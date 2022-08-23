Loud n’ Lit Redux Photo Gallery

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

This summer’s Pedalpalooza has been one for the ages. The combination of amazing weather, an urge to reconnect after the dark times of Covid, and many any factors, seem to have created a perfect storm for one of the most vibrant and exciting summers of bike fun ever.

When the 14th annual Loud n’ Lit ride took off back in June, people were amazed at the size of the crowd. Thousands and thousands of happy Portlanders rode bikes together that night. It was so fun and so big, the Bike Summer gods decided to do it again. Loud ‘n Lit Redux happened on Friday night and it was massive again! The night was made even more special by the return of its original founders — Dutch and Sysfail — who were their to lead and keep the ride on point.

There was such a great vibe at the meet-up spot at Irving Park. It felt like a cycling circus with so many people showing off colorful light displays and jaw-dropping outfits. The dancing and partying started before we even hit the street. And when we did, the stream of riders stretched for what felt like miles.

Here are the rest of the photos from the night (sorry I didn’t stay until the end spot!):

Ride co-founder and organizer Sysfail. Ride co-founder and organizer Dutch.