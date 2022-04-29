New ‘Better Naito’ bikeway is open. City will celebrate Friday May 6th

It’s finally happening!

The Portland Bureau of Transportation just announced they will host a ribbon cutting and bike ride to celebrate the Better Naito Forever project this coming Friday, May 6th.

That will be seven years since we first documented concerns about the lack of space for people to walk and bike on the west side of Waterfront Park along Naito and PBOT and nonprofit tactical urbanism group Better Block PDX implemented the “Better Naito” pilot project.

Next Friday’s event will start at 9:30 am at Salmon Springs Fountain. Speakers will begin at 10:00 am and a bike ride led by members of the PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee will be at 10:30.

Learn more about the project on PBOT’s website or browse our story archives.

Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Front Page, Infrastructure

better naito, better naito forever