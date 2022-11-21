Monday Roundup: Better feedback, battery fires, scooter deaths, and more

Welcome to the week.

Use code bikeportland22 and save 20% off at ShowersPass.com!

This week’s Monday Roundup is made possible by Showers Pass, makers of quality waterproof rainwear and gear that’s proudly designed and tested right here in Portland!

Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Feedback on feedback: Transit expert Jarrett Walker opines on what’s wrong with public engagement and how agencies can do a better job gathering it. (Human Transit)

Poor location: A new report shows how people with lower-incomes tend to live near highways where they face greater negative impacts from auto pollution than the rest of the population. (Urban Institute)

Awash with neglect: People are so tired of waiting for a new crosswalk in a Seattle neighborhood they painted one themselves — only to have it washed away by DOT staff a short time later. (Capitol Hill Seattle)

Bitchin’: That’s all I have to say about this beefy, cool tall-bike based on a Bombtrack frame. (Bike Rumor)

Carfree crazies: Brussels’ government is about to establish carfree zones in its central city that will be enforced by plate-reading cameras — but some folks are so mad they’ve decided to protest and dismantle official signs. (Bloomberg)

Hot e-bikes: E-bike battery fires are no joke, but the answer is to improve safety through programs and regulations, not to make riding the bikes even harder. (Curbed)

The real toll: The Street Trust Executive Director Sarah Iannarone is not having the argument from legislative leaders in Salem who want to boost the case for using highway tolls to build more freeways. (The Oregonian Opinion)

Look up: Let a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist sweep you away on this important narrative piece on what is going on with the climate crisis right now. (The New Yorker)

Truck tragedy: A little girl was killed by the driver of a jacked-up truck that was pulling a float in a Christmas Parade in Raleigh, North Carolina. (CBS)

Scary scooters: In light of recent fatality, and steep increases in deadly scooter crashes in the last year, even very progressive Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is said to be considering a ban on the popular micromobility vehicles. (The Guardian)

Thanks to everyone who shared links this week.