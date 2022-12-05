Monday Roundup: Musk scams, urban doom, and more

Use code bikeportland22 and save 20% off at ShowersPass.com!

Welcome to the week. We hope you had a nice holiday.

Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Pipe dreams: The worst thing about Elon Musk ghosting cities after promising to build tunnels to “solve congestion” is that some city leaders actually fell for the grift and delayed real solutions. (Wall St Journal)

KGW strikes again: Our local NBC affiliate has once again offered a stinging critique of a non-car project because a business owner is afraid of how it impacts car users. (KGW)

But wait, there’s more!: Musk is the subject of a DOJ probe for allegedly misleading people about just how “self-driving” his Tesla cars are. (Bloomberg)

Car replacement: If you’re skeptical of anecdotal evidence about the e-bike revolution, there’s also serious research that proves how electric cargo bikes can easily fill in the role of many cars. (Science Direct via David Zipper)

Rebates in CA: Now that Oregon has an active e-bike rebate bill, we’re keeping closer tabs on how the policy is going in other states like California, whose rebate program is slated to start next year. (Electrek)

Just one year: The American justice system meted out just a one year sentence to a Coloradan who admitted driving carelessly and then killing another road user. (Daily Camera)

Go by train: Two weeks ago we shared how a group of activists in Amsterdam rode bikes onto the tarmac to stop private jets from taking off. Now France has taken the admirable step of banning domestic airplane flights between cities that have a rail connection. (Daily Kos)

The City that pays its enemies: Don’t miss this exposé from former leader of Business for a Better Portland’s Ashley Henry about the problematic budget arrangement between the City of Portland and the Portland Business Alliance. (Medium)

“Urban doom loop”: The urban ecosystem that has thrived for the past three decades has been given a massive shock thanks to covid and the vast increase in work-from-homers — and dwindling public transit revenue might be one of the largest victims. (NYT Opinion)

Video of the Week: Local ride organizers Evergreen Gravel Racing have created an excellent film about one of our region’s best all-terrain routes

