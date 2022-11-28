Monday Roundup: Bus blame, American carnage, and more

Welcome to the week. We hope you had a nice holiday.
Who’s the victim?: You know we live in a dysfunctional, car-soaked culture when a magazine decides to publish a sympathetic profile of a woman whose reckless driving killed two innocent people — and of course it comes out just before her trial starts. (LA Magazine)
Blame the buses: A story about a bus lane project in Hillsdale features only complaints from business owners and drivers who say the lack of car access is too much to bear. (Portland Tribune)
Bike the vote: The recent election included around $3.6 billion in successful funding measures nationwide that could lead to bicycling infrastructure. (People for Bikes)
Same ol’ same ol’: America’s roads and transportation system is exceptionally deadly and dysfunctional, and until we end car abuse and its enablers nothing will change. (NY Times)
Record ride: A 45-year-old woman broke the record for longest solo bike ride when she conquered headwinds and freezing temperatures to tally nearly 4,000 km of pedaling across India. (The Indian Express)
Bike lanes and the ADA: Disability rights orgs have filed suit in Washington DC over what they say are bike lane projects that run afoul of the Americans with Disabilities law. (WTOP)
Video of the Week: Don’t miss Amit Zinman’s video recap of last week’s World Day of Remembrance for Roadway Traffic Victims event:
Looking at the street design in DC on 17th, it actually looks like a really bad design, but of course its designed with a ‘car-first’ approach. Reading the initial article I just assumed that DC removed parking all together, but they haven’t, the street looks like a parking lot on google street view.
The obvious remedy is to remove general parking from one side of the street and turn it into dedicated ADA spots and one loading zone per block, but I doubt that the NIMBY association behind this action will agree. I kind of doubt they care about the ADA angle at all.
I don’t see why people with disabilities would be more at risk of getting hit by a cyclist than a motorist generally, but I also hate parking”protected” bike lanes so I’m interested to see where it goes.
https://dccil.org/
I guess disability advocay orgs are the new “NIMBYs”
Why would low-income people, black people, people with “disabilities”, and other marginalized demographics be skeptical about white lanes – erm – bike lanes?
https://www.dcpolicycenter.org/publications/the-demographics-of-walking-and-biking-to-work/
And when it comes to the demographics that bike, Portland is definitely becoming more like DC.
You’re going off the deep end here, buddy.
“sympathetic profile”
It didn’t seem too sympathetic to me. More like a gossip column about a person in the news.