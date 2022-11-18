Weekend Event Guide: Day of Remembrance, HiFi sale, Crusade finale, and more

She rocked these shorts. No excuses! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend.

Saturday, November 19th

Sorella Forte Women’s Group Ride – 9:00 am at River City Bicycles (SE)

Nothing helps you get out of the house and on your bike like knowing there will be a group waiting for you. This is a great club and all skill levels are welcome. More info here.

HiFi Warehouse Sale – 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at HiFi HQ (SE)

Grab killer deals on wheels and soft goods from this community-minded local company while chomping on snacks and bevs. More info here.

Through the Forest Over the Bridge – 9:00 am at Vera Katz Statue/Esplanade (SE)

Join the fun-loving Cycle Cats as they venture north for a loop over the St. Johns Bridge and through Forest Park. More info here.

Sunday, November 20th

Cyclocross Crusade #7 – All day at Baron Park (Estacada)

It’s the grand finale of what has been a fantastic Crusade series. The venue is the always-interesting Barton timber park, which has industrial wasteland vibes mixed with send-it sections, a massive run-up and lots of fun places to cheer. More info here.

Ride to World Day of Remembrance – 12:00 pm at MAX Stop on 122nd & Burnside (E)

Advocate extraordinaire Cathy Tuttle will gather the troops and march to the big World Day of Remembrance event at 122nd and SE Powell. More info here.

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims – 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at SE 122nd and Powell (SE)

Join Families for Safe Streets, Oregon Walks, The Street Trust, and other advocates and community leaders for an event to draw attention to the need for safer streets. Remember to wear yellow. More info here.

