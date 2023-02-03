Podcast: Voices from the Picket Line

by

Just a quick post to share a new episode of our podcast. It’s a quick explainer of the City of Portland worker strike that began yesterday. I include audio from interviews with folks on the picket line and share more about what PBOT says we can expect in terms of impacts to the streets.

This is a new style of episode for us. At just 17 minutes, it’s much shorter than our long interviews and it’s a quick turnaround that has more of a newsy feel than previous episodes. It’s something I want to do more in the future. I still plan to do interviews (have new ones coming soon with researcher Dr. Tara Goddard and former Transit Center Executive Director (and former Metro President) David Bragdon.

Have a listen above or wherever you get your pods and let me know what you think of this format. Thanks!

Get a little taste with the audio snippet below:

Share on Reddit
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

Podcast: Voices from the Picket Line

What I learned from a month in Europe

Report from the picket line on the first day of PBOT worker strike

E-bike rebate bill back on committee agenda (for real this time)

Featured Story

Why are these 11 buildings illegal in most of Portland?

This 2015 story was part of our Real Estate Beat that helped the community understand the vital connection between housing and transportation policy.