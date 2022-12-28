2022: The Year in Pictures

As we look forward to a new year, let’s take a look at a few highlights from 2022…
Riders take advantage of new “Better Naito” bikeway on The Street Trust’s New Years Day Ride. New Year’s Day Ride. Tyler Norbury and Missy Ledoux hang out on a carfree St. Johns Bridge that was closed for construction. January 31. A bike polo game in Alberta Park on February 6th. Splendid Cycles owners Joel and Barb Grover in their shop on February 14th. Leslie Carlson at BikePortland HQ on March 14th to record a podcast about how e-bikes have changed her life. Riders at the Ladds 500 event on April 9th. Riders at the Ladds 500 event on April 9th. Riders at the Ladds 500 event on April 9th. The YIMBYTown conference came to Portland State University on April 11th. Gwen Shaw (smiling), one of the activists who helped make the Better Naito project a reality, was absolutely giddy at its grand opening on May 6th. The actors of Bike Play on June 16th. A scene from Bike Play at Irving Park. A Sunday Parkways participant tries to cool off in sweltering heat of Sunday Parkways at Fernhill Park on June 26th. One of many projects completed by PBOT this year, this is the new diverter at SE Salmon and 7th, photographed on June 29th. Ted Rivers and his spaceship bike at the Star Trek Ride on June 30th. Keith Jones and Tonya Oyala captained the Yacht Rock ride through downtown on July 8th. Nic Cota and Jenna Phillips toast a perfect summer on the Duckworth Dock on the Yacht Rock Ride on July 8th. Art imitating life on the Bike Lane Art Ride on July 16th. Mateen Richey digs in during a street springs competition on North Williams Avenue. (July 27th) Naked Bike Ride at Peninsula Park, July 30th. Naked Bike Riders took over the Blumenauer Bridge on July 30th. Racers were a blur at the Oregon Criterium Championships at University of Portland on August 6th. Riding the new bus/bike only lane on NE Couch, August 9th. Cassie Wilson led the Harry Styles-themed Adaptive Bike Ride on August 13th. Bridge Pedal reminded us of the Portland we want and need on August 14th. Portland’s bike love on full display thanks to Terry Brumfield and his custom bike, photographed at Peninsula Park on August 18th. The Loud n’ Lit Redux ride was a magical party on August 19th. Loud n’ Lit Redux, August 19th. Portlanders settled in nicely to the new Blumenauer Bridge. August 27th. Same with Better Naito, shown here on August 30th. Racers tackled the beach on a hot day at the Het Meer Cyclocross Race at Vancouver Lake on September 4th. City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (left) danced in the street in Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood on September 8th. Zoobombers celebrated their 20th birthday on September 11th. Concerned residents met PBOT staff in the street on NE Tillamook and 7th on September 14th. Concerned residents met PBOT staff in the street on NE Tillamook and 7th on September 14th. A photo of the late Luciano Bailey at the Portland Trophy Cup race on September 20th. Racers on a memorial lap for Luciano Bailey at the Trophy Cup race. Portland International Raceway, September 20th. A smiling Sam Balto leads his charges on the Alameda Bike Bus, September 21st. Taylor Griggs, Jenna Phillips, and Nic Cota goof around with PBOT Director Chris Warner (flannel) at the Street Trust Alice Awards dinner on September 24th. After the Alice Awards, the party moved inside a former Marshall’s store in Lloyd Mall for a Secret Roller Disco meet-up. Members of Bike Loud PDX ground-truthed the new bike lanes on N Lombard on October 9th. Powell Blvd rally, October 12th. Portlanders made a human-protected bike lane in a protest in support of a safer Powell Blvd following the death of Sarah Pliner. October 12th A rider enjoys a safer bikeway on SW Broadway on October 17th. Fall colors provided a backdrop on the Jenna Bikes Ride, November 13th. Staff from nonprofit Community Cycling Center have it right: Let’s move forward together into the new year! This photo is from inauguration of this new billboard on NE Sandy on November 18th.
