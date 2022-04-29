New ‘Better Naito’ bikeway is open. City will celebrate Friday May 6th

Posted by on April 29th, 2022 at 2:43 pm

It’s finally happening!

The Portland Bureau of Transportation just announced they will host a ribbon cutting and bike ride to celebrate the Better Naito Forever project this coming Friday, May 6th.

That will be seven years since we first documented concerns about the lack of space for people to walk and bike on the west side of Waterfront Park along Naito and PBOT and nonprofit tactical urbanism group Better Block PDX implemented the “Better Naito” pilot project.

Next Friday’s event will start at 9:30 am at Salmon Springs Fountain. Speakers will begin at 10:00 am and a bike ride led by members of the PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee will be at 10:30.

Learn more about the project on PBOT’s website or browse our story archives.

Front Page, Infrastructure
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Todd/BoulangerJonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)stephan Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
stephan
Guest
stephan

FYai, the barrels are already gone and have been removed last week.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yep! It’s officially open now. Friday is just the celebration.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Nice! Way to Go: PBoT & Better Block PDX!
PS. Are those concrete sectional curbs or HDPE/ PET? I assume good old concrete.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests