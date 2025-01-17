Podcast: Artist and ride leader Shawn Granton

Granton on N Vancouver Ave, Wednesday January 15th. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

In this episode (YouTube version below), I sat down in the Shed with veteran Portland bike fun purveyor and artist Shawn Granton. Shawn has been involved with the local bike seen since 2002 and has created art for many rides and events over the years. A comic illustrator published in Momentum and Bicycle Times magazines (rest in peace) and creator of numerous local event flyers, Shawn is the author of the Urban Adventure League blog, a collaborator on popular Zinester’s Guide to Portland, and leader of several well-known local rides such as the Dead Freeways Ride and the Palm Tree Ride.

We talked about:

What it was like moving to Portland in 2001 and how Shawn got into the bike scene

Shawn’s first Portland bike that he bought at Citybikes in 2001

How a sticker Shawn made in 2002 led to creation of the Midnight Mystery Ride, which is still held monthly to this day

Why Shawn doesn’t like rain jackets

His favorite local bike camping overnighter spots

Going back to school for a geography degree

The 20th anniversary of Shawn’s Palm Tree Ride and why he likes to stick up for “weird” palm trees

How online algorithms rob people of the serendipity of discovering things on bike rides

and more!

Links:

Thanks for listening and watching.