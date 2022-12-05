Monday Roundup: Musk scams, urban doom, and more

by

Welcome to the week. We hope you had a nice holiday.

Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Pipe dreams: The worst thing about Elon Musk ghosting cities after promising to build tunnels to “solve congestion” is that some city leaders actually fell for the grift and delayed real solutions. (Wall St Journal)

KGW strikes again: Our local NBC affiliate has once again offered a stinging critique of a non-car project because a business owner is afraid of how it impacts car users. (KGW)

But wait, there’s more!: Musk is the subject of a DOJ probe for allegedly misleading people about just how “self-driving” his Tesla cars are. (Bloomberg)

Car replacement: If you’re skeptical of anecdotal evidence about the e-bike revolution, there’s also serious research that proves how electric cargo bikes can easily fill in the role of many cars. (Science Direct via David Zipper)

Rebates in CA: Now that Oregon has an active e-bike rebate bill, we’re keeping closer tabs on how the policy is going in other states like California, whose rebate program is slated to start next year. (Electrek)

Just one year: The American justice system meted out just a one year sentence to a Coloradan who admitted driving carelessly and then killing another road user. (Daily Camera)

Go by train: Two weeks ago we shared how a group of activists in Amsterdam rode bikes onto the tarmac to stop private jets from taking off. Now France has taken the admirable step of banning domestic airplane flights between cities that have a rail connection. (Daily Kos)

The City that pays its enemies: Don’t miss this exposé from former leader of Business for a Better Portland’s Ashley Henry about the problematic budget arrangement between the City of Portland and the Portland Business Alliance. (Medium)

“Urban doom loop”: The urban ecosystem that has thrived for the past three decades has been given a massive shock thanks to covid and the vast increase in work-from-homers — and dwindling public transit revenue might be one of the largest victims. (NYT Opinion)

Video of the Week: Local ride organizers Evergreen Gravel Racing have created an excellent film about one of our region’s best all-terrain routes

Thanks to everyone who shared links this week.

Michael Mann
Michael Mann
4 hours ago

re. the KGW article: “…a guest’s door got hit by a bicycle” = victim blaming at its finest. And was the cyclist injured? Hello?

idlebytes
idlebytes
2 hours ago
Reply to  Michael Mann

Ya that really bothered me too. A guest opened their door into an active travel lane without checking and probably injured someone and damaged their property. If they had opened it in front of a car it wouldn’t even be mentioned because obviously it’s the guest’s fault.

Watts
Watts
1 hour ago
Reply to  idlebytes

Except in this case the cyclist is on “the wrong” side of the vehicle. If PBOT had placed an auto lane between the loading zone and the curb, the reaction would have been the same.

This is a facility design issue, not a bicycle vs. car issue.

Watts
Watts
2 hours ago
Reply to  Michael Mann

The real problem here is not a clueless hotel manager, but rather that PBOT put the bike lane right through a hotel loading zone. It’s a fundamentally bad design; most people don’t expect traffic between them and the curb in front of a hotel. And if the protection is insufficient to protect riders against car doors, then, well, it’s insufficient.

2
soren
soren
1 hour ago

Does Oregon have an active e-bike credit program? As far as I can tell it only has a proposal for legislation (as per bike portland coverage).

Power has delivered on her promise: In the 2023 legislative session, Oregon will have the opportunity to enact a government-funding e-bike purchase incentive program.

LC 1994 was prepared by Power and her staff and has since been handed off to Representative Dacia Grayber (D- 35 Tigard), who will sponsor the bill this coming session.

The City that pays its enemies: …

City government has been dominated by the PBA for many generations. The PBA can better be described as the puppet master of city government.

