PBOT wants to talk about advisory bike lanes

The City of Portland wants advisory bike lanes to play a larger role in our roadway design mix. This Thursday (12/1) they’ll host an online open house to answer questions and share information about recent and future installations. It’s a relatively sudden push to make the treatment more prominent after they’ve languished in design guidelines for several years.
Advisory bike lanes were first called for in the Portland Bike Plan for 2030 that was drafted in 2009. PBOT uses the treatment on streets with low to moderate car volumes where they want to create safer space for cycling, but don’t want to take the width required for standard bike lanes. The big difference between “advisory” and standard bike lanes is that people drive over the former, whereas it’s illegal to cross into the latter. The way they work is simple: When no bicycle riders are present, drivers can use the full width of the road (driving into the advisory bike lanes). When bicycle riders are present, drivers must yield to other drivers and only pass the bicycle rider when it is safe to do so.
It’s easy to understand why PBOT likes advisory bike lanes: They are very cheap and easy to install, studies show they improve safety outcomes, and they are a way to create space for biking and walking without asking drivers to give up anything in terms of access or parking. Imagine a relatively narrow, low-speed, low-volume residential street without sidewalks in east or southwest Portland. There’s not enough room to stripe bike lanes and two general purpose lanes, so PBOT can stripe advisory bike lanes that are only in effect if/when a walker or bike rider is present.
While the advantages seem obvious, it’s easy to see why some people don’t like them.
Since this is a new treatment that requires people to think and to share the road, they come with hefty skepticism.
In October, PBOT ran into opposition to a project on NE San Rafael Street in the Russell neighborhood of east Portland. The plan was to install advisory bike lanes as part of a repaving project between NE 111th and NE 148th. But that was before some residents pushed back. According to a project update email from PBOT sent October 20th, “PBOT staff heard concerns from residents, particularly around how the advisory bike lanes would work on NE San Rafael Street between NE 132nd and NE 148th avenues.” As a result of those concerns, PBOT has decided to back off plans for that particular stretch of road.
PBOT has told the Russell Neighborhood Association that they’ll do more evaluations of existing advisory bike lane project and then return in 2023 to re-open the conversation about NE San Rafael Street.
The city should have a lot of data to analyze since they installed advisory lanes in three locations this year. In addition to two sections of San Rafael, there are now advisory bike lanes on NE 43rd between Sandy and Tillamook and NE 52nd over I-84. We shared a closer look at both of those installations back in August.
To further air out concerns and questions about this nascent striping treatment, PBOT will host an online open house this Thursday from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Check out our calendar for the Zoom registration link and more details.
The people in my Nextdoor feed talking about them on San Rafael were pretty funny. It’s not like this configuration isn’t something they deal with already many of them every day. I mean they’re fine with driving down the middle when there are cars parked on either side of the road but if they have to share that space with a different vehicle type or pedestrian suddenly it’s dangerous and a waste.
Every time they add some new infrastructure to the East Portland it’s the same actors going on about wasted resources and dangerous confusing designs. I really don’t get what people thought PBOT would do when they asked for investment in their neighborhood. I’ve said this before, but PBOT needs better messaging to inform people that generally speaking safer = slower and less space for driving. That being said whenever they do suggest that people don’t want the safety upgrades. Didn’t the 122nd redesign survey pretty much confirm that?
As long as they don’t try to preserve onstreet parking alongside these advisory lanes it will be fine. If there is onstreet parking, then there is room for proper bike infra.
I wonder if there would be any considerations for just removing paint all together. I recall Jeff Speck talking at one point how if a street is low enough traffic, removing road strippings has a safety and traffic calming effect. Some of the low traffic streets around me in SW probably has just as many people walking as there is cars, yet there are no sidewalks and the road is stripped for 2 way car traffic without a shoulder.
53rd at the bridge had no paint before (just a few random sharrows) and it wasn’t great. People didn’t know how to pass safely, and both cyclists and cars ended up positioned all over the ROW. San Rafael west of 122nd was the same way. No striping, but people would still pass me with just inches to spare… the new config is much better.
It doesn’t really matter if they work or not in other places. They don’t feel safe. Just more bad car first infrastructure from PBOT
If they expect motorists to grok this or any other experimental treatment solely by osmosis, PBOT still hasn’t learned the lesson that engineering changes alone will not change driver behavior, there needs to be a parallel motorist reeducation effort.
I really dislike the lanes on the 50s bikeway, not only do they not feel safe on a bike, I think that they normalize cars driving in bike areas.
Biking southbound in the bike area creates a dangerous situation where you have people overtaking on your left, while you also have cars pulling out of Hoyt(?) that get super far into the intersection because of limited sight lines. This causes me to take the lane and now that there’s this big wide area in the middle it’s a bit of a free for all with cars.
There’s also the expectation from motorists that you a bike rider stay in the designated bike area, which in this case is now an unsafe place to be. I’ve had enough bad interactions with drivers over the years that it causes me significant stress and anxiety to the point of visibly shaking when people start yelling and honking at me, so I’m really not looking forward to future bad interactions in areas like this.
Photo caption should read 53rd, not 52nd.
As someone who rides 53rd and San Rafael, I think that both are welcome improvements. I have had so many close/unsafe passes on San Rafael in previous years, and it hasn’t been an issue since the restriping was done.
Motorists might be uncomfortable with the lane configurations, but that is usually a good thing.