Photo Gallery: Het Meer Cyclocross Race

These tough junior races must have felt like they were summiting Mt. Hood as they trudged up the sand on the beach at Vancouver Lake Park. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Just popping in real quick on this Labor Day holiday to show you some of the hard work of local bike racers…

The cyclocross season blasted off Sunday with a full menu of races at Het Meer, part of the Harvest CX series put on by Zone 5 Promotions. Riders from all over the region descended on Vancouver Lake Regional Park just across the Columbia River in Washington. From kiddies to juniors, beginners to pros, there was a diverse display of racing talent on display.

While the course didn’t have much in the way of elevation gain, the high temps and brutally-hard beach section sapped strength of even the strongest racers. The sand was too soft and deep to ride through, so racers had to run down it, then trudge along the shoreline, then dismount again and carry their bikes back up the beach. It was brutal!

Here’s the full gallery:

Congrats to all the racers. Stay tuned for more ‘cross coverage as the season heats up (and hopefully the weather cools down!).