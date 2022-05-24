These awesome Pedalpalooza ride flyers will get you hyped
Posted by Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer) on May 24th, 2022 at 1:00 pm
It’s almost time for Pedalpalooza, and the hype for Bike Summer is real. While you’re twiddling your thumbs waiting for the Kickoff Ride next week, take a look at some of the awesome flyers people have made to promote their rides.
This creative outpouring is one of the many things that makes Portland’s bike scene so special. It’s not just the bikes and the rides, it’s the art and culture created alongside them!
Advertisement
Pedalpalooza is a time people can flex their creative skills to come up with unique ideas for rides and art. Of course, we have Molly Mendoza’s beautiful poster celebrating the 20th anniversary of Bike Summer to admire, but I flipped through the calendar and found even more great art people have made to promote their rides.
Take a look at more flyers above, and grab your planner! You’ll want to stay organized so you can hit as many of these as possible.
See you at the Kickoff Ride!
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.