Podcast: PBOT and their search for a new leader

What do we want to see in the next leader of the Portland Bureau of Transportation?
Why is this hire so important for the agency?
What were previous PBOT directors like and why does that matter?
These are some of the questions my co-host Kiel Johnson and I had on the latest episode of our podcast.
Last week, Kiel messaged me and said, “What are your thoughts on the PBOT director position?” I get messages like that all the time from local transportation activists and insiders. Typically we end up having a good conversation on the phone or on the side of an event. But since I’ve had a more audio-oriented mindset with BikePortland, I’ve wanted to share these conversations with you. So I invited Kiel over the the Shed and we recorded it.
This episode is different than we’ve had in the past. It’s more of an informal chat. It’s really just two old friends talking about something they both care about a lot. Hope you enjoy eavesdropping! And if you have thoughts about what you’d like to see in the next PBOT director, let’s hear them. We hope candidates for the job — and maybe even the folks that will make the hire! — will read this post and listen to this episode.
Find this episode on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.
Sue Kiel was an administrator from BES before she was appointed to PBOT. Tom Miller knew when he was appointed that he was temporary. Toby whose last name I forget was next, followed by Leah Treat. During the interviews in which Leah was eventually hired, it was explained to each candidate that the PBOT director does not have the ability to control policy, the budget, hire or fire personnel, nor the politicians – their biggest role is as the chief cheerleader for the organization.
PBOT is run and dominated by a small group of highly-trained and experienced civil engineers who cannot be fired. Whoever holds the purse strings runs the bureau, and that ain’t the city council.
When we hired Leah Treat, I was on the panel that reduced the number of candidates from six to three (we had to eliminate 3), I was representing “the public”.
We eliminated two from PBOT and one from ODOT, qualified but not even remotely as good as the top 3. Our #3 guy was from Wisconsin DOT, African-American, very good at dealing with layoffs and finding jobs for them. Leah was #2, a good administrator from DC and Chicago. Our number #1 candidate turned us down – he was very very good, had a real vision and had dynamic leadership abilities, a rare person.