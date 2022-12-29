Weekend Event Guide: Three rides to ring in the New Year

A photo from last year’s New Year’s Day ride. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend — and the end of 2022! If you want to celebrate and ring in 2023 with a bike ride, you have a few options to choose from. Here’s our guide to three New Year’s-themed rides:

Saturday, December 31st

The End is NYE (New Year’s Eve ride) – 8:00 pm at Irving Park

Spend the rest of the year doing your favorite thing (riding bikes) at the New Year’s Eve ride (21+)! According to the ride organizer, you’ll make so many new friends on the ride that “by the end of the night, you’ll feel like you’ve known them for years!” More info here.

Sunday, January 1st

President’s New Year Ride – 11 am at Stringfield Family Park (Milwaukie)

Start 2023 off with riding with the Portland Bicycling Club on a 29-mile New Year’s Day ride from Milwaukie into Portland and then to get coffee in Oregon City. More info here.

New Year’s Day Ride and Cookie Swap – 12 – 2 pm at SE Park Ave MAX Station (SE)



It’s time for The Street Trust’s annual New Year’s Day ride. This time they’ll lead a ride to Milwaukie to check out some onew infrastructure. But wait, there’s more! It’s also a cookie exchange, so bring a tupperware full of yummies to share and trade. More info here.



See all upcoming events here. Promoting an event? Know about something we should boost? Please let us know and we’ll get it on the calendar.