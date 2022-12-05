Monday Roundup: Musk scams, urban doom, and more

Welcome to the week. We hope you had a nice holiday.
Pipe dreams: The worst thing about Elon Musk ghosting cities after promising to build tunnels to “solve congestion” is that some city leaders actually fell for the grift and delayed real solutions. (Wall St Journal)
KGW strikes again: Our local NBC affiliate has once again offered a stinging critique of a non-car project because a business owner is afraid of how it impacts car users. (KGW)
But wait, there’s more!: Musk is the subject of a DOJ probe for allegedly misleading people about just how “self-driving” his Tesla cars are. (Bloomberg)
Car replacement: If you’re skeptical of anecdotal evidence about the e-bike revolution, there’s also serious research that proves how electric cargo bikes can easily fill in the role of many cars. (Science Direct via David Zipper)
Rebates in CA: Now that Oregon has an active e-bike rebate bill, we’re keeping closer tabs on how the policy is going in other states like California, whose rebate program is slated to start next year. (Electrek)
Just one year: The American justice system meted out just a one year sentence to a Coloradan who admitted driving carelessly and then killing another road user. (Daily Camera)
Go by train: Two weeks ago we shared how a group of activists in Amsterdam rode bikes onto the tarmac to stop private jets from taking off. Now France has taken the admirable step of banning domestic airplane flights between cities that have a rail connection. (Daily Kos)
The City that pays its enemies: Don’t miss this exposé from former leader of Business for a Better Portland’s Ashley Henry about the problematic budget arrangement between the City of Portland and the Portland Business Alliance. (Medium)
“Urban doom loop”: The urban ecosystem that has thrived for the past three decades has been given a massive shock thanks to covid and the vast increase in work-from-homers — and dwindling public transit revenue might be one of the largest victims. (NYT Opinion)
Video of the Week: Local ride organizers Evergreen Gravel Racing have created an excellent film about one of our region’s best all-terrain routes
re. the KGW article: “…a guest’s door got hit by a bicycle” = victim blaming at its finest. And was the cyclist injured? Hello?
Ya that really bothered me too. A guest opened their door into an active travel lane without checking and probably injured someone and damaged their property. If they had opened it in front of a car it wouldn’t even be mentioned because obviously it’s the guest’s fault.
Except in this case the cyclist is on “the wrong” side of the vehicle. If PBOT had placed an auto lane between the loading zone and the curb, the reaction would have been the same.
This is a facility design issue, not a bicycle vs. car issue.
The real problem here is not a clueless hotel manager, but rather that PBOT put the bike lane right through a hotel loading zone. It’s a fundamentally bad design; most people don’t expect traffic between them and the curb in front of a hotel. And if the protection is insufficient to protect riders against car doors, then, well, it’s insufficient.
Does Oregon have an active e-bike credit program? As far as I can tell it only has a proposal for legislation (as per bike portland coverage).
The City that pays its enemies: …
City government has been dominated by the PBA for many generations. The PBA can better be described as the puppet master of city government.