Weekend Event Guide: Earth Day, Filmed By Bike party, Lake Oswego tour, and more

Seemingly endless drizzle these past few days have left us longing for sunnier, more spring-like days. It appears that we will get some this weekend, with sunshine to partially cloudy hours each one of the days, and some possible rain on Friday afternoon and Sunday.

Now to the events… As we hinted at earlier this week, a good amount of our choices relate to Earth Day and how to celebrate it on a meaningful way. Have fun out there!

Friday, April 22nd

Ride to Vancouver Land Bridge Refurbishment Dedication Ceremony – 9:00 am at Patton Square City Park (N)

Located on the north of the Columbia Gorge, the Vancouver Land Bridge is a majestic architectural landmark with historical meaning as it recognizes the site’s role as a historic tribal crossroads. The bridge will be object of a much needed maintenance, and therefore this Friday a refurbishment dedication ceremony will take place at 10:30 am. For this reason, John Russel is leading a journey towards the event departing from Patton Square Park. More info here.

Earth Day Policy Ride – 1:00 pm at Director Park (SW)

This week, the Bike Loud west chapter ride is featuring the also Bureau of Environmental Services (BES) Tree Expert Lea Wilson, to learn more about the perks of having bioswales and street trees on the urban planning, like the ones located on NW Portland. The second part of the meetup will serve as a space where to discuss for strategies towards the goal of 25% of all trips in Portland go by bike in 2030. More info here. This event will repeat on Sunday, also at 1:00 pm. More info here.

FBB Ticket Launch Party – 6:30 pm at Breadwinner Cycles (N)

Clock is ticking down to Filmed By Bike‘s 20th anniversary. And for this special occasion, to open the ticket sale season they’ve prepared a party to increase the anticipation for the upcoming big fest. Discounts, sneak peeks at some of the movies to be shown, HUB beer, and more! More info here.



Saturday, April 23rd

Sorella Forte’s Women’s Intermediate Road Ride – 9:00 am at River City Bikes store on MLK (SE)

Sorella Forte’s women-only rides happen every Saturday at 9am. This awesome women’s no-drop group ride is open to all women/femme/trans/non-binary folx with intermediate road riding skills. More info here.

Ride With Lake Oswego Mayor Joe Buck – 2:00 pm at Millenium Plaza Park (Lake Oswego)

Join Lake Oswego Mayor Joe Buck on a family-friendly bike ride along Iron Mountain Park to learn the about Oswego’s early history as a mining town. More info here.

Sunday, April 24th

Gorge Gravel Grinder – 9:00 am at Dufur City Park (Dufur, OR)

For the start of the gravel season we continue with the first race event of the Oregon Gravel Grinder Series. The course, on it’s 11th year, is famous for the fantastic photos with Mt. Hood at the back and also offers great views of the Gorge and surrounding Cascade Mountain peaks at north. As of the this post is written, the event is sold out already, but it may serve as a good appetizer for the remainder of the events of the series that extends through July. More info here.

Move for Mother Earth – 10:00 am Leif Erickson Trail (NW)

The Street Trust is celebrating their first ever annual “Move for Mother Earth!”, and event that mainly consists in a walk, roll, jog, and run, along the 3.65-mile course out-and-back at Leif Erickson Trail in Forest Park. Everyone who completes the course will receive a custom fanny pack. More info here.

Can You Dig It? Community Garden ride – 1:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park Community Garden (SE)

The ride is a tour from Colonel Summers Park and ending at the Brooklyn Community Garden, stopping at some community gardens in between. There’s the need to dig up an invasive flower which has become a problem and needs to be dig up to effectively eradicate. Participants will be treated with lemonade and pizza at the end! More info here.

