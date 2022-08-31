Starting next month, car parking in the Lloyd will cost more during big events

There are many transit options people can use to travel to the Lloyd District and attend a Trail Blazers game at the Moda Center or an event at the Convention Center. The Lloyd is one of the city’s top transit hubs – all MAX light rail lines pass through the area and it’s a hotspot for TriMet buses and the streetcar . Yet people still choose to get to their by car. With a new increase in parking fees, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) hopes to change that.
Starting in September, PBOT will implement an event parking area in the Lloyd, raising the price of on-street car parking from $1.20 to $3 an hour during large events with more than 10,000 people in attendance, such as concerts and basketball games. PBOT says this is to “encourage less driving and more use of public transit, biking, and other means of transportation” and “relieve pressure on people who live in the area, reducing traffic, and making it easier for residents and other visitors to find on-street parking.”
The event rate will apply from 8 am to 10 pm during large events that start at 5 pm or earlier and from 5 to 10 pm during large events that start after 5 pm. Right now, parking meters in the Lloyd east of NE Grand Ave only run until 6 pm, including during large events, so people who park on that side of Grand to attend an evening basketball game may be able to park for free. The increased rate will also apply on Sundays when there is an eligible event – right now, meters in the Lloyd don’t run on Sundays at all.
However, the new policy will also change the meter hours on non-event days to end at 6 pm in the entire district, including in the area west of Grand Ave, which currently runs until 10 pm. It will also increase some meter parking windows in the district from 2 hours to 5 hours.
Event district parking has been in place around downtown’s Providence Park since 2011, where it costs $4 an hour to park a car on the street during Portland Timbers and Thorns games. Proponents of the Lloyd District event parking area have been advocating for the same treatment to the area surrounding the Moda and Convention Centers for years, but Portland City Council only agreed to go forward with it this past April.
Local car parking reform advocates say the Lloyd District is particularly egregious for its abundance of car parking, both on and off the street. While this fee increase won’t solve every car parking problem plaguing the area, advocates say this kind of demand management is necessary for pushing people toward alternative modes of transportation.
But some people weren’t thrilled about the parking fee increase. In April, Oregonian editor Brad Schmidt prompted an impassioned Twitter discussion when he tweeted about the event parking district plan, calling it a “money grab.” From Schmidt’s perspective, PBOT should have first tried simply increasing the meter hours and charging normal rates from 6-10 pm and on Sundays before increasing the fee to $3. Others had the opposite opinion and called on PBOT to increase the fee even more.
PBOT is open about using parking revenue to manage the bureau’s budget deficit. In July, parking fees citywide were raised $0.20, with extra revenue devoted to funding a new Transportation Wallet program to increase access to multimodal transportation for low-income Portlanders. The extra revenue generated from parking in the Lloyd District will also go toward this program.
Another point of contention is due to the fact that the fee increase in the Lloyd District will apply to everyone who happens to be using on-street parking during applicable hours, not just the people attending the events. To mitigate some of this concern, PBOT will allow Lloyd Center residents with vehicles to opt-in to a no-citation list with parking enforcement during event days.
Regardless, the new fee increase won’t send people scrambling. The Lloyd District is rife with parking garages and lots: if residents or frequent visitors of the transit-rich, walkable area feel they need to drive a car, they’ll still have a place to put it.
Like UCLA urban planning researcher (and father of the modern parking reform movement) Donald Shoup foretold, the numbers show that pricing on-street parking according to demand – instead of subsidizing it like cities have been doing up until now – can be an effective tool for reducing car dependency. People won’t like it, because they’re used to parking their cars for free or very cheap. But if we want to get people out of their cars and onto transit, bikes and other sustainable modes of transportation, something’s gotta give.
The first event that will activate the event district parking fee increase is the Rose City Comic Convention on September 9th. After that, the rates will be in effect about 90 days a year – you can check out PBOT’s calendar of events that will trigger the fee increase on their project website.
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
If the real goal is to promote people to use other forms of transportation to arrive at the event, reduce the number of parking spaces and increase cost. Only increasing the cost is a money grab in sheep’s clothing. Make event days park by permit only and others will be ticketed ALOT. Charging more to park has limited impact on the decision making of people who already choose to drive.
Light bulb . . .
How about, when TriMet increases frequency of bus lines and new bike infrastructure is available within say a 1/2 mile of a parking structure, then the price goes up?
Otherwise, if prices for parking just go up without the corresponding availability of alternate forms of transportation then the price increases are just going to adversely affect the ones that can least afford it.
5 years ago my wife & I took max to streetcar to a Blazer’s game from the Bybee station in Sellwood. The ride home was double (or more) the time it takes in a car and a homeless person pestered us . No a pleasant experience. That was well before Portland sank to its current squalid status. Portland may be putting more disincentives on game attendance than on car use
Yes, the max should be faster.
Game tickets and concert tickets are $50 a person and up, so adding a few dollars per person for parking will not prevent very many people from attending. Max tickets are $5 round trip per person, so with 2 people in the car you have to park for 7 hours to equal the same cost as the train ticket (ignoring the cost of gas etc)
There are an awful lot of low-income people who work in the Lloyd district and live outside of the Portland area because they can’t afford to live in the transit-adjacent twee inner-city housing that parking reformers/urbanists tend to live in. This supply-side/market-based parking “reform” f#ks them over with remarkable cruelty and specificity.
On the face of it, parking reformers want some of the same things that I do (e.g. abolition of SUVs/personal-trucks/
cars) but, IMO, they seek to achieve these goals via milquetoast reforms that disproportionately harm poor people. From my perspective, no political movement in Portland is more effectively* anti-poor than the intertwined market-urbanist/market-based-parking-reform/YIMBY movement.
*the grossly racist and classist exclusion/segregation of NIMBY-presevationists is ideologically more anti-poor than the supply-side economic ideology of market urbanists but NIMBYs have had far less political influence of late so have been markedly less effective.
You care to quantify how many low income folks work in Lloyd? Where do they live? How much do they currently pay for parking during game days?
I don’t doubt soren is right about his, “There are an awful lot of low-income people who work in the Lloyd district”. That district wouldn’t work without a huge number low-income people working low-paying retail, restaurant, service, maintenance, security, and other jobs.
Lloyd and nearby neighborhoods are not very affordable, so people live further away in areas that often have poor transit.
This situation is repeated all over the country, to the point high-rent cities have huge service labor shortages due their being no housing that’s affordable at the pay service workers make, so it would be unreasonable to expect Lloyd is any different.
The same issue was prominent when downtown Portland parking rates went up, also.
Another way to look at it–in more affordable areas, say East Portland, Gresham, Vancouver suburbs, etc., where do people living there work? They certainly don’t all work near where they live. Obviously a lot of them are working in inner areas like Lloyd.
I don’t doubt low income folks work in Lloyd, but how many of them, as Soren claims, live outside of the Portland area and are also paying for street parking on game days, since that’s what we’re actually talking about here.
I’m not necessarily opposed to a policy that targets people driving to events but to give increasingly wealthy residents of the lloyd district an “opt-out” while ignoring low-income workers is particularly cruel and unjust. And this is especially the case given that lower-wage workers make up the bulk of workers at hotels, the convention center, the veterans memorial colliseum, and the moda center.
It’s illustrative that high-income people living in luxury “condo” towers can “opt out” while low-income hourly workers in restaurants, fast-food joints, convenience stores, bars, marijuana dispensaries, corporations* (e.g. fossil fuel energy firms, real-estate-speculation firms, and health-industrial-complex) are not even considered.
*many low-wage “on the clock” workers do not have access to parking spaces in the fancy controlled lots used by clients, patients, and salaried workers and this is especially true for shift and part-time workers.
Considering that ~60% of Portland workers do not live within Portland city limits, I don’t think it’s a stretch to argue that low-income hourly employees might not be able to afford a ~$2000/month luxury 1 BR in the Hassalo.
A 2013 analysis from the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis shows moderate concentration of low and middle-wage workers (e.g. workers who tend not to have private parking spaces) in the lloyd district:
https://oregoneconomicanalysis.com/2013/10/29/portland-polarization-maps/
PS: I challenge anyone who thinks “let them park 8+ hrs in a commercial/mall lot” to give this a try for a week or so and see whether their vehicle (owned or rented) gets towed.
So, you don’t know where they live and you don’t know how much they currently pay for street parking on game days. Got it.
We don’t go into other cities and tell them how to manage their parking and streets. Same should apply here. We are Portland not Tigard or Vancouver. Plan for Portland.
Some mechanism for these workers to opt-out would have been a beginning. An equity-based re-shaping of parking policies that centers the needs of low-income workers (many of whom commute from areas outside of inner Portland) would be a longer-term goal.
It’s important to look at how policy changes intended for good negatively impact poor and poorer folks for sure. What would you suggest as a way to address the issues you are raising? I’m also wondering what strategies these folks are using now during big events in the area, because parking and congestion really is a mess already.
” What would (soren) suggest as a way to address the issues you are raising?”
I’m surprised you had to ask. It’s a simple 3 step process: 1) overthrow the US government and capitalism; 2) behead anyone making more than 60K per year; 3) establish a communist utopia like they have in Cuba, North Korea, and the Soviet Union.
I don’t think this will affect many local workers. How many people work in the Lloyd district and doesn’t have free car parking provided by their employer? The Lloyd center, the convention center and the stadiums and the office buildings have parking for employees.
Maybe a couple of the small restaurants on Broadway don’t have parking. Most do have free parking lots but there are a couple that have no off-street parking east of Grand- but workers will still be able to park 3 or 4 blocks away for free, and walk for 5 minutes, based on the map in the larger plan. If they are disabled they can park for free on the street still. Their employers also may arrange free parking at another lot, since there are many empty parking lots north of the Lloyd Center now.
Low income earners are eligible for the Transportation Wallet. That card is locked to paying for transportation services (cabs, transit, parking) and funded by parking fees.
And how man low-income earners live in transit-rich area of the Portland metro area?
Or make the alternatives good enough that people will want to use them.
The city needs to have a robust and secure individual bike locker program. I wouldn’t feel safe leaving my bike locked outside of the Lloyd area or really any area around town for more than 30-45 minutes – and that is with double ulocks. Really your bike is only as safe outdoors as however long it takes some some tweaked out nu-meth zombie to spot your bike and come back with a angle grinder so yrmv
Portland’s main bike routes connecting north and northeast to the westside go through this area, and anyone who bikes over the Steel or Broadway Bridges around the start or end of large events knows it’s not just parking that’s a mess. Biking there during that time is super stressful with all the additional car traffic, and especially drivers who don’t drive in town around bikes very often (or at least that’s my impression). I’m hoping this improves things all around.
Maybe it’s my reading because I’ve learned so much about this already, but it seems underreported that these are rates for this year. PBOT has a schedule/table of rate increments to adjust for parking demand. I believe the goal is 80% utilization, and the rate is adjusted during annual budgeting. That means rates may go up or down depending on demand, by a set amount.
Nobody likes paying more, but this is a place where a plastic cup full of beer costs $12, and “parking for rich people” is much nicer in the Garden Garage.