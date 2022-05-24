These awesome Pedalpalooza ride flyers will get you hyped

(A mere sampling of the artistic flourish that accompanies Pedalpalooza. See more below!)

It’s almost time for Pedalpalooza, and the hype for Bike Summer is real. While you’re twiddling your thumbs waiting for the Kickoff Ride next week, take a look at some of the awesome flyers people have made to promote their rides.

This creative outpouring is one of the many things that makes Portland’s bike scene so special. It’s not just the bikes and the rides, it’s the art and culture created alongside them!

Pedalpalooza is a time people can flex their creative skills to come up with unique ideas for rides and art. Of course, we have Molly Mendoza’s beautiful poster celebrating the 20th anniversary of Bike Summer to admire, but I flipped through the calendar and found even more great art people have made to promote their rides.

Take a look at more flyers above, and grab your planner! You’ll want to stay organized so you can hit as many of these as possible.

See you at the Kickoff Ride!

Thanks for highlighting these! They are really great.

“Cargo-palooza” did initially read to me as “Car-palooza”! And that last image is supposed to have someone on the left dressed in…a squid costume…right?

