Weekend Event Guide: Coastal gravel, Ride for Ukraine, Overlook cleanup, and more

The Oregon Triple Crown Series starts with a double hit this weekend, with both races departing from towns on the coast and going deep into the Siuslaw National Forest. But if you’ve rather stay close to home, we’ve got plenty of options for that too.

Here are this week’s selections…

Friday, April 29th

Breakfast On The Bridges – 7:00 to 9:00 am on the Steel, Hawthorne and Tilikum bridges

This Friday is free breakfast Friday! At least it is for every folk crossing the Steel Bridge, the Hawthorne Bridge or the Tilikum Crossing by foot or by bike. This is a nice initiative to stimulate active transportation on commuting hours. As every month, big thanks to all the generous donors. More info here.

Walk / Run / Ride for Ukraine – 7:00 pm at the Willamette Eastbank Esplanade (SE)

This event is a rally to show support to Ukraine as an independent nation. Folks are free to walk, run or whatever their preferred means are, and are encouraged to wear blue and yellow or hold flags. The first wave will meet at the Vera Katz statue and start at 5:30 pm, however you may arrive and join at any time. More info here.

Saturday, April 30th

Oregon Coast Gravel Epic – race starts at 9:00 am at the Waldport Community Center (Waldport, OR)

The first event of the Triple Crown Series takes racers to the Coast and through the Siuslaw Forest. Either if you take on the Abomination course (60 mi) or the Son of Abomination (37 mi), this track is known as an endurance test for its seriously stout hills. More info here.

Overlook Neighborhood Spring Cleanup – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Patton Square Park (N)

The Overlook Neighborhood Association (OKNA) and Remove by Bike are teaming up for a cleanup of the Overlook neighborhood. Folks are invited to help and may spread around and cooperate to pick litter up with the aim to have a cleaner area for the start of the season. More info here.

Bicycle Skyway Display and Promotion – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Portland Farmers Market at PSU (SW)

Bike Loud PDX member Michael Harrison is the leader of an initiative to promote a bicycle skyway system in Portland. With arguments such as reducing bike travel times significantly, battling the risk of bike/car accidents and discouraging gas use, the movement takes shape by being shared to people as well as receiving posible future users’ input. More info here.

Sunday, May 1st

West Coast Gravl – 9:00 am in Yachats (Coast)

Located less than 10 miles south of Waldport, round 2 of the Oregon triple Crown takes place in Yachats. The event features the daunting Erik the Red loop with 57 miles and over 6500 ft, or choose the Leif Erikson route with 38 miles and just over 3000 ft of climbing. Unleash your inner Viking! More info here.

River City Bicycles Beginners Ride – 10:30 am at the RCB store on MLK (SE)

We are pleased to have the RCB’s weekly ride on our WEG. It is a casual ride for the length of 90 minutes around the city. “Don’t forget a smile!” More info here.

