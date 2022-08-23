Downtown pedestrian counts up 64% in ‘tremendous rebound’

Despite years of terrible headlines and a persistent narrative from many people that Portland is “dying,” new data from the Portland Business Alliance shows that our downtown core is showing major signs of life.
According to numbers gleaned from annual counts compiled by Downtown Clean & Safe, a 213-block business improvement district managed by the PBA, the number of pedestrians downtown has jumped 64% from March 1 to June 9th of this year compared to the same period last year.
“People are returning to Downtown Portland in dramatic numbers compared to 2021. The city is far busier than last year, and the community is flocking into downtown for large-scale events, dinner and entertainment,” read a statement about the new numbers.
Hundreds of people watched the Portland Criterium on Saturday. And that was just one of many bike-related events that have helped bring people downtown this summer.
This is quite a different headline than last week when a study based on cell phone data blanketed local headlines because it showed Portland lagging far behind other cities in downtown recovery since the one-two punch of protests and the pandemic. But last week’s study conveniently left out several major downtown destinations including the Pearl District, Old Town, Portland State University and the culture and theater district.
To get their data, Downtown Clean & Safe used Placer.ai, an artificial intelligence tool that specializes in counting foot traffic. This has given them a much more comprehensive look at pedestrian counts than their previous methodology of using manual counts at a limited number of intersections and times.
According to the most recent numbers, the busiest foot traffic intersection downtown is West Burnside and 10th, right outside Powell’s Books.
Yeah, too bad 20% of my co-workers didn’t get this “report” before they quit due to the forced re-entry of having to go to the office downtown instead of continuing to WFH.
The PBA has every incentive (aka property values) to want to interpret numbers a certain way. Afterall, they are using a new method to track compared to the prior 2 years. Wonder what story the numbers would have told if they had been all the same method?
Yeah the different methodology makes it not apples to apples I suppose, but I am downtown about once a week and it certainly feels like the past few months have seen a big uptick in traffic so the numbers jibe with my experience FWIW. Also, yes the PBA has incentive to juice these numbers, but you could argue they’ve tried to juice things the other way in the past when it suited their interests. So if the PBA has decided that the best move for them right now is to create a “downtown is back!” narrative than that is very newsworthy (and also good, I think).
I think y’all are misunderstanding the language here.
Past years’ reports used a different counting methodology, but this year’s report uses a single data source to compare pedestrian counts between 2019 & 2022. It should be apples-to-apples.
Do you think this would’ve changed your coworkers opinions? None of my coworkers who worked downtown have gone back at all, and I don’t think they should have to. For me, that’s what makes these #s more impressive. I know other businesses have not been as accommodating as mine but from the time I spend downtown (visiting parks, museums and running errands on bike and bus, not working) this # seems accurate enough.
Do you happen to know how these numbers compare to pre-pandemic?
The problem with this report Gerald is that because this isn’t an engineering firm or gov’t agency, it looks like their methodology has changed from year to year — and I don’t think they have made public enough of the data that we can get a good apples-to-apples comparison.
71.4% on big even days/weekends. From the linked report:
“When looking at Saturdays over Memorial Day and the first two weekends in June (which included the Rose Festival Parades, City Fair, fireworks and Dragon Boat Races), the number of people downtown was recorded at 71.4% of 2019 levels.”
The first study had a very straightforward method of counting cell phones. Not perfect, but a reasonable approach.
The second study used “artificial intelligence”. How does that count people, and is it somehow more accurate?
It’s good news, but color me skeptical. I was downtown today (near PSU) and it seemed pretty quiet for a weekday. Not absolutely desolate, but quiet.
AI doesn’t really mean anything (source: I work in AI)
And I don’t think it’s 2 different data sources, I think placer uses cell phone data to estimate ped counts. Should just be the 1 data source throughout. They probably use some statistical models or neural nets to smooth out & clean up data or fill it in when it’s missing, then call it AI so people will pay 2x more for the same product.
Comparing any statistics to those observed to the depths of the pandemic is worthless.
How do the volumes compare to 2019? Twenty percent? Fifty percent? Eighty percent?
I haven’t been to Powell’s since the beginning of the pandemic. I have no idea how much pedestrian traffic is there and how it compares to the pre-pandemic and pandemic eras.
Not sure everyone agrees with your poll.
I hope downtown comes back, they are sweeping like crazy in old town.
Could be a factor.
Which article are you linking to? I’m only really seeing somewhat positive headlines in the more *recent* news. Things like: “Portland Law firm moving to Pioneer Courthouse Square Location” or “5 employers are committed to downtown Portland”