashes in that nine-year period.

So what is PBOT going to do about it? Here’s a list of the what’s coming (as shared on the project open house website):

Two new enhanced pedestrian crossings in the vicinity of NE Failing and Skidmore streets

in the vicinity of NE Failing and Skidmore streets Widened sidewalk on the east side of NE 57 th Avenue between Failing and Fremont streets

on the east side of NE 57 Avenue between Failing and Fremont streets New sidewalk or enhanced walkway on the west side of NE 57 th Avenue between Shaver and Fremont streets

on the west side of NE 57 Avenue between Shaver and Fremont streets Protected bike lanes along most of the corridor between NE Prescott and Klickitat streets

along most of the corridor between NE Prescott and Klickitat streets Accessible bus stop improvements at NE Mason Street

at NE Mason Street New or improved accessible curb-ramps between NE Prescott and Fremont streets

between NE Prescott and Fremont streets Rebuilt traffic signal at NE Fremont Street, including new left turn pockets on Fremont and dedicated left turn phases for all left turns

As you can see in the before/after graphics, one block of the new protected bike lane — northbound between NE Milton and NE Fremont — will be elevated onto a widened sidewalk. PBOT plans to remove the space currently used for car parking and reallocate it to the wider sidewalk/bikeway.

(Because it’s a federally-funded project and requires an environmental review and more red tape than a locally-funded project) PBOT plans to begin construction of this project in 2027 and it will be completed by 2028. Note that this design is still under review and is not set in stone. Some elements could change before they break ground.

Learn more about the project and the recommended design at the online open house and be sure to take the survey at the end. Below is an annotated map of PBOT’s design.