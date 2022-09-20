Checking in on BikePortland comment moderation

The BikePortland comment section is a core strength of this site. Commenters flesh out stories, provide examples, share expertise and historical knowledge, and add heft to our reporting. So thank you for your contributions! We couldn’t do our work as well without you.
Providing a safe platform for discussion and the exchange of differing opinions is also central to BikePortland’s purpose. In early 2021, we responded to community criticism and tightened our approach to moderation. Since then, all comments have been read and approved by either Jonathan or myself (I usually take over on weekends to give him a break), and we feel like it has helped improve the quality of dialogue.
After nearly a year and a half of this new moderation strategy — and 513,362 total comments approved — now might be a good time to talk about how we do it.
What happens to your comments
Here are a few of things you might want to know about what happens to your comment after you click “post”:
- Your comment appears to us in a back-end comment queue. We have a short list of things we can do with it. We can either approve it, edit it, send it to the trash or toss it into the spam bucket. Jonathan most often approves comments straight off the queue, and I often look at the thread for context if I need to. We often take context (of the thread, the news cycle, the topic, the subject of the article, and so on) into account when deciding whether or not to approve a comment.
- WordPress has its own comment filter that automatically deletes comments according to its spam rules. These are based on an algorithm we don’t always understand. It might reject a comment because of a single word, overall length, use of many links, and other things. The spam filter sometimes makes mistakes, so if you don’t see your comment appear, let us know and we can “un-spam” it. If we haven’t approved your unobjectionable comment within a couple of hours (it might take a little longer nights and weekends) let us know, by either saying something directly in the comment section or contact us. We’ll make it right.
- We also maintain a blocklist (also known as a “blacklist” but we don’t like the black/white terminology) of terms and usernames. This list is long and has been added to since 2005. It’s where the really bad actors have been placed and it includes very objectionable terms. If someone repeatedly leaves inappropriate comments and doesn’t heed our advice on how to make them better, they get put on the blocklist and we never have to worry about them again.
Divisive times ahead
Two months out from an election and I’m expecting the volume of comments to skyrocket. Two things happen when we get inundated; comments get approved that maybe shouldn’t be, and we delete more comments than usual. That might seem contradictory, but this happens because we don’t have capacity to keep up and take time required to consider each comment.
You can help us, and reduce the risk of your comment ending up in the trash, by not hugging that fuzzy line between approval and rejection. Take the time to collect your thoughts and write a comment worthy of them, don’t rely on name-calling or insulting other people to make your points.
Judgment calls
This is where we want to make our reasoning more clear. The internet is a harsher, more dangerous place for some groups of people than for others. Women, ethnic, racial and sexual minorities, and other vulnerable people more easily become targets of internet-fueled aggression and bullying than, say, straight white men.
It’s not that those groups can’t handle it, or that they need to get a thicker skin, it’s that they are treated worse.
It is important that BikePortland not only avoid fueling disrespect or mob behavior, we want to avoid the appearance of fueling it, including vigilantism. This means that we are particularly sensitive to name-calling and insults directed at vulnerable people.
We try to balance this sensitivity with our desire to provide a forum for lively discussion and to pierce the bubbles people comfortably select for themselves. You can help by debating constructively, and avoiding name-calling or personalizing arguments.
Watch out for “welfare queen in a Cadillac” type images. These include tropes like “rich boomers from the west hills who drive Subarus to Neil Diamond concerts.”
When I go in to edit out insults and cliches in an attempt to “save” the substance of a comment, I sometimes find that there is nothing to save, the whole comment disappears. Self-regulate. Is what you are wanting to say so important that thousands of other people should turn their attention to it?
BikePortland is a business, we work hard to provide information daily to readers, most of whom never comment. The comments at the bottom of our posts are an important part of our content, by moderating them we try to guard against the descent into ugliness that has wiped out the comments sections of other news outlets.
BikePortland is biased
Yes it is. But I’m not Jonathan’s mini-me. We vote for different candidates, we have different sensitivities, and we sometimes do not agree about whether something is objectionable in a comment. Our frequent discussions (many of them about whether to accept or reject one of your comments) are a good model for the BikePortland comments section as a whole — animated, productive and respectful.
You can join in too. If you don’t like the way something is moderated, keep letting us know. Our moderation evolves, just like your comments do.
Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.
I really do appreciate all the effort they does into your comment moderation. Being rather new to Portland and the local bike scene – it’s been invaluable to helping me get my bearings on what the community is talking about. Thank you for helping keep the comments civil, constructive and diverse.
Thanks, BP team for all you do! My only feedback as far as comments go (or spam filter lists) has to do with the word “kill”. Sometimes I use the expression “you are killing it!” and then of course, there’s my little club called the hill killerz. Speaking of which, tonight (Tues 9/20) is our next hill killerz social ride! Come join us! 5:30pm sharp depart from SE 52nd & Flavel, 11 miles of ez hillz, end at the start of Foster Night Ride (food carts).
Thanks Maria! We really appreciate you being here. Looks like this comment came through without a problem so we’re all good.
What I appreciate about the BP comment section is how constructive many of the dialogs and discussions are; not all of them by any means, maybe not even a majority, but enough to make reading the exchanges worthwhile.
I think you both do a great job. Any chance you could save yourselves some trouble with a “whitelist” of users that have proven themselves to be constructive contributors? I’ll nominate the always interesting perspectives of a Mr. David Hampsten!
Great suggestion SilkySlim. I’ve often wanted an allowlist myself but it’s not something that WordPress offers. At least not that I know of. Before our recent change in moderation technique, we would let anyone with at least one previously approved comment get posted automatically without moderation. But that didn’t give us the level of oversight we wanted so we now have to approve every single comment.
And one thing a lot of people get wrong is that working with comments is a time suck. Yes it does take time and energy, but I have always seen it as being just as important as the other work we do like writing stories or working on photos or videos and so on. Comment moderation IS the work, it’s not something that takes us away from the work. I think that’s why ours still exist and are so such a valuable resource. Thanks for helping keep them that way.
SilkySlim, for the record some of my comments have in fact been rejected, but rarely edited, except by me – I’ll often go back within that narrow time limit and modify my text, spelling errors, and opinions before JM or LC do. Sometimes my comments are in error, sometimes they are in poor taste or the puns too vile, and oftentimes there are just too darn many of my comments. I for one appreciate that the BP staff are monitoring and deleting my comments when they do – most of the time…
Thank you, Lisa and Jonathan! The efforts to provide a space for civil discourse is appreciated.
BP combines the wisdom of Solomon with the stamina of Hercules! I was going to add a Sisypus reference, but I do not think this work is pointless, it is is just hard. Much appreciated Lisa and Jonathan!
whitelist, blacklist = nah
allowlist, blocklist = yeah
yyyes. Thanks. Noted. Also just went back and edited the story accordingly. And will add these words to my internal knowledge bank of preferred usage.
In my experience the moderation appears to be used with a light touch, which is something you want because unmoderated forums are unpleasant for everyone but the resident troll(s). Obviously i haven’t seen comments that have been blocked, and one or two people obviously disagree with certain terminology that’s been prohibited, but all in all the effort to keep things civil and constructive appears to be working.
I appreciate the amount of work put into comment moderation here, and the continued evolution of moderation, guided by the often challenging balance between not becoming a pure echo chamber, while also striving to be a place that’s safe for vulnerable people. Keep up the good, and hard, work!
Thanks AJ! Appreciate that you notice the challenge of that balance. You’re exactly right.
Adam Herstein sighting in the 2011 pic! Miss that guy.
Thanks so much for asking this! You all knew I’d chime in here! First, I appreciate how responsive and thoughtful you are about moderation and to feedback. Truly and sincerely, it’s fantastic how open you are to constructive criticism and to making changes. I also appreciate how much I’ve learned from BP comments over many years, especially, years ago, when I was a new bike commuter, and even more so around bigger picture issues that impact utility bicycling, like land use, transportation policy in the state and beyond, and other things we might not think about when we ride our bike to the store but have had a big influence.
In general, I think the new approach has addressed many of the worst problems from earlier times, and I appreciate all the time it takes to do that work.
I do have a few concerns still (of course I do). I’m concerned about what I might call bad faith commenters, people who are commenting only to stir the pot, particularly on stories on controversial issues like sweeps of houseless folks or policing or anything to do with PBOT leadership. That’s not everyone who is negative on those threads. I’m thinking about people who are only trolling, who don’t live anywhere near Portland or ride a bike, who don’t really care, but do want to get folks riled up.
I also sometimes see pile-ons of a handful of folks who are commenting from the left. Perhaps it happens in the other direction, too, but sometimes the comments have little or no substance and are just mean or snarky. Sometimes it goes way too far and seems designed to silence. And it works; I still know lots of folks who won’t comment here anymore because of this behavior. I sometimes know I’ll be on the receiving end of this but I comment anyway because I want folks from more marginalized communities to see they aren’t alone, that there’s someone here who doesn’t think we need more sweeps, more police, etc. But it takes a toll for sure.
I also sometimes see a lot of very cheery comments from seemingly-new commenters anytime there’s an ODOT story, but I don’t know if there’s a way to fight ODOT wasting our money on that kind of PR strategy.
I’m not sure if there’s a moderation strategy for what I’m talking about. I think folks have asked about having registered users only commenting, and I’d be curious how that could work (and folks could use an alias and I realize folks could register multiple times).
Overall, though, I appreciate Bike Portland and the work you all do.
I live in Portland (NE specifically).
I used to bike a lot (don’t now for various reasons/excuses).
I walk a lot.
I use MAX to go to work downtown.
I care about what is happening in my community and world.
What I do, do, in my comments is post with my gut. Typically the first thing that jumps into my old geezer of a brain. Do I rile people up? Don’t know, and truthfully don’t care. It’s my comment, and others are free to post and call out my non-sense as much as they want. I’ll do the same for them too.
I’m glad these avenues of comments can be outside the echo chamber which so many seem to want. Have I had comments nixed and not posted? Absolutely, but hasn’t stopped me from giving my 2 cents.
Hope you continue to give your 2 cents.
Absent telepathy, it’d be foolish to moderate comments based on hunches about whether they’re delivered in “good faith.”
For example, do you intend this suggestion to improve dialogue? Or in hopes of censoring more opponents than allies?
I’m sure you see yourself as a “good faith commenter.” But you don’t know anyone else’s heart. Guard against allowing yourself to believe otherwise as if your intellectual health depended upon it.
I earn frequent moderation because of my perspective as a murder victim when I was on my bike (obviously I survived, but I scared the heck out of one of the guys scraping my (then) corpse off the street when I told them I had broken my femur and they should be careful). This strongly colors my response on infrastructure, and punishment of drivers that injure vulnerable users, and I used to call for snipers with anti-materiel rifles to take out dangerous drivers, and speed sensitive vehicle mines to destroy speeders’ cars. Now I’ve mellowed just a little, to the point that DUI drivers be allowed to get out of the vehicle before it’s crushed and shredded. I also have a twisted sense of humor that is also responsible for some of my comments getting blocked. But I really love reading the comments on BP.