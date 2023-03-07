To calm traffic on NE 7th, PBOT adds parking, removes centerline

There are more changes afoot on NE 7th as part of the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Lloyd to Woodlawn Neighborhood Greenway project. When PBOT began planning this greenway project, they decided to build it on NE 9th instead of NE 7th like many advocates hoped for. But PBOT has made some changes to 7th even though it won’t be an official greenway street.
After finishing up the hotly contested treatments at the NE 7th and Tillamook intersection last fall, PBOT is moving onto other stretches of 7th. And one of the treatments they’re trying out in hopes of reducing car traffic speeds may raise some eyebrows amongst critics of on-street parking.
In order to reduce car traffic speeds outside Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, PBOT has added street parking to the west side of NE 7th between Alberta and Prescott where it previously wasn’t allowed. On-street parking has been shown to reduce driving speeds by narrowing a street — when cars are parked on either side of a street, there’s less room for through car traffic to pass, forcing people in cars to slow down.
But on-street parking creates other problems, too. A line of parked cars creates a visibility barrier between people using the sidewalk and car drivers, and more street parking also increases the likelihood of a bike rider getting “doored” by someone getting out of their car. The additional, free parking also may incentivize more people to drive on this stretch of NE 7th.
These safety concerns are especially pertinent considering the proximity of an elementary school to this street. But PBOT says the additional car parking will be helpful for traffic calming, and the visibility concern won’t be an issue because they’ve removed parking near the intersections on NE 7th to ensure people are clearly visible when getting ready to cross the street.
PBOT currently has other plans in the works that will reduce on-street parking, like the plan to build a protected bike lane on NE Skidmore near Wilshire Park. They’re also looking at an initiative to plant trees in the curb zone, which has all the traffic calming benefits of street parking without the cars. There are many ways PBOT attempts to reduce car driving speeds other than opening up more space to cars, so this seems like a missed opportunity to try something else.
Another aspect of this project is the removal of the center line striping on 7th from Alberta all the way south to NE Schuyler, just north of the Lloyd neighborhood. This is another tactic to promote slower car traffic speeds: research has shown that removing centerlines makes people more hesitant and cautious about how fast they’re driving.
According to PBOT, NE 7th will also soon be equipped with upgraded lighting at several intersections, and new lighting will also be installed at several intersections on NE 9th in between Prescott and Ainsworth streets. This will be done within the next few weeks.
Right now, it’s hard to tell how the changes on NE 7th will impact the feeling on the street. When I rolled over there earlier today, there weren’t a lot of cars in the new parking zone, so I wasn’t able to get a sense of how it would feel if all the spots were utilized. But in the places where the center line striping has been removed, 7th does already feel more like a neighborhood street and less like a busy throughway. It’s very interesting how a little bit of paint (or a lack thereof) can make a difference.
All of this is part of phase 1 of implementing the Lloyd to Woodlawn Neighborhood Greenway project. Once the first phase is complete, PBOT hopes to begin work on the next round of plans for the greenway project construction, but this second phase is currently unfunded.
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
All that’s left is putting the “gapped” speed humps in and then drivers will be swerving at bike riders all day. Go ride down Harold St if you don’t believe me.
Nice to know PBOT is willing to consider removing the centerline. They plan on adding speed bumps to SW 45th and when suggested that removing the centerline could do traffic calming instead, I was told that’s not possible because there were 6,000+ cars regularly traveling.
I wish this was something PBOT was more willing to consider elsewhere as traffic calming measures, especially on streets that have relatively low car usage with no sidewalks.
PBOT did it on SE Mill Street east of 130th about 10 years ago and it really helped reduce car speeds; eventually they did several more nearby streets – the lines are still gone. It really is a proven strategy nationwide – those yellow lines give drivers a hard-wired cue to go faster and drive like maniacs – remove them and drivers feel like they are driving on a residential street. The Dutch did it first, of course.
They need to remove the center line on ainsworth from mlk to the bluffs too
Once again, PBOT is adding infrastructure for cars (parking) and “bikewashing” it by claiming it will slow cars and benefit bikes. In reality, this will set up another segment of NE segment that is ambiguously for bikes, with no protection or authorization (like sharrows or shared street signs). This creates conflicts between people driving and people biking- the kind of sketchy stuff that happens on 7th now- tailgating, honking, yelling about using a bike lane, etc- all stuff that has happened to me on 7th- this will make it worse. PBOT is really doing a truly terrible job on 7th, and 9th still has no plan to get safely and efficiently around Irving Park.
So more chances to get doored and less room to get out of the way of irate drivers? How about instead… traffic diverters?
If PBOT believes this will calm the street and create a safer street for people biking and walks, why not remove the center lane and add parking al the way south to NE Fargo?
This is a horrible move. Jamming two lanes of parking as well as two lanes of traffic onto 7th is nonsensical. Removing the centerline will just make it worse. Already dangerous motor vehicle traffic won’t even move in (nominally) straight line.
With parked cars on both sides two cars in opposite direction and one bike in the same section at the same time? Guess what happens.
The city should abandon all efforts to attempt to make 7th ave a bike friendly route and instead focus on 9th. 9th is already an incredibly calm street with very little motor vehicle traffic from the Lombard all the way to Holgate with only a few (mitigable) issues.
I ride all over NE Portland everyday, I never think about riding on 7th except for maybe a block to make a turn.
The city thinks this crap is helping whatever few cyclists we have left but the real cyclists still riding around NEVER use these streets. Ever. Just ride on any surrounding pleasant street that has very little traffic.
PBOT keeps futilely attempting and spending money on streets that bicycles don’t need to ride on….
Access commercial districts on the the last block just like you do in a car… like everyone…7th is not even a commercial street, just a compact car street that does not lend itself in anyway to bikes, stay off, who cares..
But the cars will be stoked!