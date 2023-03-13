Jobs of the Week: Cycle Portland, Ride With GPS, Vvolt, ODOT

by

Need a new job? Want a better job?

We’ve got six excellent opportunities for you to consider. Learn more about each one via the links below…

For a complete list of available jobs, click here.

Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Twitter.

These are paid listings. And they work! If you’d like to post a job on the Portland region’s most popular bike and transportation news platform, you can purchase a listing online for just $75. Learn more at our Job Listings page.

Share on Reddit
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

Jobs of the Week: Cycle Portland, Ride With GPS, Vvolt, ODOT

Powell Safety Workgroup keeps pressure on nearly six months after fatal collision

Comment of the Week: TriMet and riding that bus

Monday Roundup: Heavy e-cars, a bike tunnel, the Amish, and more

Featured Story

A man died on a corner in Happy Valley and the police statement blames him for it