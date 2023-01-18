Congresswoman struck by a driver while walking in northwest Portland

As you’ve probably already heard, last Friday evening U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (D-1st District) was struck by a car driver as she and her husband walked across a street in northwest Portland. According to a statement from her staff, the couple were walking across NW Everett and 19th in the crosswalk prior to being hit.
A Portland Police spokesperson told The Oregonian that it happened around 8:44 pm “when a woman turned at low speed and knocked them down.” Rep. Bonamici and her husband were leaving an event at Congregation Beth Israel, which is on NW Flanders near 20th. The exact details of what happened prior to the collision haven’t been released yet. Police say the driver was not arrested or cited.
Rep. Bonamici suffered a concussion and lacerations to her head. Her husband had only minor injuries. Both of them are healing up and are expected to make a full recovery.
NW Everett and 19th is a relatively calm, signal-controlled intersection. The City of Portland’s Vision Zero Crash Map shows two injuries crashes at the intersection — with one victim a pedestrian and the other a cyclist — since 2011. Everett is a one-way eastbound and 19th is a one-way southbound at this location. Everett has one general travel lane, a bike lane, and two parking lanes on that block and 19th has two general travel lanes and two parking lanes. Since reports say they were hit by a turning driver, that means they were likely using the crosswalk on the southern or eastern side of the intersection*. There are no glaring safety issues I can think of at this intersection — other than perhaps general visibility. It could have been dark depending on the street light situation and/or visibility could have been constrained by the presence of parked cars all the way up to the corner.
(*UPDATE, 2:55 pm: We have confirmed with PPB that Rep Bonamici and her husband were walking southbound in the eastern crosswalk of the intersection. The driver was going south on 19th and hit them while turning left to go east on Everett.)
This type of collision is far too common in Portland. And given the extent of the injuries and other factors, this one only made the news because the person who was hit happened to be an important elected official. It also comes as Portland continues to lose its fight with traffic deaths and injuries and headlines of our record-breaking pedestrian death toll in 2022 have barely receded from view.
“We have been sounding the alarm on the epidemic of traffic violence in our community all year,” wrote The Street Trust Executive Director Sarah Iannarone in a statement released Saturday. “If a congressperson and federal judge aren’t safe in a crosswalk in one of our most affluent, pedestrian-oriented neighborhoods, what Oregonian can cross the street with confidence?”
I’ve asked PBOT and the PPB for more details about the crash. I’m curious where exactly it happened and it would be nice to have more details on how it happened. There’s also the issue of the driver not being cited. While it’s common for PPB to not cite anyone at the scene of a crash until an investigation has determined fault, if this is as clear-cut as we’ve been led to believe thus far, it’s possible the driver could still be issued a traffic citation. We’ll update this post if we hear any significant updates.
If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
I would genuinely welcome feedback because I’m not an expert here, but isn’t this Vision Zero working exactly as it is supposed to? There’s infrastructure design and neighborhood context to slow drivers down so that when inevitable human error (seems to be the driver’s here) happens, no one gets killed? I don’t take it lightly that these two people were hit in a crosswalk, but they had relatively minor injuries and LIVED. So, Vision Zero because zero fatalities, right?
It seems a bit sensational to me to equate this collision with the horrifying toll of pedestrian deaths that generally are occurring in very different types of situations (outer Powell, say). All collisions are bad of course, but they are a result of significantly different forces and require very different responses. I can’t blame The Street Trust for using this headline-grabbing opportunity, but really, the goal should be to make all streets as safe as this area, and for this to be the worst possible outcome of a collision rather than death.
Note: All sympathies to the congresswoman and the judge and hopes for a speedy recovery, and I wouldn’t wish this on anyone nor am I trying to excuse the driver. I simply would wish this is the worst that would ever happen to anyone.
This is kind of the issue with Vision Zero and how we track transportation safety via fatalities. I don’t want to get hit by a car. Period. I am glad if I don’t die, but I don’t want a concussion either.
If Vision Zero was working I wouldn’t be concerned/paranoid/scared to go out and walk in my neighborhood like I used to.
If it was working drivers would actually stop at stop signs.
If it was working they would actually drive 20 mph, not 40 mph to go pickup/drop off their kids at the neighborhood school.
Am I disgruntled you bet, not at you, just the whole messed up situation. Wish I could turn back the clock 2-3 years when I could walk in my neighborhood.
/Rant over, for now.
We will always need some level of enforcement and coercion. We all know it’s gotten worse despite there being infrastructure improvements…so what’s missing?
The crosswalk across Everett would benefit from curb extensions to tighten the turn from 19th and shorten the crossing distance. Also, Everett goes from 1 motor vehicle lane to 2 just before 19th. When i drive this is, it is a noticeable and predictable location for drivers to start driving faster and more aggressively as they begin jockeying for positions and building up speed ahead of the on-ramp to 405.
Sarah’s comment is spot on
Portland should erect a ring of parking garages around the city, say out in a circle beyond I-205 an I-217 from the core. You all want to come, ride a bike or take transit or walk. Seems perfectly reasonable to me in light of the $340 billion per year price tag cost of crashes ($1000/person each year).
We continue to be in downward spiral; walking and biking become less safe, less people walk and bike, walking and biking become less safe. When will the madness end?
For me it ends when I leave for a country where indifference to human life isn’t celebrated as a god given right.
I hope she recovers quickly.
NO TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT = TRAFFIC VIOLENCE
Hopefully she will be able to turn this negative into a positive and via her position of power work to make our city safer for pedestrians and cyclists. We need pragmatism and common sense actions not traffic barrels and the removal of all traffic police.