The Street Trust will host first ever ‘Pride Ride’ on World Bicycle Day

A 2SLGBTQIA+ ride on World Bicycle Day hosted by a drag queen?

It’s happening on June 3rd thanks to a new collab between The Street Trust and the Portland Business Alliance’s Downtown Marketing Initiative.

Portland drag queen legend Poison Waters is the official host and the short, 1.7-mile ride through downtown will venture past spots relevant to Portland’s pride history. Billed as family-friendly and open to everyone, the ride will end with a dance party at the Cart Blocks (SE Ankeny and Burnside) with surprise guests.

Here are more details from the ride description:

Advertisement

Need a bike? There are BIKETOWN stations a block in either direction–in front of the Portland Art Museum and at Director Park. Our two-mile route will feature mini dance party stops in three street plazas and take us by points of interest from Portland’s 2SLGBTQIA+ past and present, like the office and residence of famed 1900’s lesbian Doc Marie Equi; Vera Katz Park, former mayor and gay ally; and Pride Plaza, one of our new street plazas filled with street art, public seating, and community activities. Special thanks to ride ambassadors from BikePOC PNW! BikePOC PNW actively creates space for BIPOC folks to ride bikes, build community, forge life-long friendships, and challenge the status quo.

It all gets underway at 3:00 pm at Shemanski Park on June 3rd. More info here.

Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Front Page, Rides/Events

poison waters, pride ride