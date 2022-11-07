The Monday Roundup: Montreal’s progress, tribal tragedies, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Tribal tragedies: Far too many Indigenous people are killed on the roads because of the built environment on reservations is so highway-centric. (NRDC)

Revenue ideas: A bike and scooter share tax, higher car fees, and more expensive photo radar camera tickets are among the ideas Seattle City Council members floated to raise transportation revenue. (The Urbanist)

More bikes in Montreal: North America’s best cycling city will get even better thanks to strong leadership from its mayor, Valerie Plante, and her “vision velo.” (MTL Blog)

Faster Feet: A company thinks the way to boost the appeal of walking is to make it faster so they’ve made wheeled “Moonwalker” shoes and hope to launch them via Kickstarter. (CNET)

Crash causes: A safe streets nonprofit has launched a campaign to do in-depth investigations of fatal car crashes — and the effort is open to nominations. (Strong Towns)

Bicycle oracle: Bike futurist Gary Fisher opines on a wide variety of topics in this revealing interview from the big Eurobike trade show. (Cycling Industry News)

They are not accidents: It’s nice to see a major outlet like NBC News tell folks we must stop normalizing traffic crashes and their aftermath, but it’s unfortunate they still have no clue about why we should say crash, not “accident.” (NBC News)

Auto industry is exhausting: It’s so totally on-brand that Ford and other automakers are so greedy and so clueless about the negative externalities of their product they think adding noise to EV-cars is a good idea. (The Drive)

Video of the Week: Activists in Amsterdam used bicycles to ride onto the tarmac and disrupt private jets to bring attention to the climate change crisis:

Climate activists in Amsterdam block private jets with their bikes. You love to see it! pic.twitter.com/KUJWd7ubkA — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 5, 2022

Thanks to everyone who shared links this week.