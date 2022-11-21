Monday Roundup: Better feedback, battery fires, scooter deaths, and more

Welcome to the week.
Feedback on feedback: Transit expert Jarrett Walker opines on what’s wrong with public engagement and how agencies can do a better job gathering it. (Human Transit)
Poor location: A new report shows how people with lower-incomes tend to live near highways where they face greater negative impacts from auto pollution than the rest of the population. (Urban Institute)
Awash with neglect: People are so tired of waiting for a new crosswalk in a Seattle neighborhood they painted one themselves — only to have it washed away by DOT staff a short time later. (Capitol Hill Seattle)
Bitchin’: That’s all I have to say about this beefy, cool tall-bike based on a Bombtrack frame. (Bike Rumor)
Carfree crazies: Brussels’ government is about to establish carfree zones in its central city that will be enforced by plate-reading cameras — but some folks are so mad they’ve decided to protest and dismantle official signs. (Bloomberg)
Hot e-bikes: E-bike battery fires are no joke, but the answer is to improve safety through programs and regulations, not to make riding the bikes even harder. (Curbed)
The real toll: The Street Trust Executive Director Sarah Iannarone is not having the argument from legislative leaders in Salem who want to boost the case for using highway tolls to build more freeways. (The Oregonian Opinion)
Look up: Let a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist sweep you away on this important narrative piece on what is going on with the climate crisis right now. (The New Yorker)
Truck tragedy: A little girl was killed by the driver of a jacked-up truck that was pulling a float in a Christmas Parade in Raleigh, North Carolina. (CBS)
Scary scooters: In light of recent fatality, and steep increases in deadly scooter crashes in the last year, even very progressive Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is said to be considering a ban on the popular micromobility vehicles. (The Guardian)
“A new report shows how people with lower-incomes tend to live near highways” and freeway exits and onramps, I might add.
Or maybe highway builders find that ramming a highway through a poor neighborhood is easier than going through a rich one? Maybe we need to distinguish between cause and effect, rather than correlation versus coincidence?
I love academic studies that show the inherently obvious in a peer-reviewed sort of way – a bunch of academic morons demonstrating what the rest of us already knew.
This is new? Is there anyone who didn’t know this 30 years ago?
Berlin and Brussels are not the same city….
Hey. Mistakes happen. Fixed.
Low income people tend to live near highways because racist/classist policy restricts multifamily housing to these corridors. A great example of this is Portland’s “Centers and Corridors” development model — a racist/classist policy much beloved by urbanists/YIMBYs.
PS: A cousin of this corridor-centric development model is the transit-oriented devlopment model which also encourages the siting of multifamily housing near highways.
Transit oriented development doesn’t have to site multifamily near highways. Look at Vancouver bc. They have massive scale TOD located in a variety of suburbs that is nowhere near freeways. The only reason that TOD ends up near freeways in the USA is that we have freeways all over the place and transit often just follows the path of least resistance, I.e. freeway corridors.
Feedback on Feedback: Do you see a better way?
Yeah, Jarret, I do – Talk with the bus drivers, get their feedback, since they talk directly with the users all day long and get their complaints, but also get their suggestions. The drivers I’ve talked with tend to have a lot to say, they are often very articulate, and they have a lot of good ideas to pass on or of their own, but are most often ignored by the transit planners. I’ve even met a transit planner who is a former bus driver – he’s really good!
Or better yet, talk to the people who actually ride transit. I listened to a podcast a while back about how a transit agency started an overhaul of their bus system by putting people at bus stops and on buses to talk to people about challenges they had riding transit and proposed changes to the system. I often wonder how many of TriMet’s board members and upper management regularly use the system. Probably close to zero.
“Climate Change from A to Z”: What an eloquently written piece of drivel. Through the entire the thing, the author refuses to acknowledge the fact that even with institutional and political support for climate change mitigation, there need to be some pretty huge changes and sacrifices on an individual level. We are simply continuing to live unsustainable lifestyles. Liberals always seem to think they can say “electric cars” and magically get to keep all their treats. Nobody seems willing to point out the elephant in the room, which is the hedonic treadmill Americans are stuck on in blind pursuit of comfort and convenience at the expense of everything else.
I think the author does say that.. “…there are good reasons to wonder whether optimism lies at the heart of the problem. For the last thirty years—more if you go back to 1965—we have lived as if someone, or some technology, were going to rescue us from ourselves. We are still living that way now.”