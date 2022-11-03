Weekend Event Guide: Sausage fest (not that kind), Bridge City CX and more

The 2019 Bridge City CX at Oaks Park. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

If you can brave the atmospheric river headed our way this weekend, there will be opportunities for bike fun. Just remember to set your clocks back on Sunday! We’re excited to help promote the Bridge City CX race, happening all weekend at Oaks Park in Sellwood. It will be fun whether your race or watch — and even more fun if you do both!

Here’s our hand-picked selection of the best rides and events coming your way. For more suggestions, see the BikePortland Calendar.

Friday, November 4th

Día de los Muertos Altar Tour – 6 pm at Bar Battelón (SE)

Friends of the Green Loop is partnering with Milagro and IDEAL PDX to present an evening bike tour of Día de los Muertos altars. Ride ends at First Friday Art Walk. Rain or shine, so dress warm! More info here.

Saturday, November 5th

Bridge City CX Day 1 – 8 am – 5 pm at Oaks Park (SE) Race at the iconic Oaks Park amusement park at the first of two cyclocross events hosted by Sellwood Cycle Repair this weekend. Saturday is the OBRA Championship race. More info here .

Endless Summer Saturdays – 8:30 am – 2 pm at Deadstock Coffee (NW)

Join the “once a month celebration of community through the eyes of cycling” this weekend! Everyone’s welcome to join the ride with multiple route options and lengths. More info here.

Verboort Sausage Ride – 9:30 am at Shute Park (Hillsboro)

It’s the perfect time of year to bundle up for a beautiful ride in Washington County, then tuck into a warm meal at the annual Verboort Sausage & Kraut Festival. More info here.

Civil Unrest Bicycle Club Monthly Ride – 1 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW) Monthly club ride to take over the Portland streets and talking about disability justice. More info here.



Sunday, November 6th

Bridge City CX Day 2 – 8 am – 5 pm at Oaks Park (SE) Day 2 will feature a Team Relay and lots of partying so come one, come all. More info here.

Say Hi Sundays – 1:30 pm – 4 pm at Buckman Arts Focus Elementary School (SE) This is a ride for people who want an excuse to talk to strangers. Introduce yourself to at least one new person! More info here.

See all upcoming events here. Promoting an event? Know about something we should boost? Please let us know and we’ll get it on the calendar.