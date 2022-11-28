Monday Roundup: Bus blame, American carnage, and more

by

Welcome to the week. We hope you had a nice holiday.

Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Who’s the victim?: You know we live in a dysfunctional, car-soaked culture when a magazine decides to publish a sympathetic profile of a woman whose reckless driving killed two innocent people — and of course it comes out just before her trial starts. (LA Magazine)

Blame the buses: A story about a bus lane project in Hillsdale features only complaints from business owners and drivers who say the lack of car access is too much to bear. (Portland Tribune)

Bike the vote: The recent election included around $3.6 billion in successful funding measures nationwide that could lead to bicycling infrastructure. (People for Bikes)

Same ol’ same ol’: America’s roads and transportation system is exceptionally deadly and dysfunctional, and until we end car abuse and its enablers nothing will change. (NY Times)

Record ride: A 45-year-old woman broke the record for longest solo bike ride when she conquered headwinds and freezing temperatures to tally nearly 4,000 km of pedaling across India. (The Indian Express)

Bike lanes and the ADA: Disability rights orgs have filed suit in Washington DC over what they say are bike lane projects that run afoul of the Americans with Disabilities law. (WTOP)

Video of the Week: Don’t miss Amit Zinman’s video recap of last week’s World Day of Remembrance for Roadway Traffic Victims event:

cc_rider
cc_rider
3 hours ago

Looking at the street design in DC on 17th, it actually looks like a really bad design, but of course its designed with a ‘car-first’ approach. Reading the initial article I just assumed that DC removed parking all together, but they haven’t, the street looks like a parking lot on google street view.

The obvious remedy is to remove general parking from one side of the street and turn it into dedicated ADA spots and one loading zone per block, but I doubt that the NIMBY association behind this action will agree. I kind of doubt they care about the ADA angle at all.

I don’t see why people with disabilities would be more at risk of getting hit by a cyclist than a motorist generally, but I also hate parking”protected” bike lanes so I’m interested to see where it goes.

soren
soren
1 hour ago
Reply to  cc_rider

the NIMBY association

https://dccil.org/

comment image

I guess disability advocay orgs are the new “NIMBYs”

Why would low-income people, black people, people with “disabilities”, and other marginalized demographics be skeptical about white lanes – erm – bike lanes?

comment image

We don’t have to don a veil of ignorance to formulate transportation policy. Those who can walk or bike to work have already won the income lottery.

https://www.dcpolicycenter.org/publications/the-demographics-of-walking-and-biking-to-work/

And when it comes to the demographics that bike, Portland is definitely becoming more like DC.

FDUP
FDUP
23 minutes ago
Reply to  soren

You’re going off the deep end here, buddy.

Watts
Watts
20 minutes ago

“sympathetic profile”

It didn’t seem too sympathetic to me. More like a gossip column about a person in the news.



