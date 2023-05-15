Locked schoolyards are the bane of biking families

Tell me if this is familiar: you load your kids on bikes or into the stroller with plans to go to a nearby school playground, and when you show up (on a Saturday/holiday/after-school hours) it’s padlocked closed, with various signs about not trespassing, and extra chains and security cameras to make the point. We’ve been dealing with these high-security playgrounds in Hillsboro for the last year and it’s a significant issue for families seeking locally accessible free play spaces.
A key part of family biking is finding a variety of fun, kid-friendly, and free destinations to visit and enjoy. That means looking for parks, nature areas, public libraries, and – I thought – public school playgrounds. School playgrounds provide additional bikeable destinations for us to explore, and expand access to other free things like basketball courts and track and field facilities. In our circumstances, one nearby school playground is both a desired destination and an important “cut-through” for a visit to see our friends, who live along a road we’d rather avoid. The school with the nearest basketball court is only a few blocks away (and the only basketball court nearby) making it a great destination for my oldest kid to visit with his neighborhood buddies.
The problem? The playgrounds are almost always locked.
Unfortunately, this is a common problem in cities around the country, and in some places, community, equity, outdoor, and climate advocates have taken notice. As the Trust for Public Land points out, over 28 million kids don’t have a park within a 10-minute walk from their home. Opening schoolyards for public access would be a game-changer, putting a free outdoor space within reach for millions of folks who currently don’t have such access. This is especially important for low-income and communities of color, who tend to have fewer parks, smaller parks, and less pedestrian access to parks near their homes. Access to these places without a car is key for children, especially those who might otherwise be left to spend weekends and summers indoors, with nowhere else to play.
As for me, I keep calling my local school district. Over the last year, I’ve argued with school principals and become a semi-frequent caller to the facilities supervisors (who have been very helpful). I’ve been told all of the nefarious things that will happen if they unlock the gates, like graffiti and vandalism. Yet, as I repeatedly point out, the low/medium height chain-link fences around the schoolyards are easy for any able-bodied kid to climb over. (Case in point: when the school playground was still locked, even after multiple phone calls, my nine-year-old son sized it up pretty quick, “Mom, I can climb that for you.” And in about five seconds, he did.) So who are the schools keeping out with their fences? Families with toddlers, folks in wheelchairs, elderly, and those with limited climbing abilities.
At one school, I found a staff member and asked him to unlock the gate for me. He said he’d love to, and that people ask him all the time, but that he has orders from his boss (the principal) to keep it locked up. He even pointed to the brand-new higher fencing and said, “they used the new bond money to build that.” I looked at him incredulously. “They used the new bond money to build fences to keep people from using the playground?” (“Security” he said, and “they built other stuff too.”) Then, to appease me, I was told they usually leave the farthest back gate unlocked, which was confusing, because a facilities supervisor also mentioned this to me, regarding schools with single unlocked gates for those in-the-know (how secure is that?). I’m left wondering if there is some kind of plan to leave a least-noticeable gate unlocked, as if to fulfill some minimum requirement to provide public access to the playground, while hoping no one will actually use it.
Opening only one gate limits access (especially if it’s not ADA accessible) and it can be a deterrent for children and families who live on the other side of a large school ground (parents may allow their kid to go to the playground if the closest gate is open, making it a short trip). But those same parents may draw a line if their kid has to go solo all the way around to the furthest corner to find an open gate or traverse a more dangerous route to get there.
As biking and walking advocates look for ways to improve our cities with less reliance on cars, I hope that local schoolyards won’t be overlooked. They can be a vital community resource, providing free and accessible outdoor greenspace. Various nonprofits and grant programs exist (Kaboom , Green Schoolyards America, and even a possible federal Senate Bill: The Living Schoolyards Act of 2022) to help advocates greenify boring, asphalt-covered schoolyards while improving playgrounds. Adding trees to schoolyards can help lower summer temperatures, by providing shade and cooler climate for these spaces, which could then benefit the whole community, providing playspace, outdoor gathering space, exercise opportunities, and the mental health improvements that come from time spent outdoors. There are so many benefits waiting at the local schoolyard! But the first step is getting them unlocked.
Have you experienced this problem? Have you been able to get the schoolyard unlocked for public use?
In Portland (or in my part of town, anyway), schoolyards are typically open at all times. I haven’t seen any schools entirely locked up.
Numerous cities have set up time-share arrangements to use schoolyards as public parks whenever school isn’t in session. San Diego has been running joint-use school/parks facilities for decades. New York City has run schoolyards-to-playgrounds projects since 2007. Philadelphia has a similar program in place. I’m sure there are others.
Metro really should set up a region-wide program to help get school districts and municipal governments to work together to turn schoolyards into parks in late afternoons and weekends, as well as all summer long. Especially in neighborhoods where there aren’t any parks.
I’d wager good money the reason they keep the gates closed is that there are way too many irresponsible dog owners not picking up their dog’s waste and letting the run free and chase other people around. It sucks for everyone else, but I really don’t blame the schools on this one and I would probably do the same thing if I were in the administrators’ shoes.
I am a dog who occasionally visits our local elementary school field with my dog. Almost all of the do owners are responsible- picking up after there dog and respecting other people using the space. About half of the dog owners are there with kids and are member s of the school community. There are some terrible dog owners who do pick up poop or let their dogs dig holes! I think this issue is dwarfed by the people setting up tents and drinking/doing hard drugs. Having someone passed out on the playground or on the side of the school is a real headache for principals and staff and needles/broken glass pose a serious health risk to kids. I don’t know if this is City-wide, but that is what I see at my neighborhood school
Responsible or not it’s against the law to take your pet to a school without permission from the school. But dog owners take their dogs where they want to, not where they’re allowed to. Kind of like car drivers.
Kids are clumsy and fall face first into the grass. The school would like to keep the risks of infection down. Even if you pick up the poop there’s enough residue leftover to cause issues.
That would be something that I have never head articulated by the city and seems a bit of a reach honestly
It’s been documented as the reason for locked gates at at least one school by the news, so I do not see it as a reach at all that it is likely the cause at other schools as well.
https://www.wweek.com/news/schools/2022/05/29/irresponsible-dog-owners-result-in-locked-fields-at-two-portland-schools/
Welcome to the platted, unbuilt public right-of-way on SW Vermont Street alongside the public Montclair Elementary School school in Beaverton. It could become the way to connect southwest Portland and downtown Beaverton.
Shannon, a pretty sad report.
Its likely that the school district/ PTA fears that parents with all those heavily loaded ‘e-bakfiets’ / ‘e-long tail’ bikes with torquey engines will do ‘playground sideshows’ / ‘playground takeovers’…you know them when you seen them all over the district…with those circular black peel outs made by Schwalbe Big Apple tires on top of the Four Square courts. ;-(
I run into this with Sacajawea Head Start, there is no access to Sacajawea Park from the west without head start keeping their gates unlocked. Very frustrating!
The City of Portland is served by no less than 9 public school districts, none of which are entirely within the city boundaries – even PPS is partly in Beaverton. PPS, David Douglas, Centennial, Parkrose, and Reynolds school districts all have open yards and sports grounds as far as I can remember, though some are better maintained than others.
Here in NC, each public school district is county-wide and run by the county government, in all 100 counties. Here in Guilford County (Greensboro & High Point plus a bunch of small towns) all the school campuses are open to some extent. The real problem is all the private schools – some even have curtina razor wire in their chain-link fences, to keep poor people out. And while the city has 300 public parks, most are just grass and a few trees – no playgrounds or else poorly-maintained facilities. One is even a superfund site with signs discouraging people from using it.
I’m not sure about the Hillsboro or Beaverton SDs, but in Parkrose, DD, Centennial, and Reynolds, we always got better results complaining to their school boards and district superintendents about such issues. PPS was always a bureaucratic nightmare, worse than the city, but they only cover Lents in EP.
Thanks for letting us know what it’s like in your area. I’m sorry to hear about the razor wire, yikes!
I definitely get discouraged by dull parks. The Trust for Public Land and other nonprofits could be a great resource for making quality improvements to the parks and playgrounds in your area. I love how some groups are adding more trees and plantings to schoolyards (which is good for climate and mental health, and can also be good for local pollinators and wildlife).
My kids will play for hours if they have mud, sticks, and the freedom to pick some plants and leaves for their mud-cooking. Imagine fruit trees and berry hedges, cut and come again flowers, even a wildflower meadow, rather than empty dead grass in the summer. I think we can do a lot better making kid-friendly gardens, nature areas, and playgrounds. A “please touch” sort of garden on the edges of a play space could be really transformative.
I believe schools and their associated playgrounds, athletic facilities, etc. are typically conditional uses, so may have likely undergone a land use review to be granted permission to exist. It’s possible the land use reviews may have conditions that the grounds be available for non-school users (or that they don’t allow that). It could be worth checking, although it’s not always easy info to get. It could be a way to get leverage to get a school to take a request seriously to keep the grounds open.
My main feeling is locking playgrounds up is sad, and it really makes no sense to have Parks trying (and asking for money) to keep parks open or add others when there are locked playgrounds in the same areas.