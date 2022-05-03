Portland’s annual summer bike festival celebrates 20th year

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022 at 11:00 am

Large group of bicycle riders in a small street lined with trees.

2021 Pedalpalooza Kickoff Ride. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland – Inset Graphic: Molly Mendoza)

In the early 1990s, San Francisco was the epicenter for radical bike activism in America. In 1992 riders came together to take over streets dominated by car drivers for the first Critical Mass, a ride that would spark a global movement that reverberates today.

Seven years later, perhaps burned out on heavy-handed policing, infighting and politicization of the ride, some of these activists moved onto something different: An event that would, “celebrate the glories of the bicycle” in the mold of the 1960s Freedom Summer or Summer of Love.

They called it BikeSummer.

Advertisement

How it started.

How it’s going.

After a month-long run in San Francisco, BikeSummer was passed to like-minded activists in Chicago and then to Vancouver, British Columbia. New York City was supposed to host in 2002, but pulled out at the last minute, giving Portland its long-awaited big break. We were ready for the national cycling spotlight. What we lacked in the size or stature of those four other cities, we made up for in street cred. With a foundation built in the 1980s and 90s by people like our bike-commuting former mayor Bud Clark and pioneering city staffers like former city bike coordinator Mia Birk, Portland was named “Best Bike City” by Bicycling Magazine in 2001.

BikeSummer slid into a city with simmering cycling culture and turned the heat way up. The 2002 BikeSummer calendar included a mix of rides — from wonky planning-focused forays to freak-bike building workshops. And the initial crew of activists, artists and bureaucrats that organized it liked the idea so much they brought it back the following year. Portland hosted Mini BikeSummer in 2003, adopted the Pedalpalooza moniker in 2004, and the rest is history.

No other city has continued the BikeSummer ethos for this long. And no other city in the world has anything quite like Portland’s Pedalpalooza — a 100% free, community-led cultural phenomenon that plays host to hundreds of bike rides and thousands of participants over the course of three months.

Last year’s celebration was the largest ever with more than 600 events and the 20th anniversary edition is shaping up to be bigger and better.

Advertisement

Sinnott and Hsu at an event in 2021.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Pedalpalooza organizer Meghan Sinnott has been around the festival since the beginning. She’s proud of the past, but prefers to look to the future. “I want to know what this will look like 20 years from now,” she shared during a chat yesterday, as she laid out the many changes she’s working on. Sinnott is well aware that, even with all its success, Pedalpalooza doesn’t reach as many people in the region as it could. And the people it does reach are mostly older, white, and live close to the central city.

Sinnott, and social media contributor William Hsu (right), are laser-focused on bringing the benefits of free bike fun to an even broader base of people. Historically very white and inner-Portland focused, the new Pedalpalooza Bike Summer (Sinnott also wants to bring back the original name) is looking to broaden its demographic.

“We’ve always said Pedalpalooza is ‘open to everyone,’ but it’s not that simple.”
— Meghan Sinnott, organizer

Of the 150 or so respondents to a 2021 participant survey, about 77% identified themselves as white. The crowd also skewed older, with 64% being over the age of 35, one in 10 being over 55, and just 1% under 24.

“We’ve always said Pedalpalooza is ‘open to everyone,’ but it’s not that simple. It’s still not easy for everyone to take part and feel welcome,” Sinnott said. She wants a more diverse pool of participants to see more of themselves reflected in the event’s marketing. This year’s official poster, for example, was created by Mexican-American artist Molly Mendoza and prominently features Black and other people of color. The leader of this year’s Kickoff Ride, which is traditionally one of the largest rides of the entire festival, will be Armando Luna.

Hsu, who hails from Taiwan, said he’s found Portland’s bike scene to be welcoming, even though he’s often the only Asian person on a ride. “We’re just having fun on bikes and getting around on bicycles. So much so, sometimes I pause and think, ‘Wait, all my bike friends are white’.” Hsu says he’d love to have more “bike friends” that are people of color and feels Pedalpalooza has made progress making that happen. One way is through rides like one last year that toured Asian food restaurants along 82nd. Hsu hopes to lead a ride himself this year. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Ukraine and Taiwan and how it relates to Russia and China. I just bought some Taiwanese flags, so maybe I’ll lead a ride above sovereignty. It might not be very popular though,” he said with a chuckle.

To expand geographically, Sinnott has found volunteers to put up posters as far east as Gresham and this year’s Kickoff Ride (June 1st) will include an option swing into Beaverton to pick up west-siders. The rides are the festival, so Sinnott spends a lot of time encouraging people from well beyond the central city to lead one.

There are also plans for a ride open that will be open only to Pedalpalooza newcomers, since Sinnott said she often hears feedback that first-timers show up and feel like they’re on the outside looking in.

If you’re new to Portland or to biking, Pedalpalooza is a tailor-made entry point into a wonderful community. Check it out on Instagram for the latest updates.

If you want to lead a ride, check out the calendar for inspiration and make sure to submit your ride details before May 20th if you’d like it to be included in the printed calendar.

Front Page, Rides/Events
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
Joseph ETimivanadventurepdxChamps Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Hey Jonathan, how about tweeting your copy to read: “…together to take [back] streets dominated by car drivers…”

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Wow 20years! Those were heady days…the new pop up organized rides of Bike Summer (then Mini Bike Summer, and now Pedal Palooza) and back then before the City leadership crowned Portland as the “Bike Town” we used to get physically pushed off the road, bullied and arrested by PPB’s anti complete streets squads on Burnside and etc…during Portland’s Critical Mass Rides each month…

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

Just a thought but maybe Pedalpalooza needs to branch out from the bike + theme formula.

I’m not a joiner type, but I do find that the “Flanders Week” events are a different kind of bike fun that I can enjoy with however few or many people as I like.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
adventurepdx
Guest
adventurepdx

Well Champs, Pedalpalooza/BikeSummer is a community built event. Anyone can lead a ride or host of event. If you want to see “Flanders Week” styled events, perhaps you should host an event or two?

Be the Pedalpalooza you want to see.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

Hsu hopes to lead a ride himself this year. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Ukraine and Taiwan and how it relates to Russia and China. I just bought some Taiwanese flags, so maybe I’ll lead a ride above sovereignty. It might not be very popular though,” he said with a chuckle.

Sovereignty Ride sounds great! I’ll be there. Do it William!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Tim
Guest
Tim

“Of the 150 or so respondents to a 2021 participant survey, about 77% identified themselves as white.” Not surprising in a city that’s 77.38% white

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

That includes people who are Hispanic and White. Non-Hispanic White people are about 70% according to the census. – https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/portlandcityoregon

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests