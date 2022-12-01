Weekend Event Guide: Explore Powell, party with the Cyclocross Crusaders and more

Celebrate a successful cyclocross season at Hopworks this Saturday. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Happy December, and welcome to the weekend. It’s probably going to be a cold and wet one, but luckily, the best antidote to winter blues is getting bundled up and riding your bike.

Here’s our hand-picked selection of the best rides and events coming your way. For more suggestions, see the BikePortland Calendar.

Thursday, December 1st

Shift Social and TNR Prefunk – 5:15 – 7:30 pm at Lucky Lab on Hawthorne (SE)

Get together with the Shift2Bikes crew at the Lucky Lab on Hawthorne. Learn more about the Shift calendar and forum and chat with some old Pedalpalooza friends! Anyone is welcome, and the group will head to the Thursday Night Ride after. More info here.

Saturday, December 3rd

PDX Coffee Outside – Location TBD

The location always changes for the weekly park gathering of bike and coffee lovers. Check the group’s Instagram for location, which will be posted the day before. More info here.

PSU Farmer’s Market ride – 10 am at various locations (SE)

Join Hami Ramani and friends on the the weekly journey to the PSU Farmer’s Market! More info here.

BikeLoud PDX SE/East Chapter Ride: Around and across inner Powell – 12:30 pm at Hampton Opera Center/Tilikum Crossing (SE)

Learn about inner Powell Blvd by riding around it with the BikeLoud crew. BikeLoud member Josh Hetrick will lead the ride and talk about what advocates are doing to make Powell safer for riding a bike. More info here.

Cyclocross Crusade Party – 2:00 pm at Hopworks Urban Brewery (SE)

Meet up with your Cyclocross Crusade friends for the last time this season at Hopworks this Saturday. They’ll have prizes and will give acknowledgements to the people who raced this year. Free drink tickets for racers will also be available, so don’t miss it! More info here.

Sunday, December 4th

WeBike Sock Drive Ride Help bring some winter warmth to people in need and join The Street Trust’s Madi Carlson on a WeBike ride to the annual Golden Pliers sock drive. WeBike events are intended for anyone who doesn’t benefit from cis male privilege. More info here.

See all upcoming events here. Promoting an event? Know about something we should boost? Please let us know and we’ll get it on the calendar.