Opinion: Some reflections on my carfree birthday

The anniversary came and went unnoticed, but I just realized that it’s now been over a year since I dropped my car off at a dealership, handed over the keys, title and registration and began my carfree life. This doesn’t really feel like a momentous occasion to me, but perhaps that nonchalance is all the more reason I should do some reflecting. So…what have I learned this year?
First, a bit of background. While I was always active on my bike as a form of transportation and leisure starting from a young age, I will honestly say I had some pretty big blinders on when it came to my own car use up until pretty recently. It’s remarkable — and pretty embarrassing — to me that I used to drive so casually, even as I was extremely worried about the climate crisis and thought I was being fairly responsible. Car dependency just wasn’t something I noticed. (I guess my story shows how much people can change in a short period of time.)
If I try to trace back my journey to enlightenment about car culture, I think I can point to a few waves of realization. One of the first one of these came about when I was working on a story about parking at the University of Oregon (UO) for the Eugene Weekly newspaper — my first-ever foray into transportation reporting. My initial angle for this story came from the perspective of disgruntled students and staff who were tired of paying exorbitant parking fees on campus. But I thought it might also be interesting to find out what some transportation faculty had to say about the situation.
I will always remember my conversation with Marc Schlossberg, the notable professor of city and regional planning at UO who very kindly schooled me on parking and transportation policy and changed my life forever. I still have the notes from our conversation on my computer —here are a few pertinent quotes I jotted down, my mouth agape as a new world unfolded before me:
“The existence of so much parking makes it impossible for other options to be viable…a city where walking, biking or transit is most convenient and comfortable and having ubiquitous parking everywhere are mutually exclusive realities…the UO campus is the first experience a lot of people have in an environment where they can’t find a parking space, and it’s always a real shock. If we’re really interested in issues of social justice, cohesion, economic equality, climate change, public health crisis around car crashes, we have to do something.”
I am astounded looking at these notes — how did I not know this stuff? His call to action was very inspiring to me. Through my reporting, I started to become interested in other aspects of infrastructure, and followed a bunch of city planning people on Twitter. Finally I embarked on my first carfree experiment in March 2021, when I was still living in Eugene. My goal was to stop driving for a month. It was a lot easier than I thought it would be, and I realized then that I wanted to fundamentally restructure my life so I could live carfree. From then on, it was only a matter of time.
After the intense climate despair I felt during and after the heat dome event in the summer of 2021 and my move to Portland a few months later, I was completely done with car ownership. Biking was my main form of transportation by that point anyway, and I felt a pit of guilt in my stomach every time I started the engine of my car.
The main reason I didn’t sell it sooner than February of last year is because I was procrastinating dealing with the logistics (cleaning it out, finding the paperwork, choosing where to sell it). But I was a little scared, too. What if I needed it? I knew there was no way I could feel good about driving my own car ever again, however, no matter the possible downsides that I feared might up later. Like Shannon Johnson asked in her great Family Biking column this week, “how does your mode of transportation…align with your values and priorities?” For me, driving a car didn’t. (I was also tired of throwing away money on insurance every month for a vehicle I never used.)
So I sold it! And I can say with 100% certainty that there hasn’t been a single moment of regret all year.
The big takeaway I want to tell people is that even though I don’t drive and the majority of my peers do, my life is pretty much…unremarkable. Obviously, my job is particularly well-suited to getting around on other modes of transportation, so I have a leg up there. But I do a lot of other things, too. I see my friends who live in different neighborhoods across the city, buy too much stuff at Trader Joe’s by accident, move houses…and I’ve been able to do all of that by bike, no problem.
Of course, I’m not saying that it’s always easy: people who don’t drive face a structural disadvantage when it comes to getting around Portland, and that needs to change. But one of the most troubling things to me has been experiencing people making the assumption that the things I have to do are less important than the things they have to do because I ride my bike or walk to get there, and they use a big, heavy machine. Compared to a lot of problems people face, this is a small one, but it’s a bit annoying.
When I tell people I don’t drive, I often find myself cutting their potential defensive comments off at the pass before they’ve even said anything. (I’ve even done it in this article.) I’ve heard these arguments enough times to know it’s easier to just have some justifying remarks ready right off the bat. I might say things like, “I’m lucky because I have the privilege to not need to drive a car…a lot of people aren’t so lucky,” or “We live in a car-dependent society, nobody should be shamed for driving. It’s the structures we need to change, not the individual.”
To some extent, these things are true. I don’t think shame is the best influencing tool. But my goal for the next phase of my carfree life is to stop making so much of those justifications. There are a lot of people who have the same advantages as I do who couldn’t be bothered to think about their car use — I would know, because it wasn’t very long ago that I was one of those people. If we’re ever going to get anywhere with our transportation and climate goals, this has to change.
So, I’m happy I’ve been carfree for a year, and it’s certainly been great for me in a lot of ways: I save a lot of money, I get much more exercise and while I still feel constant climate dread, I don’t feel nearly as much cognitive dissonance, which has been enormously helpful. But I’m not asking for kudos. A lot of people have never had their own car because they can’t afford it or are physically unable to drive one. I live a pretty normal — even exciting! — life, just without a car. Believe it or not, it is possible.
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
Yeah, I’ve been thinking about selling my car for so long now (2012 Toyota Prius with mildly falling off bumpers and 140,000 miles if anyone is interested) but just haven’t gotten around to it. Part of the issue I’ve faced is that I really do love doing “outdoors” stuff (backpacking mostly) and without a car it’s pretty much impossible to do most of it. Well I do know it’s possible to do a fair number of backpacking trips via transit (mostly in Glacier NP and Olympic NP) but I’ve yet to work up the bravery/foolishness to convince anyone else to do it with me.
I also think the “it’s the structures that need to change, not the individual” is such a weak line of reasoning. The structures are made of individuals, they will not change if no one changes their behavior!
Yeah, I don’t think that the outdoors industry and the outdoorsy folks in it have reckoned with how many of our favorite activities are so car-dependent. I worked in outdoor rec in a rural area after college, and I left partly because I was tired of being so car-dependent in my “simple” life.
That’s such a good point, joan. I’ve been troubled for a while about how much gasoline we as a society burn for outdoor recreation. And many people obviously feel entitled to do it. When BP highlighted new trails in Forest Park that will have a large parking lot for cars, I pointed out the irony of people burning so much gas just to ride a bike, and you would have thought I had run over their dog. Clearly we who ride bikes b/c we CARE about the environment need to reckon with the ancillary damages we are causing.
I’m one of those people who for various reasons is unable to drive. I get a lot of “if you were serious about getting employed you would learn to drive” remarks from many people, including hard-core bicyclist friends, that I’m an irresponsible kid at 55 because I still can’t drive.
Congrats on being car-free. I’ve done my own experiments with living car-free and I found they were okay but my world certainly got smaller: I needed to subsist within a two-to-three-mile radius (grocery store, work, etc). What you can do car-free certainly depends a lot on where you live. I lived in a suburb so options were limited, while you are young and probably live near downtown Portland, which gives you more options.
I’m convinced that our current world is configured for cars, and we who cycle are just hangers-on. The world won’t be truly configured for cycles until cars disappear (and humans might have disappeared by that time, unfortunately).
A lot of the defensive reactions some people have to the idea of car-free living—or even losing a single parking space—are similar to how some people respond to vegans and vegetarians.
If you assume your habit of driving or eating meat is just a normal thing to do—and therefore “good”—someone else’s choice to not do those things might be a challenge to your identity. Maybe it means there’s something wrong with you for doing those things.
This is why we should legalize walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods and make massive public investments in transit and bicycling. When the alternatives to driving are as easy as driving itself, more people will see them as “normal” and start leaving their cars behind.
I’ve biked over 200,000 miles almost exclusively for transportation and have driven less than 50,000 miles. I’ve toyed with getting rid of my car on several occasions but as I’ve aged I am increasingly grateful that I own a ~3,600 lb EV. In particular, my EV has proven to be indispensable when I’ve had major medical issues. I only use my car for someone else or when every other option is impossible/exceedingly-difficult.